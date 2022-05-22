Live Updates & Results from the Fort William DH World Cup 2022

The second round of the 2022 downhill World Cup is underway at Fort William. In the Junior Women's racing Gracey Hemstreet backed up her Lourdes win with another sizeable victory at Fort William. A slow third split caused Phoebe Gale to lose her grasp on the lead and despite pulling back around three seconds on the last parts of the course she would have to settle for 2nd. Pinkbike Racing's Aimi Kenyon had an incredible run to cross the line only six seconds back and took third place. In an amazingly close race for such a long track Jordan Williams just pulled ahead of Jackson Goldstone by only 0.038
seconds. It looks like Jackson lost most of his time in the final split but both riders had runs that would have seen them in the top three in yesterday's qualifying. Remy Meier-Smith completed the top three and was the only rider to come within 12 seconds of the top two.
Results:
Junior Women
1st. Gracey Hemstreet: 5:37.496
2nd. Phoebe Gale: +2.947
3rd. Aimi Kenyon: +6.067
4th. Jenna Hastings: +14.527
5th. Lisa Bouladou: +25.953
Junior Men
1st. Jordan Williams: 4:38.485
2nd. Jackson Goldstone: +0.038
3rd. Remy Meier-Smith: +4.476
4th. Henri Kiefer: +12.461
5th. Bodhi Kuhn: +13.927
Full Results:Junior WomenJunior Men
Live Race Updates:
The Elite Women's racing kicks off at: PDT 04:30 / EDT 7:30 / BST 12:30 / CEST 13:30
The Elite Men will start at: PDT 5:30 / EDT 8:30 / BST 13:30 / CEST 14:30
