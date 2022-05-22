Live Updates & Results from the Fort William DH World Cup 2022

Results:

Junior Women



1st. Gracey Hemstreet: 5:37.496

2nd. Phoebe Gale: +2.947

3rd. Aimi Kenyon: +6.067

4th. Jenna Hastings: +14.527

5th. Lisa Bouladou: +25.953

Junior Men



1st. Jordan Williams: 4:38.485

2nd. Jackson Goldstone: +0.038

3rd. Remy Meier-Smith: +4.476

4th. Henri Kiefer: +12.461

5th. Bodhi Kuhn: +13.927



Full Results:

