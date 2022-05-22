Live Updates & Results from the Fort William DH World Cup 2022

May 22, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Benoit Coulanges dispersing the gravel.


The second round of the 2022 downhill World Cup is underway at Fort William. In the Junior Women's racing Gracey Hemstreet backed up her Lourdes win with another sizeable victory at Fort William. A slow third split caused Phoebe Gale to lose her grasp on the lead and despite pulling back around three seconds on the last parts of the course she would have to settle for 2nd. Pinkbike Racing's Aimi Kenyon had an incredible run to cross the line only six seconds back and took third place. In an amazingly close race for such a long track Jordan Williams just pulled ahead of Jackson Goldstone by only 0.038 seconds. It looks like Jackson lost most of his time in the final split but both riders had runs that would have seen them in the top three in yesterday's qualifying. Remy Meier-Smith completed the top three and was the only rider to come within 12 seconds of the top two.

Stay tuned for live results and updates.



Live timing is available here.


Results:

Junior Women

1st. Gracey Hemstreet: 5:37.496
2nd. Phoebe Gale: +2.947
3rd. Aimi Kenyon: +6.067
4th. Jenna Hastings: +14.527
5th. Lisa Bouladou: +25.953
Junior Men

1st. Jordan Williams: 4:38.485
2nd. Jackson Goldstone: +0.038
3rd. Remy Meier-Smith: +4.476
4th. Henri Kiefer: +12.461
5th. Bodhi Kuhn: +13.927


Full Results:

Junior Women


Junior Men



Live Race Updates:


Stay tuned for live updates and results from the Fort William DH World Cup

The Elite Women's racing kicks off at: PDT 04:30 / EDT 7:30 / BST 12:30 / CEST 13:30

The Elite Men will start at: PDT 5:30 / EDT 8:30 / BST 13:30 / CEST 14:30




15 Comments

  • 14 0
 0.038... the quality of those two kids.
  • 2 0
 Yes, this margin is just going to make them better
  • 3 0
 I can't even start/stop a stopwatch that fast.
  • 2 0
 @sonuvagun: I tried it on my phone because of your comment. Best I could get was 8/100 of a second. So double the time of Jackson's gap. You were totally right
  • 9 0
 0.038 over the longest track, that is just silly
  • 8 0
 Also, Red Bull just needs to televise the Juniors, they are too good in dh as well as xc to miss
  • 2 0
 Agreed, even if its not part of the show. Just run the stream with no commentary.
  • 4 0
 Jackson and Jordan and absolute bonkers but let's also give credit to third placed Remy Meier-Smith who would have placed 11th in yesterday's Elite Qualifying. These kids are the real deal.
  • 2 0
 As an Aussie I’m a bit bias, but seriously the Meier-Smith brothers just fly under the radar, And deserve so much more credit and publicity! Remy is a consistent top 3 guy in both DH and the Enduro scene and never seems to get any fan fare, and his older Brother is on the verge of being a consistent top 15 guy now, and again never gets much a mention..
  • 3 0
 Would have placed 2nd & 3rd in Elite qualifying!
  • 2 0
 Considering Jackson's first time at Fort William was the GB Nationals the week before an amazing duel!
  • 2 0
 Hoping our new streaming partner next year televises the juniors. Or at least a recap. Oh and show us qualies too.
  • 1 0
 The difference between Jordan and then 3rd and 4th place is insane
  • 1 1
 Jordan and Jackson need to be drug tested they are insane
  • 1 3
 Jordan and Jackson just took the Juniors to gapplebees





