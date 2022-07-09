Live Updates & Results from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2022

Jul 9, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Phoebe Gale looking for a back to back win.


The fourth round of the 2022 downhill World Cup is underway at Lenzerheide. Stay tuned for live results and updates.



Live timing is available here.


Results:

Junior Men

1st. Jackson Goldstone: 2:50.072
2nd. Lachlan Stevens-McNab: 2:51.585
3rd. Jordan Williams: 2:51.681
4th. Davide Cappello: 2:55.771
5th. Bodhi Kuhn: 2:56.074



Full Results:

Junior Men

Full results to follow shortly.


Live Race Updates:


Stay tuned for live updates and results from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup

The Elite Women's racing kicks off at: PDT 03:25 / EDT 6:25 / BST 11:25 / CEST 12:25

The Elite Men will start at: PDT 6:45 / EDT 7:45 / BST 12:45 / CEST 13:45




