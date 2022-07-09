Live Updates & Results from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2022

The fourth round of the 2022 downhill World Cup is underway at Lenzerheide. Stay tuned for live results and updates.
Live timing is available here
.
Results:
Junior Men
1st. Jackson Goldstone: 2:50.072
2nd. Lachlan Stevens-McNab: 2:51.585
3rd. Jordan Williams: 2:51.681
4th. Davide Cappello: 2:55.771
5th. Bodhi Kuhn: 2:56.074
Full Results:Junior Men
Live Race Updates:
The Elite Women's racing kicks off at: PDT 03:25 / EDT 6:25 / BST 11:25 / CEST 12:25
The Elite Men will start at: PDT 6:45 / EDT 7:45 / BST 12:45 / CEST 13:45
