Live Results & Updates from Finals at the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023

The finals are now underway at Lenzerheide after a wild semi-finals
.
The Elite Women kick off finals with another historic win for Rachel Atherton as she takes home her 40th World Cup win. The top result in Lenzerheide makes it Rachel's first win since Vallnord in 2019 and is one of the most impressive comebacks we have ever seen in mountain biking. Half a second back from Rachel Camille Balanche just missed out on a win at home as she ends the weekend with a 2nd place finish. After not riding in qualifying because of an injured knee Nina Hoffmann has shown her strength coming into the season as she takes 3rd.
Results:
Elite Women
1st. Rachel Atherton: 3:07.514
2nd. Camille Balanche: 3:08.048
3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:08.301
4th. Vali Höll: 3:09.270
5th. Marine Cabirou: 3:11.118
Elite Men
Elite MenLive Race Updates:5:03 am PDT: The Elite Men's Finals Kicks Off with Baptiste PierronBaptiste Pierron sets the first time in finals with a 2:45.201 sitting four seconds back from Loic Bruni's top semi-final run.5:06 am PDT: Tuhoto-Ariki Pene Just Takes the LeadTuhoto-Ariki Pene pulls ahead by 0.093 seconds to go fastest. There are reports of rain falling at the top of the course which could shake things up.5:16 am PDT: Antoine Vidal Now Takes the LeadAntoine Vidal finds nearly half a second to go fastest after five riders.
Course Preview:
Loic Bruni takes a lap of this year's course. Course Map:
The Elite Women's Race as it Happened
4:00 am PDT: The Elite Women's Race is Now Underway
After this morning's semi-finals it's Mille Johnset who kicks off finals.
4:04 am PDT: Mille Johnset Goes 8 Seconds Back on Top Semi-Finals Run
Mille Johnset sets the first finals time with a 3:18.504
4:08 am PDT: Anna Newkirk Takes the Lead
Anna Newkirk has gone fastest so far as she improves upon Mille Johnset's time by half a second.
4:12 am PDT: Hattie Harden Takes the Top Spot
Hattie Harden continues to show she has talent no matter the bike as she goes fastest so far.
4:16 am PDT: Marine Cabirou Goes Fastest by 5 Seconds
Marine Cabirou has passed the 2nd place semi-finals time of Rachel Atherton to take the top spot with six more riders to come.
4:20 am PDT: Top 5 with 6 Riders Remaining
1st. Marine Cabirou: 3:11.118
2nd. Monika Hrastnik: 3:14.835
3rd. Hattie Harnden: 3:16.533
4th. Anna Newkirk: 3:17.926
5th. Mille Johnset: 3:18.504
4:24 am PDT: Vali Höll Sets the Best Time of the Week
Vali Höll attacks the Lenzerheide course to take the lead by just under two seconds. Vali's time is almost one second faster than Camille Balanche's winning semi-final run.
4:28 am PDT: Tahnee Seagrave Gets Loose on her Way to 3rd
Tahnee Seagrave has a wild ride down the track as she makes her return to World Cup racing with 3rd place ahead of the final four riders.
4:32 am PDT: 3rd for Gracey Hemstreet in her First Elite Finals Run
Gracey Hemstreet crosses the line 2.1 back and slots into 3rd place. Only Nina Hoffmann, Rachel Atherton and Camille Balanche are left at the top.
4:33 am PDT: Top 5 with 3 Riders Remaining
1st. Vali Höll: 3:09.270
2nd. Marine Cabirou: 3:11.118
3rd. Gracey Hemstreet: 3:11.461
4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:13.428
5th. Monika Hrastnik: 3:14.835
4:36 am PDT: Nina Hoffmann Goes Nearly 1 Second Up on Vali Höll
Despite her injured knee Nina Hoffmann has gone fastest by just short of a second against Vali Höll.
4:39 am PDT: Rachel Atherton Goes Fastest with 1 Rider Left
What a run from Rachel Atherton! Rachel puts down an incredible run to take the lead in Lenzerheide. Can Rachel make it 40 World Cup wins?
4:43 am PDT: Rachel Atherton Takes her 40th World Cup Win
As Camille Balanche goes across the line 0.534 seconds back Rachel has achieved her 40th World Cup win after not winning since Vallnord in 2019.
Full Results:
Elite Women
