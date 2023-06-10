Live Results & Updates from Finals at the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023

Jun 10, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
The finals are now underway at Lenzerheide after a wild semi-finals.

The Elite Women kick off finals with another historic win for Rachel Atherton as she takes home her 40th World Cup win. The top result in Lenzerheide makes it Rachel's first win since Vallnord in 2019 and is one of the most impressive comebacks we have ever seen in mountain biking. Half a second back from Rachel Camille Balanche just missed out on a win at home as she ends the weekend with a 2nd place finish. After not riding in qualifying because of an injured knee Nina Hoffmann has shown her strength coming into the season as she takes 3rd.

Stay tuned for live updates and results below.

Live timing is available here.


Results:

Elite Women

1st. Rachel Atherton: 3:07.514
2nd. Camille Balanche: 3:08.048
3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:08.301
4th. Vali Höll: 3:09.270
5th. Marine Cabirou: 3:11.118
Elite Men





Elite Men

Live Race Updates:

5:03 am PDT: The Elite Men's Finals Kicks Off with Baptiste Pierron
Baptiste Pierron sets the first time in finals with a 2:45.201 sitting four seconds back from Loic Bruni's top semi-final run.

5:06 am PDT: Tuhoto-Ariki Pene Just Takes the Lead
Tuhoto-Ariki Pene pulls ahead by 0.093 seconds to go fastest. There are reports of rain falling at the top of the course which could shake things up.

5:16 am PDT: Antoine Vidal Now Takes the Lead
Antoine Vidal finds nearly half a second to go fastest after five riders.


Course Preview:


Loic Bruni takes a lap of this year's course.

Course Map:





The Elite Women's Race as it Happened

4:00 am PDT: The Elite Women's Race is Now Underway
After this morning's semi-finals it's Mille Johnset who kicks off finals.

4:04 am PDT: Mille Johnset Goes 8 Seconds Back on Top Semi-Finals Run
Mille Johnset sets the first finals time with a 3:18.504

4:08 am PDT: Anna Newkirk Takes the Lead
Anna Newkirk has gone fastest so far as she improves upon Mille Johnset's time by half a second.

4:12 am PDT: Hattie Harden Takes the Top Spot
Hattie Harden continues to show she has talent no matter the bike as she goes fastest so far.

4:16 am PDT: Marine Cabirou Goes Fastest by 5 Seconds
Marine Cabirou has passed the 2nd place semi-finals time of Rachel Atherton to take the top spot with six more riders to come.

4:20 am PDT: Top 5 with 6 Riders Remaining
1st. Marine Cabirou: 3:11.118
2nd. Monika Hrastnik: 3:14.835
3rd. Hattie Harnden: 3:16.533
4th. Anna Newkirk: 3:17.926
5th. Mille Johnset: 3:18.504

4:24 am PDT: Vali Höll Sets the Best Time of the Week
Vali Höll attacks the Lenzerheide course to take the lead by just under two seconds. Vali's time is almost one second faster than Camille Balanche's winning semi-final run.

4:28 am PDT: Tahnee Seagrave Gets Loose on her Way to 3rd
Tahnee Seagrave has a wild ride down the track as she makes her return to World Cup racing with 3rd place ahead of the final four riders.

4:32 am PDT: 3rd for Gracey Hemstreet in her First Elite Finals Run
Gracey Hemstreet crosses the line 2.1 back and slots into 3rd place. Only Nina Hoffmann, Rachel Atherton and Camille Balanche are left at the top.

4:33 am PDT: Top 5 with 3 Riders Remaining
1st. Vali Höll: 3:09.270
2nd. Marine Cabirou: 3:11.118
3rd. Gracey Hemstreet: 3:11.461
4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:13.428
5th. Monika Hrastnik: 3:14.835

4:36 am PDT: Nina Hoffmann Goes Nearly 1 Second Up on Vali Höll
Despite her injured knee Nina Hoffmann has gone fastest by just short of a second against Vali Höll.

4:39 am PDT: Rachel Atherton Goes Fastest with 1 Rider Left
What a run from Rachel Atherton! Rachel puts down an incredible run to take the lead in Lenzerheide. Can Rachel make it 40 World Cup wins?

4:43 am PDT: Rachel Atherton Takes her 40th World Cup Win
As Camille Balanche goes across the line 0.534 seconds back Rachel has achieved her 40th World Cup win after not winning since Vallnord in 2019.




Full Results:


Elite Women






80 Comments

  • 17 2
 Watching the Finals on Swiss TV - the commentary is much better. I don't speak a word of German, but it's still better than the GMBN+ effort. Same camera work sadly.

Really really poor show UCI, I'd never pay for this unprofessional coverage compared to Redbull. As I said in the Semi's thread, the recent golden age is over, the change of coverage will do nothing for the sport.
  • 10 1
 Yeah, I was coming into the race with an open mind with Warner gone, etc. but it's simply just not as good. Don't get me started on the lack of fantasy though...
  • 1 0
 Is the whole track actually being shown with the larger gaps between riders?
  • 4 0
 @spicysparkes: Nope, not for the Women's final at least - it's start gate, then skip to 40 secs later, then random skips down the run. Not close to the full track.
  • 1 0
 @hi-dr-nick: Someone made a fantasy league
www.downhillmtbfantasy.com/Login
  • 1 0
 Yes, I am also watching on Swiss TV. Love the commentary of Emilie Siegenthaler, bringing emotion to the often very straight face bike commentary...
  • 2 0
 @Marc2211: It's not showing the full track and it's full of glitches. Half the green splits have shown as red, or the red splits have shown as green, names are posting incorrectly and it keeps jumping to empty camera fields. Then on top of all the technical issues the commentators don't seem to have been trained properly, there aren't good interviews with the riders or even many reaction shots at the finish line and the abysmal tracking of the splits makes it hard to get into the race aspect of the race.

I know we can expect some issues early on, but damn, they have a lot to improve.
  • 15 0
 Queen Rachel Atherton you f*cking legend.
  • 1 0
 She really is in a league of her own, that was amazing
  • 13 0
 Rachel!! Yay mum!!!
  • 11 0
 Man this paid broadcast killed DH world cup for me
  • 7 0
 Yup, for me too... These mofos are not broadcasting in any of the eurosport channels, seriously, fuk this...
  • 2 0
 Detto
  • 7 1
 tiz-cycling-live.io/live2.php
  • 3 0
 Most of the viewing population has no idea who Cedric is. Mumbling french guy.
  • 1 0
 @hi-dr-nick: tnx man ....
  • 1 0
 @CantClimb: Not every good rider of the past is a good speaker.
  • 1 0
 @joaoamaral66: eurosport extra9 but no commentary
  • 1 0
 @hi-dr-nick: thanks bro
  • 1 0
 @urkel: i have not heard cedric, but he is certainly better than emilie siegenthaler on swiss tv.
  • 1 0
 @jarv32: same. Pissed.
  • 5 0
 These dark and poor quality drone shots are so annoying. The camera swaps and positioning are also really bad.
With the missing head to head illustrations there is also the close competition missing. Can’t believe i paid for this.

Rob Warner we miss you!
  • 1 0
 Warner Robs Entertainment would be better
  • 8 0
 So stoked for Rachel, gutted we don't get to hear Warner loose his shit as she crosses the line though!
  • 5 0
 This coverage is a joke. We've paid for Eurosport through Prime, with the women's Finals running with no commentary and in my opinion nowhere near enough on screen info. This is doing our sport no favours.
  • 1 0
 You honestly don't want the commentary.
  • 3 0
 Whilst I do agree with most of the criticism, I am willing to give the benefit of the doubt for this first round and hope things can only get better from here. Some of the shots are great and its still amazing racing to watch
  • 6 0
 Youtube lenzerheide and filter by live
  • 2 0
 I wanted to be like, ok, it's a new product. Like any new product there's bugs to work out. But nobody releases something this bad, do they? This broadcast is horrible. Yes, I miss Rob but felt there could have been a suitable replacement. Nope. Everything about it reeks of no chance of improvement. Oh, and we pay for this shit?
  • 4 0
 I think Cedric might need to pace himself a bit , it sounded like he was having a stroke during the men’s juniors !
  • 5 1
 Philip Schofield like behaviour.
  • 4 0
 @WoollybackPaul: Grooming the junior men?
  • 1 0
 @WoollybackPaul: lol
  • 3 2
 Wow this commentary is so bad. For half the runs all they can think to say is the riders name. “Valentina Holl! Valentina Holl!” Yeah, that’s the rider. Cedric talking about berms that don’t exist, screaming at nothing.
  • 2 0
 Missing the broadcasr of the first 45 seconds of Camille Balanche run is nuts! Not the full race run of the fastest semi finalist is a pretty poor show....no build up at the top, just cut 45 secoonds into her run!
  • 2 0
 Actually, being on site at Lenzerheide the changes are quite nice. Split sections are clearly marked now and the format with semi finals allows to walk the track during semi and watch the finals at the bottom on screen.
  • 2 0
 Okay, I was saying that it's good, I can watch it on my TV but no... wtf?! There is no broadcast on Eurosport 1 or Eurosport 2... Great job! Well done.
  • 3 0
 tiz-cycling-live.io/live2.php
  • 5 0
 Yeah Rachel!
  • 5 0
 Rachel is back!
  • 3 3
 Rachel wining for her come back ! Not sure if this means she is extraordinary (which we already knew) or if other girls are simply not that good at the end of the day
Perhaps they lacked competition , and Rachel comeback will bring it anyway
  • 3 0
 The ladies push. Nina, Cami, Vali have all stepped up. But Rachael is the GOAT and will push them further.
  • 3 0
 @snomaster: they push , but Rachel stops, gets injured , has a baby , and win in the very first race after her comebacks. It looks to me if she did not stop she would be 10sec faster than anyone else. I hope I am wrong anyway
  • 1 0
 @jpnbrider: You are spot on.
  • 1 0
 @jpnbrider: It's not her first race back though
  • 1 1
 The turnaround from semi final to final is far too quick. These men and women are risking their lives, and sooner or later making them do two high pressure runs in the space of two hours is going to get someone seriously hurt.
  • 3 0
 Crazy how Anna Newkirk speaks perfect German :o
  • 1 0
 Well just finished watching 3 absolute ripper super rugby quarter finals, I know what broadcast I'll be paying for this year.
  • 4 0
 Yeeaaaah Rach!!!!
  • 3 0
 Wow!!!! Rachel Atherton just broke Pinkbike!
  • 4 0
 Rachel is a machine!!!
  • 1 0
 Jackson Goldstone of the …. US? Did we annex Canada? Who is this person? She needs to do some basic research before getting on screen.
  • 1 2
 Congratulations Rachel!! Of course Rachel won. Rachel dominated and will continue to dominate because the women aren't producing worthy adversaries and they haven't for over a decade. The only ones that offer any sort of competition seem to be always out injured.
  • 3 0
 Come on Rach
  • 1 0
 can anyone in uk tell me which Euro sport and Discovery plus channel this is on as im fecked if i can find it
  • 1 0
 It’s not on the TV channels. If you’ve got discovery plus, I found searching for ‘UCI’ is the easiest way to find it.
  • 2 0
 i was checking Eurosport 1 and 2, but seems like it is only in the website online channel. RedBull, please come back and fix this mess...even if we must pay more.
  • 4 1
 tiz-cycling-live.io/live2.php
  • 1 0
 eurosport extra9 but no commentary
  • 1 0
 Same in US. no clue where to find. I have max and discovery plus
  • 2 0
 I regret bitching so much about Outside tbh. This is way worse.
  • 1 0
 Rachel: »hold my babe I ll show how it should be done to this kids ! »

This is insane !
  • 1 0
 Rachel Atherton proves all the naysayers wrong and totally kicks arse. Yeah!!!
  • 1 0
 Can anyone in the US describe how to find the live feed on max or discovery plus. Can't figure it out.
  • 1 0
 is the coverage on actual eurosport TV channel or just a streaming sub
  • 1 0
 In Belgium the 2 available Eurosport channels are covering Rolland Garros and the Dauphine sadly, no downhill. Does anyone know if the finals will be available on Youtube for rewatch later on? Or will that also be paywalled?
  • 3 1
 tiz-cycling-live.io/live2.php
  • 1 0
 Loic Bruni is just a pleasure to watch.
  • 1 0
 Mad she isn't sure about racing next week!
  • 1 0
 GCN+ not working at all for me. Won’t load.
  • 1 1
 Umm, are they not going to interview Rachel post-win? Did I miss something, WTF is this coverage.
  • 3 0
 Yes, you missed something - the interview with Rachel post-win
  • 1 0
 this coverage is a bag of wank
  • 1 0
 No Rob no bueno, and these camera angles WTF
  • 1 0
 What a race till now!
  • 1 0
 MUM!!!
  • 1 0
 The Flat Tire World Cup.
  • 3 4
 Gwin let’s go!!
  • 13 0
 Ermmm.. You'll be waiting a while.
  • 1 0
 broke his arm! won't be racing





