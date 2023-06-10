Live Results & Updates from Finals at the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023

Results:

Elite Women



1st. Rachel Atherton: 3:07.514

2nd. Camille Balanche: 3:08.048

3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:08.301

4th. Vali Höll: 3:09.270

5th. Marine Cabirou: 3:11.118

Elite Men









Live Race Updates:



5:03 am PDT: The Elite Men's Finals Kicks Off with Baptiste Pierron

Baptiste Pierron sets the first time in finals with a 2:45.201 sitting four seconds back from Loic Bruni's top semi-final run.



5:06 am PDT: Tuhoto-Ariki Pene Just Takes the Lead

Tuhoto-Ariki Pene pulls ahead by 0.093 seconds to go fastest. There are reports of rain falling at the top of the course which could shake things up.



5:16 am PDT: Antoine Vidal Now Takes the Lead

Antoine Vidal finds nearly half a second to go fastest after five riders.





Course Preview:





Loic Bruni takes a lap of this year's course.



Course Map:







The Elite Women's Race as it Happened



4:00 am PDT: The Elite Women's Race is Now Underway

After this morning's semi-finals it's Mille Johnset who kicks off finals.



4:04 am PDT: Mille Johnset Goes 8 Seconds Back on Top Semi-Finals Run

Mille Johnset sets the first finals time with a 3:18.504



4:08 am PDT: Anna Newkirk Takes the Lead

Anna Newkirk has gone fastest so far as she improves upon Mille Johnset's time by half a second.



4:12 am PDT: Hattie Harden Takes the Top Spot

Hattie Harden continues to show she has talent no matter the bike as she goes fastest so far.



4:16 am PDT: Marine Cabirou Goes Fastest by 5 Seconds

Marine Cabirou has passed the 2nd place semi-finals time of Rachel Atherton to take the top spot with six more riders to come.



4:20 am PDT: Top 5 with 6 Riders Remaining

1st. Marine Cabirou: 3:11.118

2nd. Monika Hrastnik: 3:14.835

3rd. Hattie Harnden: 3:16.533

4th. Anna Newkirk: 3:17.926

5th. Mille Johnset: 3:18.504



4:24 am PDT: Vali Höll Sets the Best Time of the Week

Vali Höll attacks the Lenzerheide course to take the lead by just under two seconds. Vali's time is almost one second faster than Camille Balanche's winning semi-final run.



4:28 am PDT: Tahnee Seagrave Gets Loose on her Way to 3rd

Tahnee Seagrave has a wild ride down the track as she makes her return to World Cup racing with 3rd place ahead of the final four riders.



4:32 am PDT: 3rd for Gracey Hemstreet in her First Elite Finals Run

Gracey Hemstreet crosses the line 2.1 back and slots into 3rd place. Only Nina Hoffmann, Rachel Atherton and Camille Balanche are left at the top.



4:33 am PDT: Top 5 with 3 Riders Remaining

1st. Vali Höll: 3:09.270

2nd. Marine Cabirou: 3:11.118

3rd. Gracey Hemstreet: 3:11.461

4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:13.428

5th. Monika Hrastnik: 3:14.835



4:36 am PDT: Nina Hoffmann Goes Nearly 1 Second Up on Vali Höll

Despite her injured knee Nina Hoffmann has gone fastest by just short of a second against Vali Höll.



4:39 am PDT: Rachel Atherton Goes Fastest with 1 Rider Left

What a run from Rachel Atherton! Rachel puts down an incredible run to take the lead in Lenzerheide. Can Rachel make it 40 World Cup wins?



4:43 am PDT: Rachel Atherton Takes her 40th World Cup Win

As Camille Balanche goes across the line 0.534 seconds back Rachel has achieved her 40th World Cup win after not winning since Vallnord in 2019.







Full Results:

Elite Women