Live Results & Updates from the Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2021

Sep 4, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
Fresh off the junior gold medal Izabela Yankova rode to first in qualies by an enormous 18 seconds.


The fourth round of the 2021 DH World Cup is underway in Lenzerheide. Stay tuned for live results and updates. Jackson Goldstone started today's racing with his third World Cup win in a row and another win after his World Champs win last weekend. Crossing the line just over two seconds back is fastest qualifier Pau Menoyo Busquets. James MacDermid completes the top three Junior Men, four seconds off Jackson.

The Junior Women's racing saw the European and World Champion Izabela Yankova continue her dominance as she bests Gracey Hemstreet by three and a half seconds. Izabela's race time would have been good enough for fifth place in the Elite Women's qualifying.


Live timing is available here.


Results:

Junior Women

1st. Izabela Yankova: 3:29.096
2nd. Gracey Hemstreet: 3:32.597
3rd. Kina Haugom: 3:40.435
4th. Phoebe Gale: 3:43.483
5th. Leona Pierrini: 3:45.263

Junior Men

1st. Jackson Goldstone: 2:51.065
2nd. Pau Menoyo Busquets: 2:53.315
3rd. James MacDermid: 2:55.119
4th. Jordan Williams: 2:55.702
5th. Oliver Davis: 2:55.932



Full Results:

Junior Women


Junior Men



Live Race Updates:


Stay tuned for live updates and results from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup

The Elite Women's racing kicks off at: PST 03:30 / EST 06:30 / GMT 11:30 / CET 12:30

The Elite Men will start at: PST 04:30 / EST 07:30 / GMT 12:30 / CEST 13:30




