Live Results & Updates from the Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2021

Results:

Junior Women



1st. Izabela Yankova: 3:29.096

2nd. Gracey Hemstreet: 3:32.597

3rd. Kina Haugom: 3:40.435

4th. Phoebe Gale: 3:43.483

5th. Leona Pierrini: 3:45.263



Junior Men



1st. Jackson Goldstone: 2:51.065

2nd. Pau Menoyo Busquets: 2:53.315

3rd. James MacDermid: 2:55.119

4th. Jordan Williams: 2:55.702

5th. Oliver Davis: 2:55.932





Full Results:

Junior Women

Junior Men

Live Race Updates:



Stay tuned for live updates and results from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup



The Elite Women's racing kicks off at: PST 03:30 / EST 06:30 / GMT 11:30 / CET 12:30



The Elite Men will start at: PST 04:30 / EST 07:30 / GMT 12:30 / CEST 13:30



