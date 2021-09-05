Live Results & Updates from the Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2021

Sep 5, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
Evie Richards pushing and challenged the lead pack all race long.


The fifth XC World Cup of the year is now underway in Lenzerheide, stay tuned for live results and updates.


Live timing is available here.


Results:

U23 Women (4 Laps)

1st. Mona Mitterwallner: 1:08:35
2nd. Caroline Bohe: 1:10:22
3rd. Savilia Blunk: 1:10:56
4th. Leonie Daubermann: 1:11:25
5th. Gwendalyn Gibson: 1:11:28

U23 Men

The U23 are on course now



Full Results:

U23 Women



Live Race Updates:


The 2021 World Cup XC racing continues with the fifth round in Lenzerheide.

The Women's racing kicks off on Red Bull TV at: PST 03:00 / EST 06:00 / BST 11:00 / CEST 12:00

The Men will start on Red Bull TV at: PST 05:30 / EST 08:30 / BST 13:30 / CEST 14:30




 Mona Mitterwallner is such a metronome, each lap with almost the same time. Interesting to see if she'll be faster than the winner in the Elite race like she did in the world champs the past week-end

