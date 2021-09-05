Live Results & Updates from the Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2021

The fifth XC World Cup of the year is now underway in Lenzerheide, stay tuned for live results and updates.
Live timing is available here
.
Results:
U23 Women (4 Laps)
1st. Mona Mitterwallner: 1:08:35
2nd. Caroline Bohe: 1:10:22
3rd. Savilia Blunk: 1:10:56
4th. Leonie Daubermann: 1:11:25
5th. Gwendalyn Gibson: 1:11:28
U23 Men
The U23 are on course now
Full Results:U23 Women
Live Race Updates:
The 2021 World Cup XC racing continues with the fifth round in Lenzerheide.
The Women's racing kicks off on Red Bull TV at: PST 03:00 / EST 06:00 / BST 11:00 / CEST 12:00
The Men will start on Red Bull TV at: PST 05:30 / EST 08:30 / BST 13:30 / CEST 14:30
1 Comment
Post a Comment