Live Updates & Results from the Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2022

Jul 10, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Loana Lecomte fancied her chances but eventually fell back to 5th.


The fifth XC World Cup of the year is now underway in Lenzerheide, stay tuned for live results and updates.


Live timing is available here.


Results:

U23 Women (4 Laps)

1st. Sofie Pedersen: 1:06:00
2nd. Line Burquier: 1:06:00
3rd. Puck Pieterse: 1:07:12
4th. Noëlle Buri: 1:08:19
5th. Ronja Blöchlinger: 1:08:35





Full Results:

U23 Women



Live Race Updates:


The 2022 World Cup XC racing continues with the fifth round in Lenzerheide.

The Women's racing kicks off on Red Bull TV at: 10:45pm CEST (1:45am PST, 4:45am EST, 9:45am BST)

The Men will start on Red Bull TV at: 13:00pm CEST (4:00am PST, 7:00am EST, 12:00pm BST)



Elite Women

First up in the Elite racing is the Women and after the incredible short track race on Friday we could be in for some rapid laps. Loana Lecomte was back to her unbeatable form at the last round but the Lenzerheide course is very different to Leogang. Last year saw Evie Richards take the win but with the British rider still not racing we will see someone new take the top step of the podium today.


Course Preview:


Canyon CLLCTV Factory racer Luca Shcwarzbauer takes a tour of the Swiss course.


Who do you think will win?:

Who Will Win the Elite Women's Race?



Who do you think will win today's racing?




Posted In:
Racing and Events Results Lenzerheide World Cup Xc 2022 World Cup XC XC Racing


Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2022
88386 views
Qualifying Results from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2022
81943 views
Tree Branch Pierces Isabeau Courdurier's Foot at EWS-E Valberg
78987 views
Review: Cotic RocketMAX Gen4 - Stealthy, Steel, and Simple
55002 views
Spotted: Specialized Demo Prototype - Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2022
46123 views
Tech Randoms: Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2022
45896 views
Dangerholm's 'Lemmy Forever' Hardtail - A Tribute to Motörhead's Singer & Bassist
40192 views
Timed Training Results: Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2022
37476 views

0 Comments






Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009811
Mobile Version of Website