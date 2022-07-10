Live Updates & Results from the Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2022

The fifth XC World Cup of the year is now underway in Lenzerheide, stay tuned for live results and updates.
Results:
U23 Women (4 Laps)
1st. Sofie Pedersen: 1:06:00
2nd. Line Burquier: 1:06:00
3rd. Puck Pieterse: 1:07:12
4th. Noëlle Buri: 1:08:19
5th. Ronja Blöchlinger: 1:08:35
Full Results:U23 Women
Live Race Updates:
The 2022 World Cup XC racing continues with the fifth round in Lenzerheide.
The Women's racing kicks off on Red Bull TV at: 10:45pm CEST (1:45am PST, 4:45am EST, 9:45am BST)
The Men will start on Red Bull TV at: 13:00pm CEST (4:00am PST, 7:00am EST, 12:00pm BST)
Elite Women
First up in the Elite racing is the Women and after the incredible short track race on Friday we could be in for some rapid laps. Loana Lecomte was back to her unbeatable form at the last round but the Lenzerheide course is very different to Leogang. Last year saw Evie Richards take the win but with the British rider still not racing we will see someone new take the top step of the podium today.
Course Preview:
Canyon CLLCTV Factory racer Luca Shcwarzbauer takes a tour of the Swiss course.
Who do you think will win?:
Who do you think will win today's racing?
