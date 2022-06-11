Live Updates & Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2022

Jun 11, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
That first win is edging ever closer for Benoit Coulanges.


The third round of the 2022 downhill World Cup is underway at Leogang. Stay tuned for live results and updates.



Live timing is available here.


Results:

Junior Women

1st. Phoebe Gale: 4:28.749
2nd. Jenna Hastings: 4:42.853
3rd. Gracey Hemstreet: 4:43.949
4th. Delia Da Mocogno: 4:48.373
5th. Vanesa Petrovská: 4:52.766
Junior Men

1st. Jordan Williams: 3:39.314
2nd. Jackson Goldstone: 3:43.318
3rd. Lachlan Stevens-McNab: 3:43.969
4th. Davide Cappello: 3:44.172
5th. Remy Meier-Smith: 3:53.407


Full Results:

Junior Women


Junior Men



Live Race Updates:


Stay tuned for live updates and results from the Leogang DH World Cup

The Elite Women's racing kicks off at: PDT 03:30 / EDT 6:30 / BST 11:30 / CEST 12:30

The Elite Men will start at: PDT 6:30 / EDT 7:30 / BST 12:30 / CEST 13:30




Posted In:
Racing and Events Results DH Racing Leogang World Cup Dh 2022 World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the EWS Tweed Valley 2022
115837 views
Qualifying Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2022
84844 views
Pro Stage Results from EWS Tweed Valley 2022
55621 views
First Look: The New Unno Burn Looks Absolutely Wild
49956 views
4 Steel Bikes from the 2022 Handmade Bicycle Show Australia
41220 views
7 of the Best New Mountain Bike Pants Ridden & Rated
40336 views
Timed Training Results: Leogang DH World Cup 2022
40246 views
Tech Randoms: Custom Everything at the Leogang DH World Cup 2022
37191 views

4 Comments

  • 1 0
 Phoebe Gale!
  • 1 3
 Jordan Williams smashed the quali times!
  • 2 0
 the track has dried up? Weather seems much better
  • 1 0
 @eekamouse: Could be, but then a dried up bottom woods section could be loads slower as it clogs.
We'll see on the live coverage I guess!





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008289
Mobile Version of Website