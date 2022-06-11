Live Updates & Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2022

The third round of the 2022 downhill World Cup is underway at Leogang. Stay tuned for live results and updates.
Results:
Junior Women
1st. Phoebe Gale: 4:28.749
2nd. Jenna Hastings: 4:42.853
3rd. Gracey Hemstreet: 4:43.949
4th. Delia Da Mocogno: 4:48.373
5th. Vanesa Petrovská: 4:52.766
Junior Men
1st. Jordan Williams: 3:39.314
2nd. Jackson Goldstone: 3:43.318
3rd. Lachlan Stevens-McNab: 3:43.969
4th. Davide Cappello: 3:44.172
5th. Remy Meier-Smith: 3:53.407
Live Race Updates:
Stay tuned for live updates and results from the Leogang DH World Cup
The Elite Women's racing kicks off at: PDT 03:30 / EDT 6:30 / BST 11:30 / CEST 12:30
The Elite Men will start at: PDT 6:30 / EDT 7:30 / BST 12:30 / CEST 13:30
