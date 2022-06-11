Live Updates & Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2022

Results:

Junior Women



1st. Phoebe Gale: 4:28.749

2nd. Jenna Hastings: 4:42.853

3rd. Gracey Hemstreet: 4:43.949

4th. Delia Da Mocogno: 4:48.373

5th. Vanesa Petrovská: 4:52.766

Junior Men



1st. Jordan Williams: 3:39.314

2nd. Jackson Goldstone: 3:43.318

3rd. Lachlan Stevens-McNab: 3:43.969

4th. Davide Cappello: 3:44.172

5th. Remy Meier-Smith: 3:53.407



Full Results:

Junior Women

Junior Men

Live Race Updates:



Stay tuned for live updates and results from the Leogang DH World Cup



The Elite Women's racing kicks off at: PDT 03:30 / EDT 6:30 / BST 11:30 / CEST 12:30



The Elite Men will start at: PDT 6:30 / EDT 7:30 / BST 12:30 / CEST 13:30



