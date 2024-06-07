LIVE: Results from the Leogang EDR World Cup 2024



Live Race Summary



- Winni Goldsbury takes a big win on the first stage of the day for the U21 Women going 15 seconds quicker than 2023 series champ Emmy Lan.



- Wei Tien Ho wins the first stage for the U21 men with a lead of 7.4 seconds against Jt Fisher after nearly six minutes of racing.



- Riders are on course for a big day of racing across 73.7 kilometres, six stages and 2,470 metres of descending. The first stage, Bergstadl Trail, is the second-longest of the day at 2.4 kilometres and 535 metres of descent.





Live Race Results

U21 Men (After Stage 1):

U21 Women (After Stage 1):

Live Timing Feed

Live Stage Results



Stage 1







U21 Men:



1st. Wei Tien Ho: 5:47.790

2nd. Jt Fisher: 5:55.193

3rd. Sascha Kim: 5:55.643

4th. Jakub Pivnicka: 6:00.765

5th. Jakub Kalousek: 6:06.439



U21 Women:



1st. Winni Goldsbury: 7:05.413

2nd. Emmy Lan: 7:20.785

3rd. Lily Boucher: 7:34.349

4th. Claire Chabbert: 7:38.776

5th. Simona Kuchynkova: 7:44.941



Elite Women [Results Expected after 12:32 CET]:



Elite Men [Results Expected after 12:58 CET]:



