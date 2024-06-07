LIVE: Results from the Leogang EDR World Cup 2024

Kicking off a packed weekend of World Cup racing in Leogang the enduro racers are between the tape to battle across six flat-out stages. Check back throughout the day for stage results from Austria.
Live Race Summary
- Winni Goldsbury takes a big win on the first stage of the day for the U21 Women going 15 seconds quicker than 2023 series champ Emmy Lan.
- Wei Tien Ho wins the first stage for the U21 men with a lead of 7.4 seconds against Jt Fisher after nearly six minutes of racing.
- Riders are on course for a big day of racing across 73.7 kilometres, six stages and 2,470 metres of descending. The first stage, Bergstadl Trail, is the second-longest of the day at 2.4 kilometres and 535 metres of descent.
Live Race Results
Live Timing FeedYou can also access the EDR live timing page here.
Live Stage Results
Stage 1
U21 Men:1st.
Wei Tien Ho: 5:47.7902nd.
Jt Fisher: 5:55.1933rd.
Sascha Kim: 5:55.6434th.
Jakub Pivnicka: 6:00.7655th.
Jakub Kalousek: 6:06.439U21 Women:1st.
Winni Goldsbury: 7:05.4132nd.
Emmy Lan: 7:20.7853rd.
Lily Boucher: 7:34.3494th.
Claire Chabbert: 7:38.7765th.
Simona Kuchynkova: 7:44.941Elite Women [Results Expected after 12:32 CET]:Elite Men [Results Expected after 12:58 CET]: