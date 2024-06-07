Powered by Outside

LIVE: Results from the Leogang EDR World Cup 2024

Jun 7, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
Kicking off a packed weekend of World Cup racing in Leogang the enduro racers are between the tape to battle across six flat-out stages. Check back throughout the day for stage results from Austria.



Live Race Summary

- Winni Goldsbury takes a big win on the first stage of the day for the U21 Women going 15 seconds quicker than 2023 series champ Emmy Lan.

- Wei Tien Ho wins the first stage for the U21 men with a lead of 7.4 seconds against Jt Fisher after nearly six minutes of racing.

- Riders are on course for a big day of racing across 73.7 kilometres, six stages and 2,470 metres of descending. The first stage, Bergstadl Trail, is the second-longest of the day at 2.4 kilometres and 535 metres of descent.



Live Race Results

A quick look at who is leading the race, we will be updating this throughout the day until we have the final result after the sixth stage.

Live Timing Feed


You can also access the EDR live timing page here.


Live Stage Results


Stage 1



U21 Men:

1st. Wei Tien Ho: 5:47.790
2nd. Jt Fisher: 5:55.193
3rd. Sascha Kim: 5:55.643
4th. Jakub Pivnicka: 6:00.765
5th. Jakub Kalousek: 6:06.439

U21 Women:

1st. Winni Goldsbury: 7:05.413
2nd. Emmy Lan: 7:20.785
3rd. Lily Boucher: 7:34.349
4th. Claire Chabbert: 7:38.776
5th. Simona Kuchynkova: 7:44.941

Elite Women [Results Expected after 12:32 CET]:

Elite Men [Results Expected after 12:58 CET]:




0 Comments







