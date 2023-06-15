Live Results from the Leogang Enduro World Cup 2023

After a short two-week break we are back with the fourth round of the 2023 Enduro World Cup. A full day of racing is ahead as riders take on six stages across 71km. Stay tuned as we cover the stage-by-stage results from the fourth stop of the 2023 series.
Live Race Results:
Stage 1Video: Charlie MurrayStage DetailsPro Line:
2km / 355m descent
Live Stage Updates3:39 am PDT: Lisandru Bertini Wins Stage 1 for the U21 MenLisandru Bertini has come out on top in the first challenge of today's race besting Jt Fisher by just 0.540 seconds.
1st. Lisandru Bertini: 3:21.450
2nd. Jt Fisher: 3:21.990
3rd. Wei Tien Ho: 3:22.420
4th. Johnathan Helly: 3:23.400
5th. William Brodie: 3:23.4503:47 am PDT: Emmy Lan Goes Sets the Fastest U21 Women's TimeEmmy Lan kicks off the day with a stage win as she goes just under a second faster than Lily Planquart.
1st. Emmy Lan: 3:50.900
2nd. Lily Planquart: 3:51.800
3rd. Lily Boucher: 3:51.850
4th. Simona Kuchynkova: 3:53.280
5th. Elly Hoskin: 4:01.020
Stage 2Video: Charlie MurrayStage DetailsBergstadl Trail:
2.4km / 460m descent
Live Stage Updates4:22 am PDT: Wei Tien Ho Wins Stage 2 for the U21 MenThe U21 Men are already down the second stage as Wei Tien Ho takes the win by over two seconds.
1st. Wei Tien Ho: 5:34.430
2nd. Lisandru Bertini: 5:36.470
3rd. Johnathan Helly: 5:36.830
4th. Raphaël Giambi: 5:41.700
5th. Lief Rodgers: 5:44.2504:25 am PDT: Wei Tien Ho Now Leads the Overall Race for the U21 MenAfter his stage two win Wei Tien Ho has jumped two spots to become the race leader with just over a second back to Lisandru Bertini.4:32 am PDT: Lily Planquart Takes a Big Win on Stage 2Lily Planquart has come out swinging on the second stage of the day as she led the U21 Women by over three and a half seconds.
1st. Lily Planquart: 7:06.620
2nd. Sophie Riva: 7:10.130
3rd. Emmy Lan: 7:11.920
4th. Simona Kuchynkova: 7:12.660
5th. Lily Boucher: 7:12.890 4:35 am PDT: Lily Planquart Builds a Four-Second Gap in the OverallLily Planquart is looking strong at the front as she holds a four-second lead at the front of the race.
Stage 3Video: Charlie MurrayStage DetailsX-Line:
4km / 708m descent
Stage 4Video: Charlie MurrayStage DetailsHangman:
1.9km / 311m descent
Stage 5Video: Charlie MurrayStage DetailsMatzalm:
2km / 299m descent
Stage 6Video: Charlie MurrayStage DetailsSpeedster:
0.75km / 150m descent
