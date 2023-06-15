Live Results from the Leogang Enduro World Cup 2023

A rider ranked outside the top 20

A rider ranked outside the top 20

Poll: Who do you Think Will Win?

3:47 am PDT: Emmy Lan Goes Sets the Fastest U21 Women's Time

3:39 am PDT: Lisandru Bertini Wins Stage 1 for the U21 Men

Stage 2

Stage Details

Bergstadl Trail:

Live Stage Updates

4:22 am PDT: Wei Tien Ho Wins Stage 2 for the U21 Men

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

4:25 am PDT: Wei Tien Ho Now Leads the Overall Race for the U21 Men

4:32 am PDT: Lily Planquart Takes a Big Win on Stage 2

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

4:35 am PDT: Lily Planquart Builds a Four-Second Gap in the Overall

2.4km / 460m descent