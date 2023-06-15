Live Results from the Leogang Enduro World Cup 2023

Jun 15, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
After a short two-week break we are back with the fourth round of the 2023 Enduro World Cup. A full day of racing is ahead as riders take on six stages across 71km. Stay tuned as we cover the stage-by-stage results from the fourth stop of the 2023 series.


Live Race Results:



Poll: Who do you Think Will Win?

We have given our predictions but as the Enduro World Cup continues in Austria who is your money on for the win today?

Who Will Win the Elite Women's Race?



Who Will Win the Elite Men's Race?






Course Map






Stage 1

Video: Charlie Murray

Stage Details

Pro Line: 2km / 355m descent


Live Stage Updates

3:39 am PDT: Lisandru Bertini Wins Stage 1 for the U21 Men
Lisandru Bertini has come out on top in the first challenge of today's race besting Jt Fisher by just 0.540 seconds.

1st. Lisandru Bertini: 3:21.450
2nd. Jt Fisher: 3:21.990
3rd. Wei Tien Ho: 3:22.420
4th. Johnathan Helly: 3:23.400
5th. William Brodie: 3:23.450

3:47 am PDT: Emmy Lan Goes Sets the Fastest U21 Women's Time
Emmy Lan kicks off the day with a stage win as she goes just under a second faster than Lily Planquart.

1st. Emmy Lan: 3:50.900
2nd. Lily Planquart: 3:51.800
3rd. Lily Boucher: 3:51.850
4th. Simona Kuchynkova: 3:53.280
5th. Elly Hoskin: 4:01.020



Stage 2

Video: Charlie Murray

Stage Details

Bergstadl Trail: 2.4km / 460m descent


Live Stage Updates

4:22 am PDT: Wei Tien Ho Wins Stage 2 for the U21 Men
The U21 Men are already down the second stage as Wei Tien Ho takes the win by over two seconds.

1st. Wei Tien Ho: 5:34.430
2nd. Lisandru Bertini: 5:36.470
3rd. Johnathan Helly: 5:36.830
4th. Raphaël Giambi: 5:41.700
5th. Lief Rodgers: 5:44.250

4:25 am PDT: Wei Tien Ho Now Leads the Overall Race for the U21 Men
After his stage two win Wei Tien Ho has jumped two spots to become the race leader with just over a second back to Lisandru Bertini.


4:32 am PDT: Lily Planquart Takes a Big Win on Stage 2
Lily Planquart has come out swinging on the second stage of the day as she led the U21 Women by over three and a half seconds.

1st. Lily Planquart: 7:06.620
2nd. Sophie Riva: 7:10.130
3rd. Emmy Lan: 7:11.920
4th. Simona Kuchynkova: 7:12.660
5th. Lily Boucher: 7:12.890

4:35 am PDT: Lily Planquart Builds a Four-Second Gap in the Overall
Lily Planquart is looking strong at the front as she holds a four-second lead at the front of the race.




Stage 3

Video: Charlie Murray

Stage Details

X-Line: 4km / 708m descent




Stage 4

Video: Charlie Murray

Stage Details

Hangman: 1.9km / 311m descent




Stage 5

Video: Charlie Murray

Stage Details

Matzalm: 2km / 299m descent




Stage 6

Video: Charlie Murray

Stage Details

Speedster: 0.75km / 150m descent




Posted In:
Racing and Events Results EDR Leogang 2023 Enduro Racing World Cup Enduro


Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023
138228 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023
88414 views
Spotted: Unreleased Trek High-Pivot Enduro Bike
49382 views
First Ride: 2024 Rocky Mountain Slayer
41404 views
Tech Randoms Part II: Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023
41095 views
[UPDATED] Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2023
40449 views
Semi-Final Results from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023
40053 views
Aaron Gwin Out of the Lenzerheide World Cup with a Broken Arm
32616 views

5 Comments

  • 3 2
 They should rename this the bikepark world series. Gonna kill Enduro if they keep putting on courses like this! 3 out of 6 stages are pure bike park.
  • 1 0
 That’s because it’s not legal to ride outside of the park in Austria. I presume they got permission so they could create this triple header weekend. It does look a poor course and the length of the liaisons suggests there isn’t much good stuff outside the park
  • 1 0
 seriously! When they went to Chile and were racing that high elevation stuff and they couldn't practice or watch their go pros to remember what they were riding.....
  • 1 0
 Yeeessss Emmy!





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.026773
Mobile Version of Website