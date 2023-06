Live Results from the Leogang Enduro World Cup 2023

Live Race Results:



Video: Charlie Murray



Pro Line: 2km / 355m descent





3:39 am PDT: Lisandru Bertini Wins Stage 1 for the U21 Men

Lisandru Bertini has come out on top in the first challenge of today's race besting Jt Fisher by just 0.540 seconds.



1st. Lisandru Bertini: 3:21.450

2nd. Jt Fisher: 3:21.990

3rd. Wei Tien Ho: 3:22.420

4th. Johnathan Helly: 3:23.400

5th. William Brodie: 3:23.450



3:47 am PDT: Emmy Lan Goes Sets the Fastest U21 Women's Time

Emmy Lan kicks off the day with a stage win as she goes just under a second faster than Lily Planquart.



1st. Emmy Lan: 3:50.900

2nd. Lily Planquart: 3:51.800

3rd. Lily Boucher: 3:51.850

4th. Simona Kuchynkova: 3:53.280

5th. Elly Hoskin: 4:01.020



Bergstadl Trail: 2.4km / 460m descent





4:22 am PDT: Wei Tien Ho Wins Stage 2 for the U21 Men

The U21 Men are already down the second stage as Wei Tien Ho takes the win by over two seconds.



1st. Wei Tien Ho: 5:34.430

2nd. Lisandru Bertini: 5:36.470

3rd. Johnathan Helly: 5:36.830

4th. Raphaël Giambi: 5:41.700

5th. Lief Rodgers: 5:44.250



4:25 am PDT: Wei Tien Ho Now Leads the Overall Race for the U21 Men

After his stage two win Wei Tien Ho has jumped two spots to become the race leader with just over a second back to Lisandru Bertini.





4:32 am PDT: Lily Planquart Takes a Big Win on Stage 2

Lily Planquart has come out swinging on the second stage of the day as she led the U21 Women by over three and a half seconds.



1st. Lily Planquart: 7:06.620

2nd. Sophie Riva: 7:10.130

3rd. Emmy Lan: 7:11.920

4th. Simona Kuchynkova: 7:12.660

5th. Lily Boucher: 7:12.890



4:35 am PDT: Lily Planquart Builds a Four-Second Gap in the Overall

Lily Planquart is looking strong at the front as she holds a four-second lead at the front of the race.





X-Line: 4km / 708m descent





Hangman: 1.9km / 311m descent





Matzalm: 2km / 299m descent





Speedster: 0.75km / 150m descent





After a short two-week break we are back with the fourth round of the 2023 Enduro World Cup. A full day of racing is ahead as riders take on six stages across 71km. Stay tuned as we cover the stage-by-stage results from the fourth stop of the 2023 series.