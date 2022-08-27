Live Updates & Results from the Les Gets DH World Champs 2022

The 2022 downhill World Champs are underway in Les Gets. Stay tuned for live results and updates.
Live timing is available here
.
Results:
Junior Women
1st. Jenna Hastings: 4:18.541
2nd. Gracey Hemstreet: 4:20.411
3rd. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 4:34.485
4th. Aimi Kenyon: 4:38.146
5th. Lisa Bouladou: 4:38.572
Full Results:Junior Women
Live Race Updates:
Stay tuned for live updates and results from the 2022 DH World Champs.
The Elite Women's racing kicks off at: PDT 5:15 / EDT 7:15 / BST 12:15 / CEST 13:15
The Elite Men will start at: PDT 6:35 / EDT 8:35 / BST 13:35 / CEST 14:35
10 Comments
Not actually sure? Someone trackside maybe could tell us!