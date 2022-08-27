Live Updates & Results from the Les Gets DH World Champs 2022

Results:

Junior Women



1st. Jenna Hastings: 4:18.541

2nd. Gracey Hemstreet: 4:20.411

3rd. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 4:34.485

4th. Aimi Kenyon: 4:38.146

5th. Lisa Bouladou: 4:38.572





Full Results:

Junior Women

Live Race Updates:



Stay tuned for live updates and results from the 2022 DH World Champs.



The Elite Women's racing kicks off at: PDT 5:15 / EDT 7:15 / BST 12:15 / CEST 13:15



The Elite Men will start at: PDT 6:35 / EDT 8:35 / BST 13:35 / CEST 14:35



