Live Updates & Results from the Les Gets DH World Champs 2022

Aug 27, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Ele Farina attacking out the gate on her fresh pink Summum.


The 2022 downhill World Champs are underway in Les Gets. Stay tuned for live results and updates.



Live timing is available here.


Results:

Junior Women

1st. Jenna Hastings: 4:18.541
2nd. Gracey Hemstreet: 4:20.411
3rd. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 4:34.485
4th. Aimi Kenyon: 4:38.146
5th. Lisa Bouladou: 4:38.572



Full Results:

Junior Women



Live Race Updates:


Stay tuned for live updates and results from the 2022 DH World Champs.

The Elite Women's racing kicks off at: PDT 5:15 / EDT 7:15 / BST 12:15 / CEST 13:15

The Elite Men will start at: PDT 6:35 / EDT 8:35 / BST 13:35 / CEST 14:35




10 Comments

  • 7 0
 Oh my days Jenna!!!!!!!!!!
  • 1 0
 What happened to Izabela?
  • 1 0
 Same question
  • 1 0
 Thought it was qualifying so just rolled the gate...........


Not actually sure? Someone trackside maybe could tell us!
  • 1 0
 yay for jenna, Shes been great this year. Good on ya Kiwi.
  • 1 2
 Future for Aussie girls is looking good. Four in the top ten.
  • 4 0
 Two are kiwis
  • 1 0
 @ten2one: haha, they nearly always are!
  • 1 0
 2x kiwis & 2x aussies in top 10
  • 1 0
 @ColquhounerHooner: its the 7th state! - see clause 6 of the Aussie constitution, lol





