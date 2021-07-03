Live Results & Updates from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2021

The second round of the 2021 DH World Cup is underway in Les Gets, stay tuned for live results and updates.
Kicking off the racing was the Junior Men with Jackson Goldstone securing his first World Cup win by over one and a half seconds. Jackson's winning time was nearly five-second faster than Loic Bruni's top qualifying time from yesterday. We will be in for some wild racing if these conditions hold through the day. Jordan Williams takes the second step of the podium after qualifying fastest yesterday and Lachlan Stevens-McNab continues with his success this year with third place.
The Junior Women's racing saw another new World Cup winner as Phoebe Gale pulled a two-second lead over Izabela Yankova. Phoebe's winning time was nearly 30 seconds faster than her fastest qualifier from yesterday. Closing out the top three riders was Anastasia Thiele crossing the line over 14 and a half seconds back.
Live timing is available here
Results:
Junior Women
1st. Phoebe Gale: 4:21.593
2nd. Izabela Yankova: 4:23.892
3rd. Anastasia Thiele: 4:36.163
4th. Vicky Clavel: 4:38.432
5th. Leona Pierrini: 4:48.319
Junior Men
1st. Jackson Goldstone: 3:26.950
2nd. Jordan Williams: 3:28.573
3rd. Lachlan Stevens-McNab: 3:31.380
4th. Oliver Davis: 3:31.581
5th. Oisin O'Callaghan: 3:32.472
Full Results:Junior WomenJunior Men
Live Race Updates:
Stay tuned for live updates and results from the Les Gets DH World Cup
The Elite Women's racing kicks off at: PST 03:30 / EST 06:30 / GMT 11:30 / CET 12:30
The Elite Men will start at: PST 04:30 / EST 07:30 / GMT 12:30 / CEST 13:30
