Live Results & Updates from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2021

Results:

Junior Women



1st. Phoebe Gale: 4:21.593

2nd. Izabela Yankova: 4:23.892

3rd. Anastasia Thiele: 4:36.163

4th. Vicky Clavel: 4:38.432

5th. Leona Pierrini: 4:48.319



Junior Men



1st. Jackson Goldstone: 3:26.950

2nd. Jordan Williams: 3:28.573

3rd. Lachlan Stevens-McNab: 3:31.380

4th. Oliver Davis: 3:31.581

5th. Oisin O'Callaghan: 3:32.472





Full Results:

Live Race Updates:



Stay tuned for live updates and results from the Les Gets DH World Cup



The Elite Women's racing kicks off at: PST 03:30 / EST 06:30 / GMT 11:30 / CET 12:30



The Elite Men will start at: PST 04:30 / EST 07:30 / GMT 12:30 / CEST 13:30



