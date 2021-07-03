Live Results & Updates from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2021

Jul 3, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
Micalya Parton drops out of the calm of the start gate and heads towards to the carnage of the forest below.


The second round of the 2021 DH World Cup is underway in Les Gets, stay tuned for live results and updates.

Kicking off the racing was the Junior Men with Jackson Goldstone securing his first World Cup win by over one and a half seconds. Jackson's winning time was nearly five-second faster than Loic Bruni's top qualifying time from yesterday. We will be in for some wild racing if these conditions hold through the day. Jordan Williams takes the second step of the podium after qualifying fastest yesterday and Lachlan Stevens-McNab continues with his success this year with third place.

The Junior Women's racing saw another new World Cup winner as Phoebe Gale pulled a two-second lead over Izabela Yankova. Phoebe's winning time was nearly 30 seconds faster than her fastest qualifier from yesterday. Closing out the top three riders was Anastasia Thiele crossing the line over 14 and a half seconds back.

Live timing is available here.


Results:

Junior Women

1st. Phoebe Gale: 4:21.593
2nd. Izabela Yankova: 4:23.892
3rd. Anastasia Thiele: 4:36.163
4th. Vicky Clavel: 4:38.432
5th. Leona Pierrini: 4:48.319

Junior Men

1st. Jackson Goldstone: 3:26.950
2nd. Jordan Williams: 3:28.573
3rd. Lachlan Stevens-McNab: 3:31.380
4th. Oliver Davis: 3:31.581
5th. Oisin O'Callaghan: 3:32.472



Full Results:

Junior Women

Junior Men


Live Race Updates:


Stay tuned for live updates and results from the Les Gets DH World Cup

The Elite Women's racing kicks off at: PST 03:30 / EST 06:30 / GMT 11:30 / CET 12:30

The Elite Men will start at: PST 04:30 / EST 07:30 / GMT 12:30 / CEST 13:30




5 Comments

  • 6 1
 Wow spoilers guys!!! I come to a MTB news website and click a link that says Live Results & Updates and didn't expect to see who was winning! rude.
  • 1 0
 Is this going to be a repeat of the Finn vs Matt Walker junior battle from a few years ago? Gladstone vs Williams, both have big futures.
  • 2 0
 Jackson is pure gold , so stoked for him !!!!
  • 1 0
 That’s so freakin rad that Jackson won his first Jr World Cup

f*ck yeah !!!!
  • 1 0
 Oil Davis yew

Post a Comment



