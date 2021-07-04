Live Results & Updates from the Les Gets XC World Cup 2021

The fourth XC World Cup of the year is now underway in Les Gets, stay tuned for live results and updates.
Results:
U23 Women (5 Laps)
1st. Mona Mitterwallner: 1:09:47
2nd. Caroline Bohe: 1:12:55
3rd. Leonie Daubermann: 1:13:43
4th. Puck Pieterse: 1:14:18
5th. Kata Blanka Vas: 1:14:55
U23 Men (6 Laps)
1st. Simone Avondetto: 1:12:25
2nd. Martin Vidaurre Kossmann: 1:12:39
3rd. Juri Zanotti: 1:13:05
4th. Luca Schatti: 1:13:43
5th. Mathis Azzaro: 1:14:02
Full Results:
Live Race Updates:
The 2021 World Cup XC racing continues with the fourth round in Les Gets.
The Women's racing kicks off on Red Bull TV at: PST 03:00 / EST 06:00 / BST 11:00 / CEST 12:00
The Men will start on Red Bull TV at: PST 05:30 / EST 08:30 / BST 13:30 / CEST 14:30
