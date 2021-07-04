Live Results & Updates from the Les Gets XC World Cup 2021

Results:

U23 Women (5 Laps)



1st. Mona Mitterwallner: 1:09:47

2nd. Caroline Bohe: 1:12:55

3rd. Leonie Daubermann: 1:13:43

4th. Puck Pieterse: 1:14:18

5th. Kata Blanka Vas: 1:14:55



U23 Men (6 Laps)



1st. Simone Avondetto: 1:12:25

2nd. Martin Vidaurre Kossmann: 1:12:39

3rd. Juri Zanotti: 1:13:05

4th. Luca Schatti: 1:13:43

5th. Mathis Azzaro: 1:14:02





Full Results:

Live Race Updates:



The 2021 World Cup XC racing continues with the fourth round in Les Gets.



The Women's racing kicks off on Red Bull TV at: PST 03:00 / EST 06:00 / BST 11:00 / CEST 12:00



The Men will start on Red Bull TV at: PST 05:30 / EST 08:30 / BST 13:30 / CEST 14:30



