Live Stage Results from the Loudenvielle EDR World Cup 2023

Live Race Results:

Live Timing



Course Map





Courtalets: 2.87km / 460m descent - Stage 1



Nabias: 3.7km / 770m descent - Stage 2



Val D'Aube: 5.72km / 820m descent - Stage 3



Porticou: 1.5km / 385m descent - Stage 4



Kern: 2.4km / 525m descent - Stage 5



Course Preview



Stage 1



Video: Charlie Murray





The U21 Men were the first up today and it was a French one-two on home soil as Raphaël Giambi pulled ahead of Lisandru Bertini by just over five seconds. William Brodie would be the only other rider within 12 seconds of the top time as he crossed the line 6.7 back in 3rd. For the U21 Women, it was incredibly close after seven minutes of racing with Emily Carrick-Anderson slightly bettering Lily Planquart by only 0.65 seconds. Current overall series leader Emmy Lan took 3rd, 4.5 seconds back.



Stage Results



U21 Men

1st. Raphaël Giambi: 6:07.200

2nd. Lisandru Bertini: 6:12.440

3rd. William Brodie: 6:13.900

4th. Adrian Cuellar Alonso: 6:19.850

5th. Baptiste Bachelet: 6:20.770

U21 Women

1st. Emily Carrick-Anderson: 7:22.030

2nd. Lily Planquart: 7:22.680

3rd. Emmy Lan: 7:26.530

4th. Elly Hoskin: 7:26.770

5th. Simona Kuchynkova: 7:40.400



Stage 2



Video: Charlie Murray









Stage 3



Video: Charlie Murray









Stage 4



Video: Charlie Murray









Stage 5



Video: Charlie Murray







After a long summer break, we are back with the Sixth round of the 2023 Enduro World Cup. A full day of racing is ahead as riders take on five stages stay tuned as we cover the stage-by-stage results from the sixth stop of the 2023 series.