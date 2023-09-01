Live Stage Results from the Loudenvielle EDR World Cup 2023

After a long summer break, we are back with the Sixth round of the 2023 Enduro World Cup. A full day of racing is ahead as riders take on five stages stay tuned as we cover the stage-by-stage results from the sixth stop of the 2023 series.
Live Race Results:
Live Timing
Course MapCourtalets:
2.87km / 460m descent - Stage 1Nabias:
3.7km / 770m descent - Stage 2Val D'Aube:
5.72km / 820m descent - Stage 3Porticou:
1.5km / 385m descent - Stage 4 Kern:
2.4km / 525m descent - Stage 5
Course Preview
Stage 1Video: Charlie Murray
The U21 Men were the first up today and it was a French one-two on home soil as Raphaël Giambi pulled ahead of Lisandru Bertini by just over five seconds. William Brodie would be the only other rider within 12 seconds of the top time as he crossed the line 6.7 back in 3rd. For the U21 Women, it was incredibly close after seven minutes of racing with Emily Carrick-Anderson slightly bettering Lily Planquart by only 0.65 seconds. Current overall series leader Emmy Lan took 3rd, 4.5 seconds back.Stage Results
U21 Men
1st. Raphaël Giambi: 6:07.200
2nd. Lisandru Bertini: 6:12.440
3rd. William Brodie: 6:13.900
4th. Adrian Cuellar Alonso: 6:19.850
5th. Baptiste Bachelet: 6:20.770
U21 Women
1st. Emily Carrick-Anderson: 7:22.030
2nd. Lily Planquart: 7:22.680
3rd. Emmy Lan: 7:26.530
4th. Elly Hoskin: 7:26.770
5th. Simona Kuchynkova: 7:40.400
Stage 2Video: Charlie Murray Stage 3Video: Charlie Murray Stage 4Video: Charlie Murray Stage 5Video: Charlie Murray