Live Results & Updates from the Lourdes DH World Cup 2022

Results:

Junior Women



1st. Gracey Hemstreet: 3:30.852

2nd. Phoebe Gale: 3:37.159

3rd. Izabela Yankova: 3:39.437

4th. Vanesa Petrovsk√°: 3:42.678

5th. Alizes Lassus: 3:46.956

Junior Men



1st. Jackson Goldstone: 2:52.584

2nd. Remy Meier-Smith: 2:55.388

3rd. Jordan Williams: 2:56.028

4th. Lachlan Stevens-Mcnab: 2:57.961

5th. Henri Kiefer: 2:58.828





Full Results:

The opening round of the 2022 downhill World Cup is underway in Lourdes with the Junior racers taking to the steep and wild track for some flat out racing. In the Junior Women's race Gracey Hemstreet secures a huge win crossing the line over six seconds ahead of Phoebe Gale that would have been good enough for seventh in yesterday's Elite Women's qualifying. Phoebe Gale ends today in second with 2021 World Champion Izabela Yankova completing the top three,seconds back. Backing up his incredible 2021 season Jackson Goldstone pilots his new Santa Cruz to the top of the podium with a nearly three-second gap to Remy Meier-Smith in second place. Jordan Williams was the only other rider to come within five seconds of Jackson and end the day in third position.Stay tuned for live results and updates.Live timing is available here