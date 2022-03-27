Live Results & Updates from the Lourdes DH World Cup 2022

Results:

Junior Women



1st. Gracey Hemstreet: 3:30.852

2nd. Phoebe Gale: 3:37.159

3rd. Izabela Yankova: 3:39.437

4th. Vanesa Petrovská: 3:42.678

5th. Alizes Lassus: 3:46.956

Junior Men



1st. Jackson Goldstone: 2:52.584

2nd. Remy Meier-Smith: 2:55.388

3rd. Jordan Williams: 2:56.028

4th. Lachlan Stevens-Mcnab: 2:57.961

5th. Henri Kiefer: 2:58.828





Full Results:

