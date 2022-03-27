Live Results & Updates from the Lourdes DH World Cup 2022

The opening round of the 2022 downhill World Cup is underway in Lourdes with the Junior racers taking to the steep and wild track for some flat out racing. In the Junior Women's race Gracey Hemstreet secures a huge win crossing the line over six seconds ahead of Phoebe Gale that would have been good enough for seventh in yesterday's Elite Women's qualifying. Phoebe Gale ends today in second with 2021 World Champion Izabela Yankova completing the top three, 8.585
seconds back. Backing up his incredible 2021 season Jackson Goldstone pilots his new Santa Cruz to the top of the podium with a nearly three-second gap to Remy Meier-Smith in second place. Jordan Williams was the only other rider to come within five seconds of Jackson and end the day in third position.
Results:
Junior Women
1st. Gracey Hemstreet: 3:30.852
2nd. Phoebe Gale: 3:37.159
3rd. Izabela Yankova: 3:39.437
4th. Vanesa Petrovská: 3:42.678
5th. Alizes Lassus: 3:46.956
Junior Men
1st. Jackson Goldstone: 2:52.584
2nd. Remy Meier-Smith: 2:55.388
3rd. Jordan Williams: 2:56.028
4th. Lachlan Stevens-Mcnab: 2:57.961
5th. Henri Kiefer: 2:58.828
Full Results:Junior WomenJunior Men
Live Race Updates:
Stay tuned for live updates and results from the Lourdes DH World Cup
The Elite Women's racing kicks off at: PDT 03:30 / EDT 6:30 / BST 11:30 / CEST 12:30
The Elite Men will start at: PDT 5:37 / EDT 8:37 / BST 13:37 / CEST 14:37
