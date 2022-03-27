close
Live Results & Updates from the Lourdes DH World Cup 2022

Mar 27, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Loic Bruni has never won a World Cup on French soil. Can he break the curse in Holy Lourdes


The opening round of the 2022 downhill World Cup is underway in Lourdes with the Junior racers taking to the steep and wild track for some flat out racing. In the Junior Women's race Gracey Hemstreet secures a huge win crossing the line over six seconds ahead of Phoebe Gale that would have been good enough for seventh in yesterday's Elite Women's qualifying. Phoebe Gale ends today in second with 2021 World Champion Izabela Yankova completing the top three, 8.585 seconds back. Backing up his incredible 2021 season Jackson Goldstone pilots his new Santa Cruz to the top of the podium with a nearly three-second gap to Remy Meier-Smith in second place. Jordan Williams was the only other rider to come within five seconds of Jackson and end the day in third position.


Live timing is available here.


Results:

Junior Women

1st. Gracey Hemstreet: 3:30.852
2nd. Phoebe Gale: 3:37.159
3rd. Izabela Yankova: 3:39.437
4th. Vanesa Petrovská: 3:42.678
5th. Alizes Lassus: 3:46.956
Junior Men

1st. Jackson Goldstone: 2:52.584
2nd. Remy Meier-Smith: 2:55.388
3rd. Jordan Williams: 2:56.028
4th. Lachlan Stevens-Mcnab: 2:57.961
5th. Henri Kiefer: 2:58.828



Full Results:

Junior Women


Junior Men



Live Race Updates:


The Elite Women's racing kicks off at: PDT 03:30 / EDT 6:30 / BST 11:30 / CEST 12:30

The Elite Men will start at: PDT 5:37 / EDT 8:37 / BST 13:37 / CEST 14:37




8 Comments

  • 13 0
 Rem Dawg!!!!! grats to the aussie pinner
  • 8 0
 Man, I would have loved to have watched the Juniors live!
  • 5 0
 NZL producing some senders \m/
  • 2 0
 Yeah Team Canada! Watch out for Jackson and Gracey when they hit the elites! West Coast Best Coast!
  • 2 0
 Yesss Lachie and Jenna! NZ DH is in good hands
  • 1 0
 What happened to Chris Grice?
  • 2 0
 He is elite. However he injured his shoulder in qualifying.
  • 2 0
 Stoked for Goldstone

