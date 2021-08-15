Live Results & Updates from the Maribor DH World Cup 2021

Results:

Junior Men



1st. Jackson Goldstone: 3:12.122

2nd. Jordan Williams: 3:12.509

3rd. Lachlan Stevens-McNab: 3:15.192

4th. Remy Meier-Smith: 3:16.582

5th. Tristan Lemire: 3:16.623





Full Results:

Live Race Updates:



Stay tuned for live updates and results from the Maribor DH World Cup



The Elite Women's racing kicks off at: PST 03:30 / EST 06:30 / GMT 11:30 / CET 12:30



The Elite Men will start at: PST 04:30 / EST 07:30 / GMT 12:30 / CEST 13:30



