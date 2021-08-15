Live Results & Updates from the Maribor DH World Cup 2021

The third round of the 2021 DH World Cup is underway in Maribor, stay tuned for live results and updates.
Live timing is available here
.
Results:
Junior Men
1st. Jackson Goldstone: 3:12.122
2nd. Jordan Williams: 3:12.509
3rd. Lachlan Stevens-McNab: 3:15.192
4th. Remy Meier-Smith: 3:16.582
5th. Tristan Lemire: 3:16.623
Full Results:Junior Men
Live Race Updates:
Stay tuned for live updates and results from the Maribor DH World Cup
The Elite Women's racing kicks off at: PST 03:30 / EST 06:30 / GMT 11:30 / CET 12:30
The Elite Men will start at: PST 04:30 / EST 07:30 / GMT 12:30 / CEST 13:30
1 Comment
Post a Comment