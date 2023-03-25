Live Results & Updates from the Maydena Enduro World Cup 2023

Stage 1

Stage Details

Gnar Yeah:

Stage Results

Elite Women



1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 8:27.420

2nd. Vali Höll: 8:30.850

3rd. Morgane Charre: 8:30.870

4th. Ella Conolly: 8:32.210

5th. Kate Weatherly: 8:39.870



Elite Men



1st. Dan Booker: 7:20.690

2nd. Luke Meier-Smith: 7:21.860

3rd. Richie Rude: 7:25.410

4th. Jesse Melamed: 7:25.490

5th. Troy Brosnan: 7:26.030

U21 Women



1st. Erice Van Leuven: 9:00.040

2nd. Emmy Lan: 9:12.320

3rd. Elly Hoskin: 9:16.780

4th. Lia Ladbrook: 9:18.390

5th. Sophie Riva: 9:31.310



U21 Men



1st. Sascha Kim: 7:18.580

2nd. Lisandru Bertini: 7:34.170

3rd. Remy Meier-Smith: 7:34.640

4th. Will Hynes: 7:35.490

5th. Alexis Icardo: 7:40.120



Overall Results After Stage 1

Elite Women



1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 8:27.420

2nd. Vali Höll: 8:30.850

3rd. Morgane Charre: 8:30.870

4th. Ella Conolly: 8:32.210

5th. Kate Weatherly: 8:39.870

6th. Hattie Harnden: 8:41.580

7th. Bex Baraona: 8:41.630

8th. Gloria Scarsi: 8:44.540

9th. Polly Henderson: 8:48.390

10th. Raphaela Richter: 8:48.770



Elite Men



1st. Dan Booker: 7:20.690

2nd. Luke Meier-Smith: 7:21.860

3rd. Richie Rude: 7:25.410

4th. Jesse Melamed: 7:25.490

5th. Troy Brosnan: 7:26.030

6th. Rhys Verner: 7:28.510

7th. Connor Fearon: 7:28.950

8th. Ryan Gilchrist: 7:29.480

9th. Alex Stor: 7:30.100

10th. Alex Rudeau: 7:31.910

U21 Women



1st. Erice Van Leuven: 9:00.040

2nd. Emmy Lan: 9:12.320

3rd. Elly Hoskin: 9:16.780

4th. Lia Ladbrook: 9:18.390

5th. Sophie Riva: 9:31.310

6th. Lily Boucher: 9:43.110

7th. Xanthe Robb: 9:49.030

8th. Justine Henry: 9:54.120







U21 Men



1st. Sascha Kim: 7:18.580

2nd. Lisandru Bertini: 7:34.170

3rd. Remy Meier-Smith: 7:34.640

4th. Will Hynes: 7:35.490

5th. Alexis Icardo: 7:40.120

6th. Lee Witzerman: 7:41.370

7th. Matthew Fairbrother: 7:42.400

8th. Lief Rodgers: 7:43.130

9th. Cooper Lowe: 7:43.860

10th. Jack Piercy: 7:45.230



Live Stage Updates

16:43 PDT

16:47 PDT

16:49 PDT

16:50 PDT

16:51 PDT

16:53 PDT

16:54 PDT

16:54 PDT

16:55 PDT

16:59 PDT

17:04 PDT

17:08 PDT

17:11 PDT

17:17 PDT

17:18 PDT

17:19 PDT

4km / 720m descentThe second group of Elite Women is now starting stage one. After the first Women completed the initial stage the top three are Kate Weatherly followed by Polly Henderson and Barbora Prudkova.The first rider up is Vali Höll, she secured 10th place at an EWS race last year how will she do today?Vali Höll flies into the lead by just over nine seconds. Let's see how this time holds with as the usual top-level Enduro riders take on stage one.Florencia Espineira just makes it into the top five so far, although there is currently a 24-second gap splitting the podium positions.Gloria Scarsi goes third, 13.690 seconds behind the DH World Champion.Raphaela Richter makes it into fifth 17 seconds back with the newly crowned NZ Enduro Champ Rae Morrison in sixth.Ella Conolly takes second place so far as she goes across the line 1.36 back. Vali's time is still holding with four riders left.Bex Baraona already has a few wins in her pocket this year and goes into fourth so far on stage one.Hattie Harnden had a great 2022 season and goes into fifth so far as Morgane Charre falls just short of Vali Höll's time.Isabeau Courdurier denies Vali Höll the stage win as she goes three seconds up and into first. Isabeau looks to be continuing where she left off in 2022.As we switch over to the Elite Men it is currently Ryan Gilchrist leading with Alex Storr in second and Corey Watson third.After Vali Höll's great performance on stage one Troy Brosnan is looking for his own Enduro success as he goes fastest with Connor Fearon slotting two seconds back in 2nd.Luke Meier-Smith is already up to speed on his new Giant and his first taste of Elite Enduro racing as he smashes Troy's time to take the lead, four seconds up.It's now an Australian top five as Dan Booker takes the lead and better Luke's run by over a second. Both Dan and Luke are riders to watch today as we expect some great results from them.Rhys Verner is the first rider to break up the Australian domination as he takes fourth place so far.Jack Moir does not have the start to the day he would have wanted going 22nd so far. Jack is still recovering from a hand injury so he may not be at the sharp end of things this weekend.Richie Rude can only manage third on stage one and Jesse Melamed takes fourth meaning its an amazing stage one for Dan Booker as he takes the win.