Live Results & Updates from the Maydena Enduro World Cup 2023

We are back after the off season with our first set of World Cup live updates and results from the new EDR race series. A full day of racing is ahead as riders take on six stages across 54.5km and over 2500 meters of descending. Stay tuned as we cover the stage-by-stage results from the season opener at Maydena Bike Park.


You can view the UCI MTB World Series Timing Feed here.

Live Race Updates:



Poll: Who do you Think Will Win?

We have given our predictions but as the first Enduro World Cup kicks off in Maydena who is your money on for the win today?

Who Will Win the Elite Women's Race?



Who Will Win the Elite Men's Race?






Course Map


Total: 54.5km / 2511m descent / 1248m climb





Stage 1

Video: Charlie Murray

Stage Details

Gnar Yeah: 4km / 720m descent


Stage Results

Elite Women

1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 8:27.420
2nd. Vali Höll: 8:30.850
3rd. Morgane Charre: 8:30.870
4th. Ella Conolly: 8:32.210
5th. Kate Weatherly: 8:39.870

Elite Men

1st. Dan Booker: 7:20.690
2nd. Luke Meier-Smith: 7:21.860
3rd. Richie Rude: 7:25.410
4th. Jesse Melamed: 7:25.490
5th. Troy Brosnan: 7:26.030
U21 Women

1st. Erice Van Leuven: 9:00.040
2nd. Emmy Lan: 9:12.320
3rd. Elly Hoskin: 9:16.780
4th. Lia Ladbrook: 9:18.390
5th. Sophie Riva: 9:31.310

U21 Men

1st. Sascha Kim: 7:18.580
2nd. Lisandru Bertini: 7:34.170
3rd. Remy Meier-Smith: 7:34.640
4th. Will Hynes: 7:35.490
5th. Alexis Icardo: 7:40.120


Overall Results After Stage 1

Elite Women

Elite Men

U21 Women

U21 Men

Live Stage Updates

Elite Women:

16:43 PDT The second group of Elite Women is now starting stage one. After the first Women completed the initial stage the top three are Kate Weatherly followed by Polly Henderson and Barbora Prudkova.

The first rider up is Vali Höll, she secured 10th place at an EWS race last year how will she do today?

16:47 PDT Vali Höll flies into the lead by just over nine seconds. Let's see how this time holds with as the usual top-level Enduro riders take on stage one.

16:49 PDT Florencia Espineira just makes it into the top five so far, although there is currently a 24-second gap splitting the podium positions.

16:50 PDT Gloria Scarsi goes third, 13.690 seconds behind the DH World Champion.

16:51 PDT Raphaela Richter makes it into fifth 17 seconds back with the newly crowned NZ Enduro Champ Rae Morrison in sixth.

16:53 PDT Ella Conolly takes second place so far as she goes across the line 1.36 back. Vali's time is still holding with four riders left.

16:54 PDT Bex Baraona already has a few wins in her pocket this year and goes into fourth so far on stage one.

16:54 PDT Hattie Harnden had a great 2022 season and goes into fifth so far as Morgane Charre falls just short of Vali Höll's time.

16:55 PDT Isabeau Courdurier denies Vali Höll the stage win as she goes three seconds up and into first. Isabeau looks to be continuing where she left off in 2022.

Elite Men:

16:59 PDT As we switch over to the Elite Men it is currently Ryan Gilchrist leading with Alex Storr in second and Corey Watson third.

17:04 PDT After Vali Höll's great performance on stage one Troy Brosnan is looking for his own Enduro success as he goes fastest with Connor Fearon slotting two seconds back in 2nd.

17:08 PDT Luke Meier-Smith is already up to speed on his new Giant and his first taste of Elite Enduro racing as he smashes Troy's time to take the lead, four seconds up.

17:11 PDT It's now an Australian top five as Dan Booker takes the lead and better Luke's run by over a second. Both Dan and Luke are riders to watch today as we expect some great results from them.

17:17 PDT Rhys Verner is the first rider to break up the Australian domination as he takes fourth place so far.

17:18 PDT Jack Moir does not have the start to the day he would have wanted going 22nd so far. Jack is still recovering from a hand injury so he may not be at the sharp end of things this weekend.

17:19 PDT Richie Rude can only manage third on stage one and Jesse Melamed takes fourth meaning its an amazing stage one for Dan Booker as he takes the win.



Stage 2

Video: Charlie Murray

Stage Details

Outer Limits: 1.8km / 250m descent


Stage Results

Elite Women

Elite Men
U21 Women

1st. Erice Van Leuven: 9:00.040
2nd. Emmy Lan: 9:12.320
3rd. Elly Hoskin: 9:16.780
4th. Lia Ladbrook: 9:18.390
5th. Sophie Riva: 9:31.310

U21 Men

1st. Sascha Kim: 3:51.310
2nd. Matthew Fairbrother: 3:53.670
3rd. Lief Rodgers: 3:55.470
4th. Jack Piercy: 3:56.460
5th. Bailey Christie: 3:57.230


Overall Results After Stage 2

Elite Women

Elite Men
U21 Women

U21 Men





17 Comments

  • 3 0
 I'm going to try something new this EWS season and just pretend tre races happened a day or two after they actually did. This way I'll have results and photos and maybe even video footage available to view and I won't waste my life clicking refresh and scrolling and trying to sort through their shit results reporting formats etc. EWS is amazing and junk all at once.
  • 1 0
 This is a good approach. I have a separate Instagram where I only follow pro riders. During the Red Bull days I just had to stay off Pinkbike and that IG account to avoid spoilers. Now during the Discovery days I probably just won’t even bother and I’ll just let social media spoil it at the end of the night.
  • 3 0
 Erice van Leuven is only 16 and seemingly smashing it in the U21, respect
  • 2 0
 Ridiculous rider I rode in an enduro the other week in NZ and she came 4th overall out of everyone!
  • 3 0
 No fantasy this year?
  • 1 0
 Nope
  • 1 0
 can this be watched live?
The worlds worst promoted sport.
  • 1 0
 live.ucimtbworldseries.com
  • 1 0
 @Tmackstab: so no?
  • 1 0
 Lol, Eddie and Matt’s UCI license pictures
  • 1 0
 Wait where can I find Matt’s? I only saw Dr. Eddy.
  • 1 1
 Wow. Y’all really going out on limb betting on Richie and isabeau.
  • 2 0
 When was betting ever about going out on limbs lol
  • 1 0
 what u think then?
  • 1 0
 I think it'll be either Isabeau or Vali on the top step for the women's race. For the men, it'll be Booker, Melamed or Rude I think





