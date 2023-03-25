Live Results & Updates from the Maydena Enduro World Cup 2023

We are back after the off season with our first set of World Cup live updates and results from the new EDR race series. A full day of racing is ahead as riders take on six stages across 54.5km and over 2500 meters of descending. Stay tuned as we cover the stage-by-stage results from the season opener at Maydena Bike Park.
Live Race Updates:
Course Map
Total:
54.5km / 2511m descent / 1248m climb
Stage 1Video: Charlie MurrayStage DetailsGnar Yeah:
4km / 720m descent
Stage Results
Elite Women
1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 8:27.420
2nd. Vali Höll: 8:30.850
3rd. Morgane Charre: 8:30.870
4th. Ella Conolly: 8:32.210
5th. Kate Weatherly: 8:39.870
Elite Men
1st. Dan Booker: 7:20.690
2nd. Luke Meier-Smith: 7:21.860
3rd. Richie Rude: 7:25.410
4th. Jesse Melamed: 7:25.490
5th. Troy Brosnan: 7:26.030
U21 Women
1st. Erice Van Leuven: 9:00.040
2nd. Emmy Lan: 9:12.320
3rd. Elly Hoskin: 9:16.780
4th. Lia Ladbrook: 9:18.390
5th. Sophie Riva: 9:31.310
U21 Men
1st. Sascha Kim: 7:18.580
2nd. Lisandru Bertini: 7:34.170
3rd. Remy Meier-Smith: 7:34.640
4th. Will Hynes: 7:35.490
5th. Alexis Icardo: 7:40.120
Overall Results After Stage 1
Elite Women
1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 8:27.420
2nd. Vali Höll: 8:30.850
3rd. Morgane Charre: 8:30.870
4th. Ella Conolly: 8:32.210
5th. Kate Weatherly: 8:39.870
6th. Hattie Harnden: 8:41.580
7th. Bex Baraona: 8:41.630
8th. Gloria Scarsi: 8:44.540
9th. Polly Henderson: 8:48.390
10th. Raphaela Richter: 8:48.770
Elite Men
1st. Dan Booker: 7:20.690
2nd. Luke Meier-Smith: 7:21.860
3rd. Richie Rude: 7:25.410
4th. Jesse Melamed: 7:25.490
5th. Troy Brosnan: 7:26.030
6th. Rhys Verner: 7:28.510
7th. Connor Fearon: 7:28.950
8th. Ryan Gilchrist: 7:29.480
9th. Alex Stor: 7:30.100
10th. Alex Rudeau: 7:31.910
U21 Women
1st. Erice Van Leuven: 9:00.040
2nd. Emmy Lan: 9:12.320
3rd. Elly Hoskin: 9:16.780
4th. Lia Ladbrook: 9:18.390
5th. Sophie Riva: 9:31.310
6th. Lily Boucher: 9:43.110
7th. Xanthe Robb: 9:49.030
8th. Justine Henry: 9:54.120
U21 Men
1st. Sascha Kim: 7:18.580
2nd. Lisandru Bertini: 7:34.170
3rd. Remy Meier-Smith: 7:34.640
4th. Will Hynes: 7:35.490
5th. Alexis Icardo: 7:40.120
6th. Lee Witzerman: 7:41.370
7th. Matthew Fairbrother: 7:42.400
8th. Lief Rodgers: 7:43.130
9th. Cooper Lowe: 7:43.860
10th. Jack Piercy: 7:45.230
Live Stage UpdatesElite Women:16:43 PDT
The second group of Elite Women is now starting stage one. After the first Women completed the initial stage the top three are Kate Weatherly followed by Polly Henderson and Barbora Prudkova.
The first rider up is Vali Höll, she secured 10th place at an EWS race last year how will she do today? 16:47 PDT
Vali Höll flies into the lead by just over nine seconds. Let's see how this time holds with as the usual top-level Enduro riders take on stage one. 16:49 PDT
Florencia Espineira just makes it into the top five so far, although there is currently a 24-second gap splitting the podium positions. 16:50 PDT
Gloria Scarsi goes third, 13.690 seconds behind the DH World Champion. 16:51 PDT
Raphaela Richter makes it into fifth 17 seconds back with the newly crowned NZ Enduro Champ Rae Morrison in sixth. 16:53 PDT
Ella Conolly takes second place so far as she goes across the line 1.36 back. Vali's time is still holding with four riders left. 16:54 PDT
Bex Baraona already has a few wins in her pocket this year and goes into fourth so far on stage one. 16:54 PDT
Hattie Harnden had a great 2022 season and goes into fifth so far as Morgane Charre falls just short of Vali Höll's time. 16:55 PDT
Isabeau Courdurier denies Vali Höll the stage win as she goes three seconds up and into first. Isabeau looks to be continuing where she left off in 2022. Elite Men:16:59 PDT
As we switch over to the Elite Men it is currently Ryan Gilchrist leading with Alex Storr in second and Corey Watson third. 17:04 PDT
After Vali Höll's great performance on stage one Troy Brosnan is looking for his own Enduro success as he goes fastest with Connor Fearon slotting two seconds back in 2nd. 17:08 PDT
Luke Meier-Smith is already up to speed on his new Giant and his first taste of Elite Enduro racing as he smashes Troy's time to take the lead, four seconds up. 17:11 PDT
It's now an Australian top five as Dan Booker takes the lead and better Luke's run by over a second. Both Dan and Luke are riders to watch today as we expect some great results from them. 17:17 PDT
Rhys Verner is the first rider to break up the Australian domination as he takes fourth place so far. 17:18 PDT
Jack Moir does not have the start to the day he would have wanted going 22nd so far. Jack is still recovering from a hand injury so he may not be at the sharp end of things this weekend. 17:19 PDT
Richie Rude can only manage third on stage one and Jesse Melamed takes fourth meaning its an amazing stage one for Dan Booker as he takes the win.
Stage 2Video: Charlie MurrayStage DetailsOuter Limits:
1.8km / 250m descent
Stage Results
Elite Women
Elite Men
U21 Women
1st. Erice Van Leuven: 9:00.040
2nd. Emmy Lan: 9:12.320
3rd. Elly Hoskin: 9:16.780
4th. Lia Ladbrook: 9:18.390
5th. Sophie Riva: 9:31.310
U21 Men
1st. Sascha Kim: 3:51.310
2nd. Matthew Fairbrother: 3:53.670
3rd. Lief Rodgers: 3:55.470
4th. Jack Piercy: 3:56.460
5th. Bailey Christie: 3:57.230
Overall Results After Stage 2
Elite Women
Elite Men
U21 Women
U21 Men
