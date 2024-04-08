Final Results from the Monster Pro Downhill Series Round 1

Apr 8, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
The results are in from the first round of the Monster Pro Downhill Series at Ride Rock Creek.

Check out who went fastest and the full results below.


Post-Race Press Conference:



Elite Women

1st. Aletha Ostgaard: 2:10.873
2nd. Frida Ronning: +0.538
3rd. Erice Van Leuven: +2.127
4th. Abby Ronca: +7.429
5th. Taylor Ostgaard: +9.928

Fastest Splits:
Split 1: Kailey Skelton: 24.662
Split 2: Kailey Skelton: 39.303
Split 3: Frida Ronning: 35.649
Split 4: Kailey Skelton: 14.743
Final Split: Aletha Ostgaard: 12.352




Elite Men

1st. Dakotah Norton: 1:50.349
2nd. Austin Dooley: +0.856
3rd. Luca Shaw: +1.162
4th. Ryan Pinkerton: +1.804
5th. Christopher Grice: +2.480

Fastest Splits:
Split 1: Dakotah Norton: 20.771
Split 2: Dakotah Norton: 33.505
Split 3: Austin Dooley: 30.943
Split 4: Dakotah Norton: 13.318
Final Split: Dante Silva:11.231




Full Results

Elite Women

photo

Searchable results list:

Elite Men

photo
photo

Searchable results list:


You can view the full set of results for every category here.



5 Comments
  • 5 0
 This is a really cool way to display the results! Very well done!
  • 4 0
 Damn, Dakotah killed it!
  • 3 0
 I’m really hoping his WC season is a great one, dude deserves it!
  • 1 0
 Buddy of mine was marshaling right next to the corner where Richie wiped out, huge bummer! He was fast as heck in qualies
  • 1 0
 What happened to Kailey Skelton? she was ripping! sad to se her DNF Frown







