Final Results from the Monster Pro Downhill Series Round 1

The results are in from the first round of the Monster Pro Downhill Series at Ride Rock Creek.Check out who went fastest and the full results below.Aletha Ostgaard: 2:10.873Frida Ronning:Erice Van Leuven:Abby Ronca:Taylor Ostgaard:Kailey Skelton: 24.662Kailey Skelton: 39.303Frida Ronning: 35.649Kailey Skelton: 14.743Aletha Ostgaard: 12.352Dakotah Norton: 1:50.349Austin Dooley:Luca Shaw:Ryan Pinkerton:Christopher Grice:Dakotah Norton: 20.771Dakotah Norton: 33.505Austin Dooley: 30.943Dakotah Norton: 13.318Dante Silva:11.231You can view the full set of results for every category here