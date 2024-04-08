Final Results from the Monster Pro Downhill Series Round 1

The results are in from the first round of the Monster Pro Downhill Series at Ride Rock Creek.
Check out who went fastest and the full results below.
Post-Race Press Conference:
Elite Women1st.
Aletha Ostgaard: 2:10.8732nd.
Frida Ronning: +0.5383rd.
Erice Van Leuven: +2.1274th.
Abby Ronca: +7.4295th.
Taylor Ostgaard: +9.928Fastest Splits:Split 1:
Kailey Skelton: 24.662Split 2:
Kailey Skelton: 39.303Split 3:
Frida Ronning: 35.649Split 4:
Kailey Skelton: 14.743Final Split:
Aletha Ostgaard: 12.352
Elite Men1st.
Dakotah Norton: 1:50.3492nd.
Austin Dooley: +0.8563rd.
Luca Shaw: +1.1624th.
Ryan Pinkerton: +1.8045th.
Christopher Grice: +2.480 Fastest Splits:Split 1:
Dakotah Norton: 20.771Split 2:
Dakotah Norton: 33.505Split 3:
Austin Dooley: 30.943Split 4:
Dakotah Norton: 13.318Final Split:
Dante Silva:11.231
Full Results
Elite Women
Elite Men
You can view the full set of results for every category here
.