Live Updates & Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2022

Aug 6, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Kaos Seagrave doing Kaos Seagrave things.


The seventh round of the 2022 downhill World Cup is underway at Mont-Sainte-Anne. In the Junior Men's racing, Jackson Goldstone secured the win on home soil and we believe he also took the 2022 overall title. Jordan Williams crossed the line just under four seconds back with Bodhi Kuhn completing the top three. Phoebe Gale took the win in the Junior Women's race with a dominant run and a gap of almost seven seconds to Izabela Yankova. Gracey Hemstreet ended the weekend in third and will still be chasing the overall at the final round.



Stay tuned for live results and updates.



Live timing is available here.


Results:

Junior Women

1st. Phoebe Gale: 5:09.223
2nd. Izabela Yankova: 5:16.084
3rd. Gracey Hemstreet: 5:16.805
4th. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 5:27.466
5th. Aimi Kenyon: 5:28.439
Junior Men

1st. Jackson Goldstone: 4:13.766
2nd. Jordan Williams: 4:17.566
3rd. Bodhi Kuhn: 4:20.302
4th. Lachlan Stevens-McNab: 4:26.463
5th. Ryan Pinkerton: 4:26.966


Full Results:

Junior Women


Junior Men



Live Race Updates:


Stay tuned for live updates and results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup

The Elite Women's racing kicks off at: PDT 10:25 / EDT 12:25 / BST 17:25 / CEST 18:25

The Elite Men will start at: PDT 11:45 / EDT 13:45 / BST 18:45 / CEST 19:45



Elite Women

First up in the Elite racing is the Women and we could be in for some fast times as the course is drying out. With Camille Balanche out with an injury the overall is wide open for the taking.


Course Preview:



Top Five from Qualifying:

1st. Vali Höll: 5:04.032
2nd. Monika Hrastnik: 5:17.998
3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 5:19.624
4th. Myriam Nicole: 5:22.463
5th. Jess Blewitt: 5:23.439


Who do you think will win?:

Who Will Win the Elite Women's Race?



Who do you think will win today's racing? Will we see someone new take the top step of the podium?





15 Comments

  • 5 0
 So is the track running faster then? 5 seconds faster than Finns qualy? #striderbackround
  • 2 0
 Getting dryer & dryer.
  • 2 0
 Jackson and Amaury just on another level this year. Their consistency is just incredible

(However, I predict Minnaar will win today Cool )
  • 1 0
 Nah, Finn brother.
  • 3 0
 Double Canadian win here we come! Let's go Finn.
  • 8 1
 Make that a triple Canadian win with Gracie Hemstreet in WJ!
  • 1 0
 @p0zi: ooohh yea
  • 4 0
 Way to go Bodhi!
  • 3 0
 That Goldstone time is 4 seconds faster than Finn's qually time...
  • 1 0
 ...and he wins the overall (now more than 60 points ahead of Williams), massive year for him.
  • 3 0
 Bodhi kuhn great time Congrats to all the rest are results
  • 1 0
 Aiming Kenyon smashing run
  • 1 0
 Aimi
  • 1 0
 Delicious
  • 1 1
 Goldstone is definitely not human





