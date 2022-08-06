Live Updates & Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2022

The seventh round of the 2022 downhill World Cup is underway at Mont-Sainte-Anne. In the Junior Men's racing, Jackson Goldstone secured the win on home soil and we believe he also took the 2022 overall title. Jordan Williams crossed the line just under four seconds back with Bodhi Kuhn completing the top three. Phoebe Gale took the win in the Junior Women's race with a dominant run and a gap of almost seven seconds to Izabela Yankova. Gracey Hemstreet ended the weekend in third and will still be chasing the overall at the final round.
Junior Women
1st. Phoebe Gale: 5:09.223
2nd. Izabela Yankova: 5:16.084
3rd. Gracey Hemstreet: 5:16.805
4th. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 5:27.466
5th. Aimi Kenyon: 5:28.439
Junior Men
1st. Jackson Goldstone: 4:13.766
2nd. Jordan Williams: 4:17.566
3rd. Bodhi Kuhn: 4:20.302
4th. Lachlan Stevens-McNab: 4:26.463
5th. Ryan Pinkerton: 4:26.966
Elite Women
First up in the Elite racing is the Women and we could be in for some fast times as the course is drying out. With Camille Balanche out with an injury the overall is wide open for the taking.
1st. Vali Höll: 5:04.032
2nd. Monika Hrastnik: 5:17.998
3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 5:19.624
4th. Myriam Nicole: 5:22.463
5th. Jess Blewitt: 5:23.439
Jess Blewitt: 5:23.439
