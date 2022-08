Live Updates & Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2022

Results:

Junior Women



1st. Phoebe Gale: 5:09.223

2nd. Izabela Yankova: 5:16.084

3rd. Gracey Hemstreet: 5:16.805

4th. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 5:27.466

5th. Aimi Kenyon: 5:28.439

Junior Men



1st. Jackson Goldstone: 4:13.766

2nd. Jordan Williams: 4:17.566

3rd. Bodhi Kuhn: 4:20.302

4th. Lachlan Stevens-McNab: 4:26.463

5th. Ryan Pinkerton: 4:26.966



Full Results:

Junior Women

Junior Men

Live Race Updates:



Stay tuned for live updates and results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup



The Elite Women's racing kicks off at: PDT 10:25 / EDT 12:25 / BST 17:25 / CEST 18:25



The Elite Men will start at: PDT 11:45 / EDT 13:45 / BST 18:45 / CEST 19:45







Elite Women



First up in the Elite racing is the Women and we could be in for some fast times as the course is drying out. With Camille Balanche out with an injury the overall is wide open for the taking.





Course Preview:







Top Five from Qualifying:



1st. Vali Höll: 5:04.032

2nd. Monika Hrastnik: 5:17.998

3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 5:19.624

4th. Myriam Nicole: 5:22.463

5th. Jess Blewitt: 5:23.439





Who do you think will win?:



Who Will Win the Elite Women's Race? Caitlyn Farmer

Ella Erickson

Cassie Voysey

Siel Van Der Velden

Abigail Hogie

Mélanie Chappaz

Mikayla Parton

Mille Johnset

Anna Newkirk

Veronika Widmann

Eleonora Farina

Jess Blewitt

Myriam Nicole

Nina Hoffmann

Monika Hrastnik

Vali Höll Responses: 130 Faves: 0 Comments: 0



Who do you think will win today's racing? Will we see someone new take the top step of the podium?





The seventh round of the 2022 downhill World Cup is underway at Mont-Sainte-Anne. In the Junior Men's racing, Jackson Goldstone secured the win on home soil and we believe he also took the 2022 overall title. Jordan Williams crossed the line just under four seconds back with Bodhi Kuhn completing the top three. Phoebe Gale took the win in the Junior Women's race with a dominant run and a gap of almost seven seconds to Izabela Yankova. Gracey Hemstreet ended the weekend in third and will still be chasing the overall at the final round.Stay tuned for live results and updates.Live timing is available here