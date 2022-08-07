Live Updates & Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne XC World Cup 2022

Results:

Full Results:

U23 Women

Live Race Updates:



The 2022 World Cup XC racing continues with the eighth round at Mont-Sainte-Anne.



The Women's racing kicks off on Red Bull TV at: 12:00pm EDT (9:00am PDT, 5:00pm BST, 4:00am +day NZST)



The Men will start on Red Bull TV at: 2:30pm EDT (11:30am PDT, 7:30pm BST, 6:00am NZST)





Elite Women

Course Preview:

Who do you think will win?:

Who Will Win the Elite Women's Race? Emma Olson

Mackenzie Myatt

Juliette Tetreault

Dana Gilligan

Erika Monserrath Rodriguez Suarez

Maria Castro Gonzalez

Cindy Montambault

Maria Moreno Camus

Lucie Urruty

Emily Batty

Sidney McGill

Yana Belomoina

Rocio Del Alba Garcia Martinez

Hannah Otto

Linn Gustafzzon

Sandra Walter

Laurie Arseneault

Malene Degn

Kelsey Urban

Steffi Haberlin

Jennifer Jackson

Greta Seiwald

Mona Mitterwallner

Haley Batten

Martina Berta

Janika Loiv

Lena Gerault

Rebecca McConnell

Kate Courtney

Caroline Bohe

Anne Terpstra

Alessandra Keller

Gwendalyn Gibson

Jolanda Neff Responses: 45 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

First up in the Elite racing is the Women and after the incredible short track race on Friday we could be in for some exciting racing. Riders are said to be loving the updated course this week and it is looking very dry, dusty and fast.The Pivot Cycles - OTE team takes a tour of the course.