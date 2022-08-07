Live Updates & Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne XC World Cup 2022

The eighth XC World Cup of the year is now underway at Mont-Sainte-Anne, stay tuned for live results and updates.
Live timing is available here
.
Results:
U23 Women (4 Laps)
1st. Noëlle Buri: 1:07:05
2nd. Madigan Munro: 1:07:52
3rd. Sara Cortinovis: 1:08:50
4th. Virág Buzsáki: 1:10:46
5th. Raquel Queirós: 1:11:40
U23 Men
Full Results:U23 WomenFull results will be added shortly.
Live Race Updates:
The 2022 World Cup XC racing continues with the eighth round at Mont-Sainte-Anne.
The Women's racing kicks off on Red Bull TV at: 12:00pm EDT (9:00am PDT, 5:00pm BST, 4:00am +day NZST)
The Men will start on Red Bull TV at: 2:30pm EDT (11:30am PDT, 7:30pm BST, 6:00am NZST)
Elite Women
First up in the Elite racing is the Women and after the incredible short track race on Friday we could be in for some exciting racing. Riders are said to be loving the updated course this week and it is looking very dry, dusty and fast.
Course Preview:
The Pivot Cycles - OTE team takes a tour of the course.
Who do you think will win?:
1 Comment