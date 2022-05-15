Live Updates & Results from the Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2022

Results:

Elite Women



The Elite Women are on course now.



Elite Men









Full Results:

Live Race Updates:



The 2022 World Cup XC racing continues with the third round in Nove Mesto.



The Women's racing kicks off on Red Bull TV at: 11:00am CEST (2:00am PDT, 5:00am EDT, 10:00am BST, 9:00pm NZST)



The Men will start on Red Bull TV at: 15:00pm CEST (6:00am PDT, 9:00am EDT, 14:00pm BST, 1:00am +day NZST)







2:20 am PDT



The Elite Women are off as Jenny Rissveds leads the race ahead of the start loop before six laps.







2:25 am PDT



It is now Rebecca McConnell who takes the lead as the riders get to the first section of singletrack. Can she make it three in a row?







2:28 am PDT



After the first shortened loop the top six Elite Women are:



1st. Rebecca McConnell: 7:44

2nd. Jenny Rissveds: +2

3rd. Haley Batten: +12

4th. Loana Lecomte: +13

5th. Jolanda Neff: +13

6th. Sina Frei: +13







2:30 am PDT



Jenny Rissveds has caught up with Rebecca McConnell at the start of lap one with a nine-second gap back to the chasing group.







2:32 am PDT



Rebecca McConnell must have done something big on the first climb of lap one as a gap of five seconds has formed to Jenny Rissveds in 2nd.







2:36 am PDT



The chasing group has now caught 2nd-placed Jenny Rissveds, can these riders now work together to pull back the 16-second gap to Rebecca McConnell.







2:42 am PDT



After lap two the top eight Elite Women are:



1st. Rebecca McConnell: 19:52

2nd. Jenny Rissveds: +21

3rd. Loana Lecomte: +25

4th. Alessandra Keller: +25

5th. Sina Frei: +48

6th. Haley Batten: +49

7th. Jolanda Neff: +49

8th. Evie Richards: +49







2:44 am PDT



A small mistake through the feed zone causes Sina Frei to crash, this drops her back to seventh place.







2:53 am PDT



After lap three the top five Elite Women are:



1st. Rebecca McConnell: 32:10

2nd. Loana Lecomte: +21

3rd. Jenny Rissveds: +22

4th. Alessandra Keller: +42

5th. Jolanda Neff: +58







2:56 am PDT



Disaster for Alessandra Keller as she has a rear flat tire, it looks like has now dropped back to 6th place, 1:24 off the leader.







3:02 am PDT



Loana Lecomte and Jenny Rissveds seem to be catching up with Rebecca McConnell with the gap getting down to around 15 seconds.







3:05 am PDT



After lap four the top five Elite Women are:



1st. Rebecca McConnell: 44:29

2nd. Loana Lecomte: +20

3rd. Jenny Rissveds: +20

4th. Jolanda Neff: +1:15

5th. Haley Batten: +1:41







3:10 am PDT



A flat rear tire for Evie Richards drops her back to 29th position.







3:19 am PDT



After lap five the top five Elite Women are:



1st. Rebecca McConnell: 56:44

2nd. Loana Lecomte: +21

3rd. Jenny Rissveds: +22

4th. Jolanda Neff: +1:40

5th. Caroline Bohé: +2:02







3:27 am PDT



Loana Lecomte is hunting down Rebecca McConnell with the gap closing to just 13 seconds. Jenny Rissveds has massively dropped back with a 40-second gap to the leader.



