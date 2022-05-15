Live Updates & Results from the Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2022

May 15, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Eventual winner Jolanda Neff happy to sit back in the pack.


The third XC World Cup of the year is now underway in Nove Mesto, stay tuned for live results and updates.

The U23 riders took on the tough climbs of this weekend's course yesterday, you can check out the results here.


Live timing is available here.


Results:

Elite Women

The Elite Women are on course now.

Elite Men





Full Results:

Full results coming soon.


Live Race Updates:


The 2022 World Cup XC racing continues with the third round in Nove Mesto.

The Women's racing kicks off on Red Bull TV at: 11:00am CEST (2:00am PDT, 5:00am EDT, 10:00am BST, 9:00pm NZST)

The Men will start on Red Bull TV at: 15:00pm CEST (6:00am PDT, 9:00am EDT, 14:00pm BST, 1:00am +day NZST)



2:20 am PDT

The Elite Women are off as Jenny Rissveds leads the race ahead of the start loop before six laps.



2:25 am PDT

It is now Rebecca McConnell who takes the lead as the riders get to the first section of singletrack. Can she make it three in a row?



2:28 am PDT

After the first shortened loop the top six Elite Women are:

1st. Rebecca McConnell: 7:44
2nd. Jenny Rissveds: +2
3rd. Haley Batten: +12
4th. Loana Lecomte: +13
5th. Jolanda Neff: +13
6th. Sina Frei: +13



2:30 am PDT

Jenny Rissveds has caught up with Rebecca McConnell at the start of lap one with a nine-second gap back to the chasing group.



2:32 am PDT

Rebecca McConnell must have done something big on the first climb of lap one as a gap of five seconds has formed to Jenny Rissveds in 2nd.



2:36 am PDT

The chasing group has now caught 2nd-placed Jenny Rissveds, can these riders now work together to pull back the 16-second gap to Rebecca McConnell.



2:42 am PDT

After lap two the top eight Elite Women are:

1st. Rebecca McConnell: 19:52
2nd. Jenny Rissveds: +21
3rd. Loana Lecomte: +25
4th. Alessandra Keller: +25
5th. Sina Frei: +48
6th. Haley Batten: +49
7th. Jolanda Neff: +49
8th. Evie Richards: +49



2:44 am PDT

A small mistake through the feed zone causes Sina Frei to crash, this drops her back to seventh place.



2:53 am PDT

After lap three the top five Elite Women are:

1st. Rebecca McConnell: 32:10
2nd. Loana Lecomte: +21
3rd. Jenny Rissveds: +22
4th. Alessandra Keller: +42
5th. Jolanda Neff: +58



2:56 am PDT

Disaster for Alessandra Keller as she has a rear flat tire, it looks like has now dropped back to 6th place, 1:24 off the leader.



3:02 am PDT

Loana Lecomte and Jenny Rissveds seem to be catching up with Rebecca McConnell with the gap getting down to around 15 seconds.



3:05 am PDT

After lap four the top five Elite Women are:

1st. Rebecca McConnell: 44:29
2nd. Loana Lecomte: +20
3rd. Jenny Rissveds: +20
4th. Jolanda Neff: +1:15
5th. Haley Batten: +1:41



3:10 am PDT

A flat rear tire for Evie Richards drops her back to 29th position.



3:19 am PDT

After lap five the top five Elite Women are:

1st. Rebecca McConnell: 56:44
2nd. Loana Lecomte: +21
3rd. Jenny Rissveds: +22
4th. Jolanda Neff: +1:40
5th. Caroline Bohé: +2:02



3:27 am PDT

Loana Lecomte is hunting down Rebecca McConnell with the gap closing to just 13 seconds. Jenny Rissveds has massively dropped back with a 40-second gap to the leader.




3 Comments

  • 1 0
 McConnell's ex-coach gotta have mixed feelings about this sudden dominance, surely.
  • 1 0
 I'm sure Dan McConnell's got feelings about a lot of things right now...
  • 1 0
 Time for the dirt crits world cup





