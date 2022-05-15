Live Updates & Results from the Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2022

The third XC World Cup of the year is now underway in Nove Mesto, stay tuned for live results and updates.
The U23 riders took on the tough climbs of this weekend's course yesterday
.
.
Results:
Elite Women
The Elite Women are on course now.
Elite Men
Full Results:
Live Race Updates:
The 2022 World Cup XC racing continues with the third round in Nove Mesto.
The Women's racing kicks off on Red Bull TV at: 11:00am CEST (2:00am PDT, 5:00am EDT, 10:00am BST, 9:00pm NZST)
The Men will start on Red Bull TV at: 15:00pm CEST (6:00am PDT, 9:00am EDT, 14:00pm BST, 1:00am +day NZST)
2:20 am PDT
The Elite Women are off as Jenny Rissveds leads the race ahead of the start loop before six laps.
2:25 am PDT
It is now Rebecca McConnell who takes the lead as the riders get to the first section of singletrack. Can she make it three in a row?
2:28 am PDT
After the first shortened loop the top six Elite Women are:
1st. Rebecca McConnell: 7:44
2nd. Jenny Rissveds: +2
3rd. Haley Batten: +12
4th. Loana Lecomte: +13
5th. Jolanda Neff: +13
6th. Sina Frei: +13
2:30 am PDT
Jenny Rissveds has caught up with Rebecca McConnell at the start of lap one with a nine-second gap back to the chasing group.
2:32 am PDT
Rebecca McConnell must have done something big on the first climb of lap one as a gap of five seconds has formed to Jenny Rissveds in 2nd.
2:36 am PDT
The chasing group has now caught 2nd-placed Jenny Rissveds, can these riders now work together to pull back the 16-second gap to Rebecca McConnell.
2:42 am PDT
After lap two the top eight Elite Women are:
1st. Rebecca McConnell: 19:52
2nd. Jenny Rissveds: +21
3rd. Loana Lecomte: +25
4th. Alessandra Keller: +25
5th. Sina Frei: +48
6th. Haley Batten: +49
7th. Jolanda Neff: +49
8th. Evie Richards: +49
2:44 am PDT
A small mistake through the feed zone causes Sina Frei to crash, this drops her back to seventh place.
2:53 am PDT
After lap three the top five Elite Women are:
1st. Rebecca McConnell: 32:10
2nd. Loana Lecomte: +21
3rd. Jenny Rissveds: +22
4th. Alessandra Keller: +42
5th. Jolanda Neff: +58
2:56 am PDT
Disaster for Alessandra Keller as she has a rear flat tire, it looks like has now dropped back to 6th place, 1:24 off the leader.
3:02 am PDT
Loana Lecomte and Jenny Rissveds seem to be catching up with Rebecca McConnell with the gap getting down to around 15 seconds.
3:05 am PDT
After lap four the top five Elite Women are:
1st. Rebecca McConnell: 44:29
2nd. Loana Lecomte: +20
3rd. Jenny Rissveds: +20
4th. Jolanda Neff: +1:15
5th. Haley Batten: +1:41
3:10 am PDT
A flat rear tire for Evie Richards drops her back to 29th position.
3:19 am PDT
After lap five the top five Elite Women are:
1st. Rebecca McConnell: 56:44
2nd. Loana Lecomte: +21
3rd. Jenny Rissveds: +22
4th. Jolanda Neff: +1:40
5th. Caroline Bohé: +2:02
3:27 am PDT
Loana Lecomte is hunting down Rebecca McConnell with the gap closing to just 13 seconds. Jenny Rissveds has massively dropped back with a 40-second gap to the leader.
