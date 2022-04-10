close
Live Results & Updates from the Petrópolis XC World Cup 2022

Apr 10, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Loana Lecomte leads them off the line.


The first XC World Cup of the year is now underway in Petrópolis, stay tuned for live results and updates.

The U23 riders took on the fast and technical Brazilian course yesterday, you can check out the results here.


Live timing is available here.


Results:

Elite Women (6 Laps)

The Elite Women are on course now.

Elite Men (7 Laps)





Full Results:

Full results coming soon.


Live Race Updates:


The 2022 World Cup XC racing kicks off with the first round in Petrópolis.

The Women's racing kicks off on Red Bull TV at: 16:00pm CEST (7:00am PST, 10:00am EST, 15:00am BST)

The Men will start on Red Bull TV at: 19:15pm CEST (10:15am PST, 13:15pm EST, 18:15pm BST)




7:20 am PST

The Elite Women are off with Martina Berta leading the race off the start line. There was a huge crash in the middle of the pack off the line.




7:22 am PST

Quite quickly Loana Lecomte is at the front of the race, will we see the French rider repeat her dominance from last year?




7:23 am PST

Loana has already built an eight-second gap as they make their way up the first climb on lap one.




7:28 am PST

Friday's XCC Short Track winner, Pauline Ferrand Prevot hasn't had the start today she would have wanted. Currently Pauline is back in 12th place, 37 seconds off the lead.




7:29 am PST

At the second split the gap back from Loana Lecomte to Rebecca McConnell is nine seconds.




7:34 am PST

After the first lap the top five Elite Women are:

1st. Loana Lecomte: 13:47
2nd. Rebecca McConnell: +14
3rd. Laura Stigger: +33
4th. Sina Frei: +33
5th. Anne Terpstra: +34




7:37 am PST

At the first split Loana Lecomte has maintained the 14-second gap back to Rebecca McConnell. The gap has grown to the chasing pack on the first climb of the slightly longer second lap.




1 Comment

  • 1 0
 What kind of race is it? I haven't seen a single tree root ...

