Live Results & Updates from the Petrópolis XC World Cup 2022

Results:

Elite Women (6 Laps)



The Elite Women are on course now.



Elite Men (7 Laps)









Full Results:

Live Race Updates:



The 2022 World Cup XC racing kicks off with the first round in Petrópolis.



The Women's racing kicks off on Red Bull TV at: 16:00pm CEST (7:00am PST, 10:00am EST, 15:00am BST)



The Men will start on Red Bull TV at: 19:15pm CEST (10:15am PST, 13:15pm EST, 18:15pm BST)







7:20 am PST



The Elite Women are off with Martina Berta leading the race off the start line. There was a huge crash in the middle of the pack off the line.







7:22 am PST



Quite quickly Loana Lecomte is at the front of the race, will we see the French rider repeat her dominance from last year?







7:23 am PST



Loana has already built an eight-second gap as they make their way up the first climb on lap one.







7:28 am PST



Friday's XCC Short Track winner, Pauline Ferrand Prevot hasn't had the start today she would have wanted. Currently Pauline is back in 12th place, 37 seconds off the lead.







7:29 am PST



At the second split the gap back from Loana Lecomte to Rebecca McConnell is nine seconds.







7:34 am PST



After the first lap the top five Elite Women are:



1st. Loana Lecomte: 13:47

2nd. Rebecca McConnell: +14

3rd. Laura Stigger: +33

4th. Sina Frei: +33

5th. Anne Terpstra: +34







7:37 am PST



At the first split Loana Lecomte has maintained the 14-second gap back to Rebecca McConnell. The gap has grown to the chasing pack on the first climb of the slightly longer second lap.



