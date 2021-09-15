Live Updates and Results from the Snowshoe DH World Cup #1 2021

Sep 15, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
Results:

Elite Women

Results to follow

Elite Men

Results to follow


Junior Women

Results to Follow

Junior Men

1st. Jordan Williams: 3:16.597
2nd. Jackson Goldstone: 3:20.141
3rd. Tristan Lemire: 3:22.191
4th. Oliver Davis: 3:23.068
5th. Remy Meier Smith: 3:23.524



Full Results:
Junior Men



Live Race Updates:

Stay tuned for live updates and results from the Snowshoe DH World Cup

The Elite Women's racing kicks off at: PST 09:30 / EST 12:30 / GMT 17:30 / CET 18:30

The Elite Men will start at: PST10:45 / EST 13:45 / GMT 19:30 / CEST 20:30



Posted In:
Racing and Events Results


Must Read This Week
Qualifying Results from the Snowshoe World Cup DH #1 2021
69403 views
Field Test: 2022 YT Capra - The Speedy All-Rounder
61704 views
Spotted (Again): Yeti's eMTB at EWS-E Crans-Montana
60630 views
Field Test: 2022 Transition Spire - Suprisingly Versatile
60113 views
Field Test: 2022 Yeti 160E - The All-Rounder E-MTB
57210 views
First Look: Yeti Goes Electric With the 160E
54388 views
Final Results from EWS Crans-Montana 2021
53955 views
Opinion: The Case For Being 'Over-Biked'
53912 views

6 Comments

  • 4 0
 WOW Williams shaving 11 seconds off his qualifier!!! "Mad Dog Williams" he shall be known henceforth! Nice one kid.
  • 2 0
 first win by Jordan and first podium for Tristan
  • 1 0
 And only 2 seconds off Finn's quali! Kid was pinned!
  • 2 0
 Does pinkbike not publish the full start list anymore?
  • 1 0
 Time to stop working for the day I guess, and it's only 10:45
  • 1 0
 Yes Jordan!!!!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008319
Mobile Version of Website