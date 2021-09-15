Live Updates and Results from the Snowshoe DH World Cup #1 2021

Results:
Elite Women
Results to follow
Elite Men
Results to follow
Junior Women
Results to Follow
Junior Men
1st. Jordan Williams: 3:16.597
2nd. Jackson Goldstone: 3:20.141
3rd. Tristan Lemire: 3:22.191
4th. Oliver Davis: 3:23.068
5th. Remy Meier Smith: 3:23.524
