Live Updates & Results from the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2022

Jul 30, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Camille Balanche will be hard to stop in these techy conditions.


The sixth round of the 2022 downhill World Cup is underway at Snowshoe. In the Junior Racing, Gracey Hemstreet mastered the tough conditions to come out on top by just over three seconds. Pinkbike Racing's Aimi Kenyon had an incredible run to cross the line in second place and current World Champion Izabela Yankova finished in third. For the Junior Men it was once again Jackson Goldstone on the top step of the podium as he found over five seconds on Tegan Cruz. Sebastian Holguin Villa completed the top three, nine seconds off the pace.


Stay tuned for live results and updates.



Live timing is available here.


Results:

Junior Women

1st. Gracey Hemstreet: 5:24.114
2nd. Aimi Kenyon: 5:27.324
3rd. Izabela Yankova: 5:30.714
4th. Jenna Hastings: 5:38.788
5th. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 5:39.740
Junior Men

1st. Jackson Goldstone: 3:50.127
2nd. Tegan Cruz: 3:55.452
3rd. Sebastian Holguin Villa: 3:59.173
4th. Lachlan Stevens-McNab: 4:02.580
5th. Ryan Pinkerton: 4:04.032


Full Results:

Junior Women


Junior Men



Live Race Updates:


Stay tuned for live updates and results from the Snowshoe DH World Cup

The Elite Women's racing kicks off at: PDT 10:25 / EDT 12:25 / BST 17:25 / CEST 18:25

The Elite Men will start at: PDT 11:45 / EDT 13:45 / BST 18:45 / CEST 19:45




9 Comments

  • 5 0
 Anyone know what happened to Jordan Williams? Looks like he was on a flyer, over 4 seconds up at split 3 on Goldstone.
  • 1 1
 Jackson Chainstone is just the new Goldsaw.
  • 6 0
 Yeah Aimi!!! P2 Let's go!!
  • 1 0
 His time is faster than Pierron’s qualifier yesterday - that boy can fly, I know it’s different conditions today but not many of the Elite men will get down to Goldstone’s time.
Does he have a ride in the elite class next year?!
  • 1 0
 I'd assume he'll have plenty of options. Wouldn't be surprised if he sticks w/ the Syndicate.
  • 1 0
 P2 for Aimi! Assuming the cutoffs for junior are determined by calendar years is she looking like the early favourite for the junior womens overall next season? I note all the girls ahead of her this year are born the year earlier.
  • 3 0
 Yeah Jackson!!!
  • 1 0
 Yes, Aimi! P2, immense. Far more exciting following the live timing that the F1 quali. Amazing weekend.
  • 1 0
 Tegan Cruz on fire: 2 podiums in the last 2 races. Watch for him and Bodhi Kuhn next year.





