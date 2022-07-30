Live Updates & Results from the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2022

The sixth round of the 2022 downhill World Cup is underway at Snowshoe. In the Junior Racing, Gracey Hemstreet mastered the tough conditions to come out on top by just over three seconds. Pinkbike Racing's Aimi Kenyon had an incredible run to cross the line in second place and current World Champion Izabela Yankova finished in third. For the Junior Men it was once again Jackson Goldstone on the top step of the podium as he found over five seconds on Tegan Cruz. Sebastian Holguin Villa completed the top three, nine seconds off the pace.
Results:
Junior Women
1st. Gracey Hemstreet: 5:24.114
2nd. Aimi Kenyon: 5:27.324
3rd. Izabela Yankova: 5:30.714
4th. Jenna Hastings: 5:38.788
5th. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 5:39.740
Junior Men
1st. Jackson Goldstone: 3:50.127
2nd. Tegan Cruz: 3:55.452
3rd. Sebastian Holguin Villa: 3:59.173
4th. Lachlan Stevens-McNab: 4:02.580
5th. Ryan Pinkerton: 4:04.032
Live Race Updates:
The Elite Women's racing kicks off at: PDT 10:25 / EDT 12:25 / BST 17:25 / CEST 18:25
The Elite Men will start at: PDT 11:45 / EDT 13:45 / BST 18:45 / CEST 19:45
Does he have a ride in the elite class next year?!