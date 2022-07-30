Live Updates & Results from the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2022

Results:

Junior Women



1st. Gracey Hemstreet: 5:24.114

2nd. Aimi Kenyon: 5:27.324

3rd. Izabela Yankova: 5:30.714

4th. Jenna Hastings: 5:38.788

5th. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 5:39.740

Junior Men



1st. Jackson Goldstone: 3:50.127

2nd. Tegan Cruz: 3:55.452

3rd. Sebastian Holguin Villa: 3:59.173

4th. Lachlan Stevens-McNab: 4:02.580

5th. Ryan Pinkerton: 4:04.032



Full Results:

