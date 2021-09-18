Live Results & Updates from the Snowshoe World Cup DH #2 2021

The final round of the 2021 DH World Cup is underway in Snowshoe, stay tuned for live results and updates.
Results:
Junior Women
1st. Izabela Yankova: 4:10.233
2nd. Siel Van Der Velden: 4:14.654
3rd. Ella Erickson: 4:33.782
4th. Caitlyn Farmer: 4:48.425
5th. Emma Artz: 5:36.595
Junior Men
1st. Jordan Williams: 3:20.430
2nd. Jackson Goldstone: 3:20.556
3rd. Oisin O Callaghan: 3:23.300
4th. Tristan Lemire: 3:24.478
5th. Preston Williams: 3:24.505
Live Race Updates:
Stay tuned for live updates and results from the Snowshoe DH World Cup
The Elite Women's racing kicks off at: PST 09:30 / EST 12:30 / GMT 17:30 / CET 18:30
The Elite Men will start at: PST 10:45 / EST 13:45 / GMT 18:45 / CEST 19:45
