Live Results & Updates from the Snowshoe World Cup DH #2 2021

Junior Women



1st. Izabela Yankova: 4:10.233

2nd. Siel Van Der Velden: 4:14.654

3rd. Ella Erickson: 4:33.782

4th. Caitlyn Farmer: 4:48.425

5th. Emma Artz: 5:36.595

Junior Men



1st. Jordan Williams: 3:20.430

2nd. Jackson Goldstone: 3:20.556

3rd. Oisin O Callaghan: 3:23.300

4th. Tristan Lemire: 3:24.478

5th. Preston Williams: 3:24.505



Full Results:

Junior Women

Junior Men

Live Race Updates:



The Elite Women's racing kicks off at: PST 09:30 / EST 12:30 / GMT 17:30 / CET 18:30



The Elite Men will start at: PST 10:45 / EST 13:45 / GMT 18:45 / CEST 19:45



