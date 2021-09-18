Live Results & Updates from the Snowshoe World Cup DH #2 2021

Sep 18, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
Jordan Williams seems to be getting on well with the track in Snowshoe and backed up his win a few days ago with a fastest qualifier.


The final round of the 2021 DH World Cup is underway in Snowshoe, stay tuned for live results and updates.


Live timing is available here.


Results:

Junior Women

1st. Izabela Yankova: 4:10.233
2nd. Siel Van Der Velden: 4:14.654
3rd. Ella Erickson: 4:33.782
4th. Caitlyn Farmer: 4:48.425
5th. Emma Artz: 5:36.595
Junior Men

1st. Jordan Williams: 3:20.430
2nd. Jackson Goldstone: 3:20.556
3rd. Oisin O Callaghan: 3:23.300
4th. Tristan Lemire: 3:24.478
5th. Preston Williams: 3:24.505


Full Results:

Junior Women

Full results to follow shortly.

Junior Men

Full results to follow shortly.


Live Race Updates:


Stay tuned for live updates and results from the Snowshoe DH World Cup

The Elite Women's racing kicks off at: PST 09:30 / EST 12:30 / GMT 17:30 / CET 18:30

The Elite Men will start at: PST 10:45 / EST 13:45 / GMT 18:45 / CEST 19:45




Posted In:
Racing and Events Results DH Racing Snowshoe World Cup Dh 2021 World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Snowshoe DH World Cup #1 2021
106742 views
Qualifying Results from the Snowshoe World Cup DH #1 2021
80201 views
Field Test: 2022 Yeti 160E - The All-Rounder E-MTB
61883 views
First Look: Yeti Goes Electric With the 160E
58815 views
Qualifying Results from the Snowshoe World Cup DH #2 2021
55608 views
Final Results from EWS Crans-Montana 2021
54807 views
Field Test: 2022 We Are One Arrival - Efficient & Effective
49263 views
Review: 2022 Devinci Spartan HP - The Sturdy Trail Smasher
46529 views

3 Comments

  • 3 0
 Congrats Jackson on the overall! Bummed he missed 1st today by a 10th of a second!
  • 1 0
 How long before Goldstone goes elite?
  • 1 0
 He’s 17 I think.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008329
Mobile Version of Website