Live Results & Updates from the Snowshoe XC World Cup 2021

The final XC World Cup of the year is now underway in Snowshoe, stay tuned for live results and updates.
Results:
U23 Women (5 Laps)
1st. Mona Mitterwallner: 1:03:58
2nd. Caroline Bohe: 1:06:47
3rd. Savilia Blunk: 1:07:18
4th. Gwendalyn Gibson: 1:08:01
5th. Jacqueline Schneebeli: 1:08:29
U23 Men
The U23 are on course now
Full Results:
Live Race Updates:
The 2021 World Cup XC racing continues with the final round in Snowshoe.
The Women's racing kicks off on Red Bull TV at: PST 09:00 / EST 12:00 / BST 17:00 / CEST 18:00
The Men will start on Red Bull TV at: PST 11:30 / EST 14:30 / BST 19:30 / CEST 20:30
