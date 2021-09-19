Live Results & Updates from the Snowshoe XC World Cup 2021

Sep 19, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
The women start their charge through the streets of Snowshoe.


The final XC World Cup of the year is now underway in Snowshoe, stay tuned for live results and updates.


Live timing is available here.


Results:

U23 Women (5 Laps)

1st. Mona Mitterwallner: 1:03:58
2nd. Caroline Bohe: 1:06:47
3rd. Savilia Blunk: 1:07:18
4th. Gwendalyn Gibson: 1:08:01
5th. Jacqueline Schneebeli: 1:08:29

U23 Men

The U23 are on course now



Full Results:




Live Race Updates:


The 2021 World Cup XC racing continues with the final round in Snowshoe.

The Women's racing kicks off on Red Bull TV at: PST 09:00 / EST 12:00 / BST 17:00 / CEST 18:00

The Men will start on Red Bull TV at: PST 11:30 / EST 14:30 / BST 19:30 / CEST 20:30




