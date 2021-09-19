Live Results & Updates from the Snowshoe XC World Cup 2021

Results:

U23 Women (5 Laps)



1st. Mona Mitterwallner: 1:03:58

2nd. Caroline Bohe: 1:06:47

3rd. Savilia Blunk: 1:07:18

4th. Gwendalyn Gibson: 1:08:01

5th. Jacqueline Schneebeli: 1:08:29



U23 Men



The U23 are on course now





Full Results:

Live Race Updates:



The 2021 World Cup XC racing continues with the final round in Snowshoe.



The Women's racing kicks off on Red Bull TV at: PST 09:00 / EST 12:00 / BST 17:00 / CEST 18:00



The Men will start on Red Bull TV at: PST 11:30 / EST 14:30 / BST 19:30 / CEST 20:30



