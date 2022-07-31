Live Updates & Results from the Snowshoe XC World Cup 2022

The seventh XC World Cup of the year is now underway at Snowshoe, stay tuned for live results and updates.
Results:
U23 Women (5 Laps)
1st. Noëlle Buri: 1:02:26
2nd. Luisa Daubermann: 1:03:09
3rd. Madigan Munro: 1:04:04
4th. Virág Buzsáki: 1:04:41
5th. Tamara Wiedmann: 1:05:34
U23 Men
Live Race Updates:
The 2022 World Cup XC racing continues with the seventh round at Snowshoe.
The Women's racing kicks off on Red Bull TV at: 12:00pm EDT (9:00am PDT, 5:00pm BST, 4:00am +day NZST)
The Men will start on Red Bull TV at: 2:30pm EDT (11:30am PDT, 7:30pm BST, 6:00am NZST)
Elite Women
First up in the Elite racing is the Women and after the incredible short track race on Friday we could be in for some exciting racing. We are missing quite a few riders this week with only 36 riders, but we are still sure to see some great racing today.
Course Preview:
The Pivot Cycles - OTE takes a tour of the course.
Who do you think will win?:
