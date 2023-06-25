Live Results from the Val Di Fassa Enduro World Cup 2023

After last week's racing in Leogang, we are back with the fifth round of the 2023 Enduro World Cup. A full day of racing is ahead as riders take on five stages stay tuned as we cover the stage-by-stage results from the fifth stop of the 2023 series.
Live Race Results:
Stage 1Video: Charlie Murray
Live Stage Updates1:18 am PDT: Lisandru Bertini Wins Stage 1 for the U21 MenLisandru Bertini has come out on top in the first challenge of today's race beating Johnathan Helly and Raphaël Giambi by 5.42 seconds.
1st. Lisandru Bertini: 7:17.780
2nd. Johnathan Helly: 7:23.200
3rd. Raphaël Giambi: 7:23.200
4th. Jack Piercy: 7:29.500
5th. Aiden Pate: 7:31.5201:25 am PDT: Lily Planquart Goes Fastest on Stage 1 by 6 SecondsLily Planquart starts the day with a big win on stage one as she leads the U21 Women by just over six seconds.
1st. Lily Planquart: 8:38.400
2nd. Lia Ladbrook: 8:44.480
3rd. Elly Hoskin: 8:52.980
4th. Emmy Lan: 8:56.620
5th. Claire Chabbert: 8:57.8202:41 am PDT: A French Domination on Stage 1 for the Elite WomenIsabeau Coudurier goes five seconds up as she leads Morgane Charre and Mélanie Pugin.
1st. Isabeau Coudurier: 8:09.680
2nd. Morgane Charre: 8:15.050
3rd. Mélanie Pugin: 8:17.070
4th. Gloria Scarsi: 8:19.450
5th. 8:25.250
Stage 2Video: Charlie Murray Stage 3Video: Charlie Murray Stage 4Video: Charlie Murray Stage 5Video: Charlie Murray
