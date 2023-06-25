Live Results from the Val Di Fassa Enduro World Cup 2023

Jun 25, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
After last week's racing in Leogang, we are back with the fifth round of the 2023 Enduro World Cup. A full day of racing is ahead as riders take on five stages stay tuned as we cover the stage-by-stage results from the fifth stop of the 2023 series.


Live Race Results:



Course Map






Stage 1

Video: Charlie Murray


Live Stage Updates

1:18 am PDT: Lisandru Bertini Wins Stage 1 for the U21 Men
Lisandru Bertini has come out on top in the first challenge of today's race beating Johnathan Helly and Raphaël Giambi by 5.42 seconds.

1st. Lisandru Bertini: 7:17.780
2nd. Johnathan Helly: 7:23.200
3rd. Raphaël Giambi: 7:23.200
4th. Jack Piercy: 7:29.500
5th. Aiden Pate: 7:31.520

1:25 am PDT: Lily Planquart Goes Fastest on Stage 1 by 6 Seconds
Lily Planquart starts the day with a big win on stage one as she leads the U21 Women by just over six seconds.

1st. Lily Planquart: 8:38.400
2nd. Lia Ladbrook: 8:44.480
3rd. Elly Hoskin: 8:52.980
4th. Emmy Lan: 8:56.620
5th. Claire Chabbert: 8:57.820

2:41 am PDT: A French Domination on Stage 1 for the Elite Women
Isabeau Coudurier goes five seconds up as she leads Morgane Charre and Mélanie Pugin.

1st. Isabeau Coudurier: 8:09.680
2nd. Morgane Charre: 8:15.050
3rd. Mélanie Pugin: 8:17.070
4th. Gloria Scarsi: 8:19.450
5th. 8:25.250



Stage 2

Video: Charlie Murray




Stage 3

Video: Charlie Murray




Stage 4

Video: Charlie Murray




Stage 5

Video: Charlie Murray




