Live Results from the Val Di Fassa Enduro World Cup 2023

1:18 am PDT: Lisandru Bertini Wins Stage 1 for the U21 Men

Lisandru Bertini has come out on top in the first challenge of today's race beating Johnathan Helly and Raphaël Giambi by 5.42 seconds.



1st. Lisandru Bertini: 7:17.780

2nd. Johnathan Helly: 7:23.200

3rd. Raphaël Giambi: 7:23.200

4th. Jack Piercy: 7:29.500

5th. Aiden Pate: 7:31.520



1:25 am PDT: Lily Planquart Goes Fastest on Stage 1 by 6 Seconds

Lily Planquart starts the day with a big win on stage one as she leads the U21 Women by just over six seconds.



1st. Lily Planquart: 8:38.400

2nd. Lia Ladbrook: 8:44.480

3rd. Elly Hoskin: 8:52.980

4th. Emmy Lan: 8:56.620

5th. Claire Chabbert: 8:57.820



2:41 am PDT: A French Domination on Stage 1 for the Elite Women

Isabeau Coudurier goes five seconds up as she leads Morgane Charre and Mélanie Pugin.



1st. Isabeau Coudurier: 8:09.680

2nd. Morgane Charre: 8:15.050

3rd. Mélanie Pugin: 8:17.070

4th. Gloria Scarsi: 8:19.450

5th. 8:25.250







After last week's racing in Leogang, we are back with the fifth round of the 2023 Enduro World Cup. A full day of racing is ahead as riders take on five stages stay tuned as we cover the stage-by-stage results from the fifth stop of the 2023 series.