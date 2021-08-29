Live Results & Updates from the Val di Sole DH World Championships 2021

The 2021 DH World Championships are underway in Val di Sole, stay tuned for live results and updates.
Izabela Yankova kicked off racing today in Val di Sole with a huge win in the Junior Women's race as she bested second-placed Kine Haugom by nearly 11 seconds. Jackson Goldstone takes home the rainbow jersey from his first Junior World Championships after a great performance. There was a close fight with Jordan Williams, but Jackson would find 1.812
seconds on the British rider.
Results:
Junior Women
1st. Izabela Yankova: 4:30.865
2nd. Kine Haugom: +10.844
3rd. Gracey Hemstreet: +13.245
4th. Simonka Kuchynkova: +15.153
5th. Delia De Mocogno: +15.512
Junior Men
1st. Jackson Goldstone: 3:37.097
2nd. Jordan Williams: +1.812
3rd. Lachlan Stevens-McNab: +3.560
4th. Ethan Craik: +4.848
5th. Oisin O Callaghan: +6.218
Full Results:Junior WomenJunior Men
Live Race Updates:
Stay tuned for live updates and results from the Val di Sole DH World Championships.
The Elite Women's racing kicks off at: PST 03:50 / EST 06:50 / GMT 11:50 / CET 12:50
The Elite Men will start at: PST 05:10 / EST 08:10 / GMT 13:10 / CEST 14:10
