Live Results & Updates from the Val di Sole DH World Championships 2021

Junior Women



1st. Izabela Yankova: 4:30.865

2nd. Kine Haugom: +10.844

3rd. Gracey Hemstreet: +13.245

4th. Simonka Kuchynkova: +15.153

5th. Delia De Mocogno: +15.512

Junior Men



1st. Jackson Goldstone: 3:37.097

2nd. Jordan Williams: +1.812

3rd. Lachlan Stevens-McNab: +3.560

4th. Ethan Craik: +4.848

5th. Oisin O Callaghan: +6.218



Full Results:

Junior Women

Junior Men

The 2021 DH World Championships are underway in Val di Sole, stay tuned for live results and updates.Izabela Yankova kicked off racing today in Val di Sole with a huge win in the Junior Women's race as she bested second-placed Kine Haugom by nearly 11 seconds. Jackson Goldstone takes home the rainbow jersey from his first Junior World Championships after a great performance. There was a close fight with Jordan Williams, but Jackson would findseconds on the British rider.Live timing is available here