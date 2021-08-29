Live Results & Updates from the Val di Sole DH World Championships 2021

Aug 29, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
Izabela Yankova storming the junior women s qualie win for team Bulgaria.


The 2021 DH World Championships are underway in Val di Sole, stay tuned for live results and updates.

Izabela Yankova kicked off racing today in Val di Sole with a huge win in the Junior Women's race as she bested second-placed Kine Haugom by nearly 11 seconds. Jackson Goldstone takes home the rainbow jersey from his first Junior World Championships after a great performance. There was a close fight with Jordan Williams, but Jackson would find 1.812 seconds on the British rider.

Live timing is available here.


Results:

Junior Women

1st. Izabela Yankova: 4:30.865
2nd. Kine Haugom: +10.844
3rd. Gracey Hemstreet: +13.245
4th. Simonka Kuchynkova: +15.153
5th. Delia De Mocogno: +15.512
Junior Men

1st. Jackson Goldstone: 3:37.097
2nd. Jordan Williams: +1.812
3rd. Lachlan Stevens-McNab: +3.560
4th. Ethan Craik: +4.848
5th. Oisin O Callaghan: +6.218


Full Results:

Junior Women


Junior Men



Live Race Updates:


Stay tuned for live updates and results from the Val di Sole DH World Championships.

The Elite Women's racing kicks off at: PST 03:50 / EST 06:50 / GMT 11:50 / CET 12:50

The Elite Men will start at: PST 05:10 / EST 08:10 / GMT 13:10 / CEST 14:10




Posted In:
Racing and Events Results DH Racing Val Di Sole Dh World Champs 2021 World Championships 2021


Must Read This Week
Qualifying Results from the Val di Sole DH World Championships 2021
84165 views
Final Results from the Val di Sole XC World Championships 2021
59009 views
Opinion: Are New Bike Component Standards Really That Bad?
56345 views
Red Bull TV to Broadcast Val di Sole World Champs in 105 Countries but Canada, USA & Others Miss Out
54341 views
Review: 2022 Scott Spark 900 Tuned AXS - A Hidden Shock & All the Integration
50312 views
Tech Randoms & Custom Bikes - Val di Sole World Championships 2021
45871 views
Introducing SCOR, A New Swiss Bike Brand
43137 views
Spotted: Prototype Antidote Darkmatter 29er Downhill Bike
42555 views

11 Comments

  • 8 0
 Congrats Izabela Yankova!!! Definitely one to watch in the future.
  • 5 0
 Rooting for Jackson Goldstone for the win
  • 2 0
 Congrats Izabela! As a Brit I'm gutted for Phoebe Gale, but fair play. That track is nuts.
  • 2 0
 Goldstone by 2. Built speed the whole way down and put over 2 in on the last split. Veteran race craft at 16
  • 2 0
 edbull media house with the livestream
  • 2 1
 Apparently the UK are too poor to show the live stream. Bit of a joke.
  • 1 0
 bbc/redbull tv
  • 1 0
 www.redbull.com/int-en/events/uci-mountain-bike-world-championships-val-di-sole-english-only
  • 2 0
 Well done Goldstone.
  • 1 0
 JACK JACK JACK SUPER JACK
  • 1 2
 Congrats on the win Greenland

(if you don't see this comment it is because he didn't win)

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009980
Mobile Version of Website