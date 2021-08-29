Live Results & Updates from the Val di Sole DH World Championships 2021

Results:

Junior Women



1st. Izabela Yankova: 4:30.865

2nd. Kine Haugom: +10.844

3rd. Gracey Hemstreet: +13.245

4th. Simonka Kuchynkova: +15.153

5th. Delia De Mocogno: +15.512

Junior Men



1st. Jackson Goldstone: 3:37.097

2nd. Jordan Williams: +1.812

3rd. Lachlan Stevens-McNab: +3.560

4th. Ethan Craik: +4.848

5th. Oisin O Callaghan: +6.218



Full Results:

Junior Women

Junior Men

Live Race Updates:



Stay tuned for live updates and results from the Val di Sole DH World Championships.



The Elite Women's racing kicks off at: PST 03:50 / EST 06:50 / GMT 11:50 / CET 12:50



The Elite Men will start at: PST 05:10 / EST 08:10 / GMT 13:10 / CEST 14:10



