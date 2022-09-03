Live Updates & Results from the Val di Sole DH World Cup 2022

The final round of the 2022 downhill World Cup is underway at Val di Sole. In the Junior Racing Gracey Hemstreet wrapped up the overall with another win. Izabela Yankova threatened the top spot but after losing time at the bottom of the course she ends the day in 2nd. Newly crowned World Champion Jenna Hastings piloted the rainbow jersey to third. Jordan Williams backed up his World Champs win with another rapid ride in Val di Sole. Ryan Pinkerton came the closest but was still almost ten seconds off the pace. Remy Meier-Smith wrapped up the top three and what must have been a big mistake in the final split took Jackson Goldstone out of contention for the win. As he took the title at the last round Jackson Goldstone still wins the 2022 overall.
Results:
Junior Women
1st. Gracey Hemstreet: 4:42.576
2nd. Izabela Yankova: 4:46.210
3rd. Jenna Hastings: 4:50.143
4th. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 4:52.840
5th. Lisa Bouladou: 4:57.047
Junior Men
1st. Jordan Williams: 3:35.941
2nd. Ryan Pinkerton: 3:45.766
3rd. Remy Meier-Smith: 3:50.305
4th. Jackson Goldstone: 3:50.786
5th. Alix Francoz: 3:53.079
Junior Men
