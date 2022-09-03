Live Updates & Results from the Val di Sole DH World Cup 2022

Sep 3, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Mille Johnset getting things started on another practice run this morning.


The final round of the 2022 downhill World Cup is underway at Val di Sole. In the Junior Racing Gracey Hemstreet wrapped up the overall with another win. Izabela Yankova threatened the top spot but after losing time at the bottom of the course she ends the day in 2nd. Newly crowned World Champion Jenna Hastings piloted the rainbow jersey to third. Jordan Williams backed up his World Champs win with another rapid ride in Val di Sole. Ryan Pinkerton came the closest but was still almost ten seconds off the pace. Remy Meier-Smith wrapped up the top three and what must have been a big mistake in the final split took Jackson Goldstone out of contention for the win. As he took the title at the last round Jackson Goldstone still wins the 2022 overall.


Stay tuned for live results and updates.



Live timing is available here.


Results:

Junior Women

1st. Gracey Hemstreet: 4:42.576
2nd. Izabela Yankova: 4:46.210
3rd. Jenna Hastings: 4:50.143
4th. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 4:52.840
5th. Lisa Bouladou: 4:57.047
Junior Men

1st. Jordan Williams: 3:35.941
2nd. Ryan Pinkerton: 3:45.766
3rd. Remy Meier-Smith: 3:50.305
4th. Jackson Goldstone: 3:50.786
5th. Alix Francoz: 3:53.079


Full Results:

Junior Men

Full results to follow shortly.


Live Race Updates:


Stay tuned for live updates and results from the Val di Sole DH World Cup

The Elite Women's racing kicks off at: PDT 3:25 / EDT 6:25 / BST 11:25 / CEST 12:25

The Elite Men will start at: PDT 4:45 / EDT 7:45 / BST 12:45 / CEST 13:45




6 Comments

  • 6 0
 Jackson crashed? Good job Jordan, that was a fast run
  • 3 0
 Yes, after split 4
  • 1 0
 Seems like he had a crash after Split 4....
  • 5 0
 Jordan wins in the Jersey, really great, excited for next year in Elite.
  • 3 0
 Jordan dit It again. Jackson true,crashed un last split, but Jordan was still hald a second up before Jackson crash!! What a great riders
  • 1 0
 Jordan’s time is approx six seconds up on yesterdays elite mens time. Outstanding stuff from the juniors this year, that rivalry breeds greatness. Roll on next year.





