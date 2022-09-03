Live Updates & Results from the Val di Sole DH World Cup 2022

Results:

Junior Women



1st. Gracey Hemstreet: 4:42.576

2nd. Izabela Yankova: 4:46.210

3rd. Jenna Hastings: 4:50.143

4th. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 4:52.840

5th. Lisa Bouladou: 4:57.047

Junior Men



1st. Jordan Williams: 3:35.941

2nd. Ryan Pinkerton: 3:45.766

3rd. Remy Meier-Smith: 3:50.305

4th. Jackson Goldstone: 3:50.786

5th. Alix Francoz: 3:53.079



Full Results:

Junior Men

Live Race Updates:



The Elite Women's racing kicks off at: PDT 3:25 / EDT 6:25 / BST 11:25 / CEST 12:25



The Elite Men will start at: PDT 4:45 / EDT 7:45 / BST 12:45 / CEST 13:45



