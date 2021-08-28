Live Results & Updates from the Val di Sole XC World Championships

The 2021 XC World Championships are underway in Val di Sole, stay tuned for live results and updates.
Live timing is available here
.
Results:
U23 Women (4 Laps)
1st. Mona Mitterwallner: 1:06:57
2nd. Laura Stigger: +2:04
3rd. Caroline Bohe: +3:26
4th. Marika Tovo: +4:03
5th. Kata Blanka Vas: +4:10
U23 Men ()
1st.
2nd.
3rd.
4th.
5th.
Live Race Updates:
The Elite Women's racing kicks off at: PST 04:00 / EST 07:00 / BST 12:00 / CEST 13:00
The Elite Men will start at: PST 06:45 / EST 09:45 / BST 14:45 / CEST 15:45
