Live Results & Updates from the Val di Sole XC World Championships

Aug 28, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
The women leave the start for a fast and frantic 20 minutes in the saddle.


The 2021 XC World Championships are underway in Val di Sole, stay tuned for live results and updates.


Live timing is available here.


Results:

U23 Women (4 Laps)

1st. Mona Mitterwallner: 1:06:57
2nd. Laura Stigger: +2:04
3rd. Caroline Bohe: +3:26
4th. Marika Tovo: +4:03
5th. Kata Blanka Vas: +4:10

U23 Men ()

1st.
2nd.
3rd.
4th.
5th.



Results:

U23 Women



Live Race Updates:


The Elite Women's racing kicks off at: PST 04:00 / EST 07:00 / BST 12:00 / CEST 13:00

The Elite Men will start at: PST 06:45 / EST 09:45 / BST 14:45 / CEST 15:45




Posted In:
Racing and Events Results Val Di Sole Xc World Champs 2021 World Championships 2021 XC Racing


Must Read This Week
Qualifying Results from the Val di Sole DH World Championships 2021
73133 views
Opinion: Are New Bike Component Standards Really That Bad?
54905 views
Review: 2022 Scott Spark 900 Tuned AXS - A Hidden Shock & All the Integration
48172 views
Tech Randoms & Custom Bikes - Val di Sole World Championships 2021
44758 views
Red Bull TV to Broadcast Val di Sole World Champs in 105 Countries but Canada, USA & Others Miss Out
42678 views
Spotted: Prototype Antidote Darkmatter 29er Downhill Bike
41966 views
Review: BikeYoke Revive 2.0 Dropper Post
37955 views
Introducing SCOR, A New Swiss Bike Brand
36531 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Mona Mitterwallner 2min in front of Laura Stigger. And she's only 19 yo!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008717
Mobile Version of Website