Live Updates & Results from the Val di Sole XC World Cup 2022

The 2022 World Cup XC racing concludes at Val di Sole.



The Women's racing kicks off on Red Bull TV at: 12:00pm CEST (3:00am PDT, 11:00am BST, 6:00am EDT)



The Men will start on Red Bull TV at: 13:30pm EDT (5:30am PDT, 12:30pm BST, 8:30am EDT)





Elite Women

Course Preview:

Who do you think will win?:

Who Will Win the Elite Women's Race? A rider starting outside the top 30

Linn Gustafzzon

Nadine Rieder

Laura Stigger

Caroline Bohé

Mona Mitterwallner

Anne Terpstra

Candice Lill

Eva Lechner

Isla Short

Greta Seiwald

Nicole Koller

Ramona Forchini

Anne Tauber

Léna Gerault

Annie Last

Sina Frei

Jenny Rissveds

Malene Degn

Evie Richards

Rebecca McConnell

Savilia Blunk

Linda Indergand

Gwendalyn Gibson

Haley Batten

Martina Berta

Kate Courtney

Jolanda Neff

Alessandra Keller

Loana Lecomte

Pauline Ferrand Prevot

First up in the Elite racing is the Women and after the incredible short track race on Friday we could be in for some exciting racing. Riders are said to be loving the updated course this week.The Pivot Cycles - OTE team takes a tour of the course.