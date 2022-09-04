Live Updates & Results from the Val di Sole XC World Cup 2022

The final XC World Cup of the year is now underway at Val di Sole, stay tuned for live results and updates.
Results:
U23 Women (4 Laps)
1st. Line Burquier: 1:08:36
2nd. Ronja Blöchlinger: 1:09:20
3rd. Noemie Garnier: 1:10:05
4th. Giada Specia: 1:10:29
5th. Noëlle Buri: 1:10:55
U23 Men
Full Results:U23 Women
Live Race Updates:
The 2022 World Cup XC racing concludes at Val di Sole.
The Women's racing kicks off on Red Bull TV at: 12:00pm CEST (3:00am PDT, 11:00am BST, 6:00am EDT)
The Men will start on Red Bull TV at: 13:30pm EDT (5:30am PDT, 12:30pm BST, 8:30am EDT)
Elite Women
First up in the Elite racing is the Women and after the incredible short track race on Friday we could be in for some exciting racing. Riders are said to be loving the updated course this week.
Course Preview:
The Pivot Cycles - OTE team takes a tour of the course.
