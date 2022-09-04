Live Updates & Results from the Val di Sole XC World Cup 2022

Sep 4, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
The final XC World Cup of the year is now underway at Val di Sole, stay tuned for live results and updates.


Live timing is available here.


Results:

U23 Women (4 Laps)

1st. Line Burquier: 1:08:36
2nd. Ronja Blöchlinger: 1:09:20
3rd. Noemie Garnier: 1:10:05
4th. Giada Specia: 1:10:29
5th. Noëlle Buri: 1:10:55

U23 Men



Full Results:

U23 Women



Live Race Updates:


The 2022 World Cup XC racing concludes at Val di Sole.

The Women's racing kicks off on Red Bull TV at: 12:00pm CEST (3:00am PDT, 11:00am BST, 6:00am EDT)

The Men will start on Red Bull TV at: 13:30pm EDT (5:30am PDT, 12:30pm BST, 8:30am EDT)



Elite Women

First up in the Elite racing is the Women and after the incredible short track race on Friday we could be in for some exciting racing. Riders are said to be loving the updated course this week.


Course Preview:


The Pivot Cycles - OTE team takes a tour of the course.


Who do you think will win?:

Who Will Win the Elite Women's Race?






Posted In:
Racing and Events Results Val Di Sole World Cup Xc 2022 World Cup XC XC Racing


Must Read This Week
Qualifying Results from the Val di Sole DH World Cup 2022
94746 views
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from the Val di Sole DH World Cup 2022
93970 views
Final Results from the Les Gets XC World Champs 2022
72787 views
5 Small European Manufacturers Making Exciting Products - August 2022
55974 views
Tech Randoms: Val di Sole World Cup DH 2022
54760 views
Field Test: Transition Patrol Carbon - The Party Machine
50181 views
Field Test: Deviate Claymore - High Pivot Heaven
47856 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win A SRAM GX Eagle AXS Upgrade Kit
42632 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Top 6 junior women: 2 x FRA, 2 x SUI, 2 x ITA. Time to celebrate the diversity!





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.009730
Mobile Version of Website