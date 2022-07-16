Live Updates & Results from the Vallnord DH World Cup 2022

Jul 16, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Good morning Jackson Goldstone.


The fifth round of the 2022 downhill World Cup is underway at Vallnord. Stay tuned for live results and updates.



Live timing is available here.


Results:

Junior Men

1st. Jackson Goldstone: 2:43.420
2nd. Jordan Williams: 2:45.106
3rd. Tegan Cruz: 2:48.190
4th. Bodhi Kuhn: 2:48.843
5th. Tristan Lemire: 2:49.487



Full Results:

Junior Men



Live Race Updates:


Stay tuned for live updates and results from the Vallnord DH World Cup

The Elite Women's racing kicks off at: PDT 03:25 / EDT 6:25 / BST 11:25 / CEST 12:25

The Elite Men will start at: PDT 6:45 / EDT 7:45 / BST 12:45 / CEST 13:45




6 Comments

  • 3 0
 For more racing tonight the 4Xprotour is at the infamous JBC4x track tonight! Racing starts at 18:00 cet is Free watch at youtu.be/uYj3IUdNR-A the rider will be hitting jumps 50 foot long side by side if you like watching downhill this is perfect for you!
  • 1 0
 Edit racing will start at 19:00 CET
  • 3 0
 Top two juniors faster than Loris on Quali? Am I seeing this right?
  • 2 0
 Yes. But that happened last weekend as well
  • 2 0
 Hope Remy Meier-Smith is ok, looks like he was on a scorcher
  • 1 0
 O Canada





