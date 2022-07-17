Live Updates & Results from the Vallnord XC World Cup 2022

The sixth XC World Cup of the year is now underway in Vallnord, stay tuned for live results and updates.
Results:
U23 Women (4 Laps)
1st. Line Burquier: 1:01:14
2nd. Ronja Blöchlinger: 1:01:50
3rd. Puck Pieterse: 1:02:06
4th. Noëlle Buri: 1:02:55
5th. Giada Specia: 1:03:35
U23 Men (5 Laps)
1st. Carter Woods: 1:04:14
2nd. Luca Martin: 1:04:33
3rd. Riley Amos: 1:05:15
4th. Charlie Aldridge: 1:05:29
5th. Dario Lillo: 1:05:37
Full Results:U23 WomenFull results will be added shortly.U23 MenFull results will be added shortly.
Live Race Updates:
The 2022 World Cup XC racing continues with the sixth round in Vallnord.
The Women's racing kicks off on Red Bull TV at: 12:00pm CEST (3:00am PST, 6:00am EST, 11:00am BST)
The Men will start on Red Bull TV at: 14:30pm CEST (5:30am PST, 8:30am EST, 13:30pm BST)
Elite Women
First up in the Elite racing is the Women and after the incredible short track race on Friday we could be in for some dusty laps. We are missing the likes of Loana Lecomte and Kate Courtney this weekend as they prepare for future rounds and with a new course we could be in for some surprises at the front of the race.
Course Preview:
The Pivot Cycles - OTE takes a tour of the new course.
Race Updates:3:20 am PDT
The Elite Women are off with Laura Stigger leading as they face a hot and dusty race. 3:25 am PDT
Anne Terpstra has already built a five-second lead as they hit the first split on lap one. 3:27 am PDT
Alessandra Keller and Rebecca McConnell have caught Anne Terpstra to form a leading group of three riders. Top five after lap one:1st.
Anne Terpstra: 14:472nd.
Rebecca McConnell: +13rd.
Alessandra Keller: +64th.
Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +75th.
Martina Berta: +83:37 am PDT
A flat rear tire for Rebecca McConnell, she is quite a way from the next tech zone. 3:38 am PDT
As Rebecca McConnell falls back through the ranks Anne Terpstra now leads by herself with a 14-second gap to Pauline Ferrand Prevot. Top five after lap two:1st.
Anne Terpstra: 29:562nd.
Laura Stigger: +303rd.
Martina Berta +314th.
Alessandra Keller: +31
ak 315th.
Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +32
