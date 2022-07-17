Live Updates & Results from the Vallnord XC World Cup 2022

Results:

U23 Women

U23 Men

Live Race Updates:



The 2022 World Cup XC racing continues with the sixth round in Vallnord.



The Women's racing kicks off on Red Bull TV at: 12:00pm CEST (3:00am PST, 6:00am EST, 11:00am BST)



The Men will start on Red Bull TV at: 14:30pm CEST (5:30am PST, 8:30am EST, 13:30pm BST)





Elite Women

Course Preview:

Who do you think will win?:

Who Will Win the Elite Women's Race? This poll is closed 22 Rebecca McConnell

22 Jenny Rissveds

10 Anne Terpstra

7 Alessandra Keller

Laura Stigger

Caroline Bohé

5 Mona Mitterwallner

5 Jolanda Neff

Sina Frei

Linda Indergand

6 Pauline Ferrand Prevot

Léna Gerault

Greta Seiwald

Nadine Rieder

Nicole Koller

Gwendalyn Gibson

Malene Degn

Anne Tauber

Janika Löiv

Eva Lechner

Lotte Koopmans

Ramona Forchini

Giorgia Marchet

Leonie Daubermann

Martina Berta

Annie Last

Yana Belomoina

6 A rider ranked outside the final 30 Responses: 83 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

Race Updates:

First up in the Elite racing is the Women and after the incredible short track race on Friday we could be in for some dusty laps. We are missing the likes of Loana Lecomte and Kate Courtney this weekend as they prepare for future rounds and with a new course we could be in for some surprises at the front of the race.The Pivot Cycles - OTE takes a tour of the new course.The Elite Women are off with Laura Stigger leading as they face a hot and dusty race.Anne Terpstra has already built a five-second lead as they hit the first split on lap one.Alessandra Keller and Rebecca McConnell have caught Anne Terpstra to form a leading group of three riders.Anne Terpstra: 14:47Rebecca McConnell:Alessandra Keller:Pauline Ferrand Prevot:Martina Berta:A flat rear tire for Rebecca McConnell, she is quite a way from the next tech zone.As Rebecca McConnell falls back through the ranks Anne Terpstra now leads by herself with a 14-second gap to Pauline Ferrand Prevot.Anne Terpstra: 29:56Laura Stigger:Martina BertaAlessandra Keller:ak 31Pauline Ferrand Prevot: