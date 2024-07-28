LIVE: Results & Updates from the Women's Paris Olympics MTB XC

The biggest mountain bike race of the year is here as the women kick off the Paris 2024 Olympic cross-country racing, stay tuned for live results and updates.
Live timing can be found here
.
Live Race Updates:5:10 am PDT: The Elite Women are OffThe Elites are off the line with Martina Berta powering ahead to lead into the first of seven laps.
5:11 am PDT: Loana Lecomte to the FrontTest event winner Loana Lecomte has moved to the front as she wants to match her previous win on this course.
5:13 am PDT: Pauline Ferrand Prevot in the LeadRace favourite Pauline Ferrand Prevot is already leading the race on the first lap. Ferrand Prevot has put everything into the build-up to this event as she wants to secure her first Olympic gold medal on home soil.
5:15 am PDT: Laura Stigger Leads the French DuoLaura Stigger is spoiling the French party at the front of the race as she leads Pauline Ferrand Prevot and Loana Lecomte. Puck Pieterse sits at the back of the leading group in fourth place.
5:17 am PDT: Loana Lecomte Leads Puck PieterseLoana Lecomte and Puck Pieterse have created a small gap back to Laura Stigger and Pauline Ferrand Prevot as the chasing riders outside the top four are closing into the leaders.
5:18 am PDT: Pauline Ferrand Prevot Powers to 2ndPauline Ferrand Prevot stands up to put down the power as she catches and passes Puck Pieterse to follow the rear wheel of Loana Lecomte.
5:20 am PDT: Leading Group Hold a 9-Second LeadThe leading group of four riders now led by Puck Pieterse have created a nine-second advantage over fifth-placed Jenny Rissveds.
5:22 am PDT: Loana Lecomte Leads After Lap 1It's a very close battle after the first of seven laps with Loana Lecomte out in front before the top four riders are all within the same second. Puck Pieterse, Pauline Ferrand Prevot and Laura Stigger are all right in the mix as the race heads into the second lap. Alessandra Keller leads the chasing rider in fifth, 11 seconds back.
5:24 am PDT: Pauline Ferrand Prevot creates a Big LeadPauline Ferrand Prevot has ridden away at the front creating a significant gap back to Loana Lecomte and Puck Pieterse.
5:27 am PDT: Loana Lecomte & Puck Pieterse 18 Seconds BackLoana Lecomte & Puck Pieterse are now 18 seconds behind Pauline Ferrand Prevot as the early second lap attack has blown the race part. Alessandra Keller has moved up to fourth place, 37 seconds behind Ferrand Prevot.
5:30 am PDT: Pauline Ferrand Prevot Adds Another 10 Seconds to her LeadPauline Ferrand Prevot is hungry for the gold medal as she is powered on by a home crowd to continue pushing a blistering pace. Ferrand Prevot has already added another 10 seconds to her lead with a 28-second margin back to 2nd and 3rd.
5:32 am PDT: Puck Pieterse Pulls Away from Loana LecomtePuck Pieterse closes the gap slightly as she has now gone off on her own to try and put in a big effort to catch Pauline Ferrand Prevot.
5:35 am PDT: Top 10 After Lap 2