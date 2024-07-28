Powered by Outside

LIVE: Results & Updates from the Women's Paris Olympics MTB XC

Jul 28, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
The biggest mountain bike race of the year is here as the women kick off the Paris 2024 Olympic cross-country racing, stay tuned for live results and updates.

Live timing can be found here.



Live Race Updates:

5:10 am PDT: The Elite Women are Off
The Elites are off the line with Martina Berta powering ahead to lead into the first of seven laps.


5:11 am PDT: Loana Lecomte to the Front
Test event winner Loana Lecomte has moved to the front as she wants to match her previous win on this course.


5:13 am PDT: Pauline Ferrand Prevot in the Lead
Race favourite Pauline Ferrand Prevot is already leading the race on the first lap. Ferrand Prevot has put everything into the build-up to this event as she wants to secure her first Olympic gold medal on home soil.


5:15 am PDT: Laura Stigger Leads the French Duo
Laura Stigger is spoiling the French party at the front of the race as she leads Pauline Ferrand Prevot and Loana Lecomte. Puck Pieterse sits at the back of the leading group in fourth place.


5:17 am PDT: Loana Lecomte Leads Puck Pieterse
Loana Lecomte and Puck Pieterse have created a small gap back to Laura Stigger and Pauline Ferrand Prevot as the chasing riders outside the top four are closing into the leaders.


5:18 am PDT: Pauline Ferrand Prevot Powers to 2nd
Pauline Ferrand Prevot stands up to put down the power as she catches and passes Puck Pieterse to follow the rear wheel of Loana Lecomte.


5:20 am PDT: Leading Group Hold a 9-Second Lead
The leading group of four riders now led by Puck Pieterse have created a nine-second advantage over fifth-placed Jenny Rissveds.


5:22 am PDT: Loana Lecomte Leads After Lap 1
It's a very close battle after the first of seven laps with Loana Lecomte out in front before the top four riders are all within the same second. Puck Pieterse, Pauline Ferrand Prevot and Laura Stigger are all right in the mix as the race heads into the second lap. Alessandra Keller leads the chasing rider in fifth, 11 seconds back.


5:24 am PDT: Pauline Ferrand Prevot creates a Big Lead
Pauline Ferrand Prevot has ridden away at the front creating a significant gap back to Loana Lecomte and Puck Pieterse.


5:27 am PDT: Loana Lecomte & Puck Pieterse 18 Seconds Back
Loana Lecomte & Puck Pieterse are now 18 seconds behind Pauline Ferrand Prevot as the early second lap attack has blown the race part. Alessandra Keller has moved up to fourth place, 37 seconds behind Ferrand Prevot.


5:30 am PDT: Pauline Ferrand Prevot Adds Another 10 Seconds to her Lead
Pauline Ferrand Prevot is hungry for the gold medal as she is powered on by a home crowd to continue pushing a blistering pace. Ferrand Prevot has already added another 10 seconds to her lead with a 28-second margin back to 2nd and 3rd.


5:32 am PDT: Puck Pieterse Pulls Away from Loana Lecomte
Puck Pieterse closes the gap slightly as she has now gone off on her own to try and put in a big effort to catch Pauline Ferrand Prevot.


5:35 am PDT: Top 10 After Lap 2
photo




5 Comments
  • 5 1
 Why they didn't embed more small/medium rocks throughout this track is beyond me. This feels like a long-form short track race on a flow trail.
  • 3 0
 Honestly a lot of the course looks like you'd be better off with a gravel bike... Stupid.
  • 1 0
 This is what the rest of the world will think mountain biking is. That's including DH, enduro, etc etc. 12 gold medals available in track, 2 for MTB
  • 3 0
 how about including a screenshot of the leaderboard so we can get a feel of more than the first few riders...
  • 3 0
 This track is very shit







