Live Updates & Results from the Women's XC at the Tokyo Olympics

Jul 26, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Results


1st. Jolanda Neff 1:15:46
2nd. Sina Frei +1:11
3rd. Linda Indergand +1:16
4th. Kata Blanka Vas +2:09
5th. Anne Terpstra +2:35

6th. Loana Lecomte +2:57
7th. Evie Richards +3:23
8th. Yana Belomoina +3:54
9th. Haley Batten +4:27
10th. Pauline Ferrand Prevot +4:32



Live Updates

0:17 am PDT

Jolanda Neff wins Olympic gold!


0:10 am PDT

Kata Vas continues her march up the standings and she's now fourth in her first elite level race. Keep an eye out for her as she develops in the sport over the next few years.


0:04 am PDT

Someone at Swiss Cycling is getting a pay rise today. Here are the standings after Lap 4:

1st. Jolanda Neff: 1:01:04
2nd. Linda Indergand: +1:27
3rd. Sina Frei: +1:27
4th. Loana Lecomte +2:15
5th. Anne Terpsta: +2:16
6th. Kata Blanka Vas: +2:20

There's just one lap to go now, the medals look pretty settled but anything can still happen.



0:02 am PDT

Rear wheel puncture for Jenny Rissveds. The reigning Olympic Champion is around five minutes back.


23:54 pm PDT

Ferrand Prevot has slipped out again. It was a replay so we don't know exactly when it was but she takes a while to get going again.


23:48 pm PDT

The current top 8 after Lap 3:

1st. Jolanda Neff: 46:34
2nd. Sina Frei: +1:09
3rd. Linda Indergand: +1:15
4th. Loana Lecomte +1:51
5th. Evie Richards: +1:51
6th. Anne Tauber: +1:52
7th. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +1:56
8th. Anne Terpstra: +1:56

We didn't see what happened but Prevot has dropped way back on the final third of that lap. Could she be feeling the effects of her first lap crash? Update: She had to change a wheel at the tech zone.



23:47 pm PDT

Laura Stigger has pulled out of the race. She looks like she's breathing heavily in the tech area, attended by the Austrian staff.


23:44 pm PDT

The race finally seems to be settling down now with Neff the sole leader, a group of Frei, Prevot Indergand who all seem to be attacking each other constantly and then another group of Lecomte, Richards, Terpstra and Tauber. 19-year-old Vas from Hungary has battled her way up from the back row to 9th at the moment.


23:39 pm PDT

While the rest of the pack squabble for positions, Neff is continuing to grind out her lead. It's now over a minute at the first Split of Lap 3.


23:34 pm PDT

The current top five after Lap 2:

1st. Jolanda Neff: 32:02
2nd. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +46
3rd. Sina Frei: +56
4th. Linda Indergand: +56
5th. Evie Richards: +1:06

The next group on the road is the Dutch pair of Anne Tauber and Anne Terpstra at 1:18.



23:30 pm PDT

Loana Lecomte appears to have a mechanical.

Update: Yes, a drivetrain issue. She's dropped back behind the Dutch pair now


23:28 pm PDT

Ferrand Prevot surges forward to join and then drop the group of Richards, Frei and Indergand.



23:26 pm PDT

Frei, Richards and Indergand have pulled away as the second group on the road now. That makes three Swiss riders in the top four as it stands.



23:22 pm PDT

Neff had a small slip but continues to extend her lead, it's up to 28 seconds now. Terpstra and Prevot join the second group on the road that are strung out between 30 and 40 seconds back.



23:20 pm PDT

The current top five after Lap 1:

1st. Jolanda Neff: 17:46
2nd. Evie Richards: +19
3rd. Loana Lecomte: +23
4th. Sina Frei: +23
5th. Linda Indergand: +23

The next group on the road is Pauline Ferrand Prevot and Anne Terpstra at 31 seconds.



23:12 pm PDT

The crash leaves Jolanda Neff out in front on her own 18 seconds ahead of Evie Richards. Neff won the test event here and looks to be thriving on this technical track.



23:10 pm PDT

For anyone following the Van der Poel saga, the training ramp has been re-instated for the women's race. The women get over it safely but Pauline Ferrand Prevot crashes just after while running in second.



23:10 pm PDT

The course is damp today and most of the women are having to dismount on the steeper climbs due to lack of traction.



23:05 pm PDT

The current top five after the start loop are:

1st. Loana Lecomte:
2nd. Laura Stigger: +0
3rd. Linda Indergand: +7
4th. Jolanda Neff: +7
5th. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +7

Jenny Rissveds leads out the rest of the field a further 7 seconds back.



23:03 pm PDT

Lecomte and Stigger form a lead group seven seconds ahead after the opening short lap.



23:01 pm PDT

Racing is now underway for the Tokyo Olympics XC, Loana Lecomte and Laura Stigger lead the pack up the first climb.




47 Comments

  • 28 0
 Why is Swiss national championship happening at Olympics?
  • 2 1
 But seems strange that it's the Olympics and yet Pinkbike gives us no clue as to the nationalities of the racers.
  • 12 0
 What an overtake by Neff! She knew the course and her rival and took a chance with the line-choice and it really paid off!
  • 4 0
 Neff tried to pass PFP on the big drop and nearly went OTB. Should be on Sunday Saves. Neff is charging so hard on the downhills and features.
  • 3 2
 @tacklingdummy: That was Indergand, no? That was a brave attempt as well.
This is the pass I'm talking about: twitter.com/Cyclingtimenews/status/1419904605383806976
  • 1 0
 @Sylesej: That was a sick pass too, but it was Neff who nearly MVDP'd taking the Alt line on the rock drop.
  • 9 0
 Neff almost did what MVDP did on that drop even with the ramp there (sort of had someone in front and she went off to the side of the ramp) and saved it somehow. Since then she has just decimated the field. Good to see a course that rewards her technical superiority.

Lecomte has looked out of sorts since the start and then dropped a chain.
  • 3 0
 Saw that, but it was even a new line trying to pass - pretty crazy actually.
  • 1 0
 She’s a total nutter. Has that massive moment and instead of chilling out for a minute she goes mental on the duel section and passes Prevot. Easily my favourite rider in all of cycling. So happy for her.
  • 10 0
 Don't forget about the ramp!
  • 1 0
 Hahahaha
  • 2 0
 Somebody put it back in its place at 4 a.m.
  • 1 3
 Why the f*ck did they installed the ramp again?
  • 1 0
 Looks like it was put in place just for the womens race. Jolanda still gapped it though - well done team Swiss!!
  • 3 0
 Work Hard In Silence tup

Be Cool Jolanda! Olympic Champion! Salute

• Jolanda had a metacarpal base fracture in June, takes gold in July.
• Tom breaks collarbone in June, takes gold in July.
• Blanka Kata Vas is a cyclocross rider and last year she started racing MTB world cups. This year she joined SD Worx on a two year contract (road racing).
  • 1 0
 Holy Swiss Chocolate Batman!
Jolanda owned the muddy day.
Sina had the ride of her life. Mighty Mouse Indeed!
Indergand hung tough.

U23 Rider K. Vas started in the last row. What a ride.
Haley top 10;s... Best US finisher.
Jenny doesn't like the mud and had a puncture. Just not her day.
Rebecca was the last to finish???
  • 2 0
 Looks like they've changed parts of the course due to heavy rains earlier on. Looks like the ramps is back too. Very muddy in spots. Lots of Hike-a-Bike going on... PFP had a crash, Jolanda's Tech skills are shining in the slick conditions....
  • 5 0
 Neff rides like it's 2018
  • 2 1
 Rootin for Neff now that she's gapped all those agro Frenchies! These announcers are pretty lame - just going on and on about Jolanda's "Sublime Skills"......Just saying 'Neff....' every so often cuz they got no fillier to add. Reece Wilson would be so much better.
  • 4 0
 What’s on Jolanda’s down tube?
  • 5 1
 Mud thang like on chainstays for sound reduction
  • 6 0
 It's against the mud so it won't stick. nothing to do with sound
  • 4 0
 Tacky dirt?!?!

*Stares in confused Californian*
  • 1 0
 Try western Humboldt County yo
  • 3 0
 Thank you oh thank you James. Keep it rolling mate.
  • 2 0
 Big difference in the post race celebration compared to the women’s road race.
  • 2 0
 Check out how low Jolanda’s tire pressures look. Inserts?
  • 4 0
 there was a 5 minute long presentation on Swiss TV yesterday with the national sports university explaining the science behind the low pressures we are seeing. It was very well explained, and they had tons of data to back up their arguements. I know its nothing new for us here, but was really cool to see on national TV, and also shows why Switzerland is such an MTB powerhouse....its a huge part of the culture.
  • 1 0
 @thedirtyburritto: They only really focus on the XC though, although after Leogang last year they started noticing DH a bit too for some reason...
  • 1 0
 Goddamn my tinnitus had to come back right now? I haven't been to a live music show in 18 months, either!!
  • 2 0
 Bell Lap`!


SWITZERLAND!
  • 2 0
 what a ride from Kata Balanka Vas!
  • 1 0
 Delighted for her! I don’t know much about XC, but every time I see Jolanda interviewed she seems like a great person.
  • 1 0
 No commentary on german tv!
  • 6 0
 The US coverage has Bob Roll, who's kind of a doofus even when covering road cycling. :-/

I wish we had Bart Brentjens talking about the "murd".
  • 2 0
 Never mind, this commentator doesn´t even know the riders names.... Pauline was crossing the finish and he still said that this was Loana^^ Great work ZDF!
  • 1 0
 Great job James! You are even faster than my live stream
  • 1 0
 Hell yea!! Congrats Jolanda!
  • 1 0
 Swiss precision runs like clockwork
  • 2 0
 Yeeesssssss!
  • 1 0
 Trek Supercalliber designer vindicated.
  • 1 0
 Congrats Jolanda, but i"m super disappointed for Pauline
  • 3 4
 Ramp is in place for the women's race which explains why it was there when riders were pre-riding.
  • 1 0
 Na , makes no sense
  • 2 0
 The ramp was always there but it was communicated that it would not be there in the race. It's now only in the womens race because of the weather change.
  • 1 0
 @bikefan88: and the winner of the womens race didnt use it....

Post a Comment



