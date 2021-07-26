Live Updates & Results from the Women's XC at the Tokyo Olympics

Results



1st. Jolanda Neff 1:15:46

2nd. Sina Frei +1:11

3rd. Linda Indergand +1:16

4th. Kata Blanka Vas +2:09

5th. Anne Terpstra +2:35



6th. Loana Lecomte +2:57

7th. Evie Richards +3:23

8th. Yana Belomoina +3:54

9th. Haley Batten +4:27

10th. Pauline Ferrand Prevot +4:32



Live Updates



0:17 am PDT



Jolanda Neff wins Olympic gold!





0:10 am PDT



Kata Vas continues her march up the standings and she's now fourth in her first elite level race. Keep an eye out for her as she develops in the sport over the next few years.





0:04 am PDT



Someone at Swiss Cycling is getting a pay rise today. Here are the standings after Lap 4:



1st. Jolanda Neff: 1:01:04

2nd. Linda Indergand: +1:27

3rd. Sina Frei: +1:27

4th. Loana Lecomte +2:15

5th. Anne Terpsta: +2:16

6th. Kata Blanka Vas: +2:20



There's just one lap to go now, the medals look pretty settled but anything can still happen.







0:02 am PDT



Rear wheel puncture for Jenny Rissveds. The reigning Olympic Champion is around five minutes back.





23:54 pm PDT



Ferrand Prevot has slipped out again. It was a replay so we don't know exactly when it was but she takes a while to get going again.





23:48 pm PDT



The current top 8 after Lap 3:



1st. Jolanda Neff: 46:34

2nd. Sina Frei: +1:09

3rd. Linda Indergand: +1:15

4th. Loana Lecomte +1:51

5th. Evie Richards: +1:51

6th. Anne Tauber: +1:52

7th. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +1:56

8th. Anne Terpstra: +1:56



We didn't see what happened but Prevot has dropped way back on the final third of that lap. Could she be feeling the effects of her first lap crash? Update: She had to change a wheel at the tech zone.







23:47 pm PDT



Laura Stigger has pulled out of the race. She looks like she's breathing heavily in the tech area, attended by the Austrian staff.





23:44 pm PDT



The race finally seems to be settling down now with Neff the sole leader, a group of Frei, Prevot Indergand who all seem to be attacking each other constantly and then another group of Lecomte, Richards, Terpstra and Tauber. 19-year-old Vas from Hungary has battled her way up from the back row to 9th at the moment.





23:39 pm PDT



While the rest of the pack squabble for positions, Neff is continuing to grind out her lead. It's now over a minute at the first Split of Lap 3.





23:34 pm PDT



The current top five after Lap 2:



1st. Jolanda Neff: 32:02

2nd. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +46

3rd. Sina Frei: +56

4th. Linda Indergand: +56

5th. Evie Richards: +1:06



The next group on the road is the Dutch pair of Anne Tauber and Anne Terpstra at 1:18.







23:30 pm PDT



Loana Lecomte appears to have a mechanical.



Update: Yes, a drivetrain issue. She's dropped back behind the Dutch pair now





23:28 pm PDT



Ferrand Prevot surges forward to join and then drop the group of Richards, Frei and Indergand.





23:26 pm PDT



Frei, Richards and Indergand have pulled away as the second group on the road now. That makes three Swiss riders in the top four as it stands.







23:22 pm PDT



Neff had a small slip but continues to extend her lead, it's up to 28 seconds now. Terpstra and Prevot join the second group on the road that are strung out between 30 and 40 seconds back.







23:20 pm PDT



The current top five after Lap 1:



1st. Jolanda Neff: 17:46

2nd. Evie Richards: +19

3rd. Loana Lecomte: +23

4th. Sina Frei: +23

5th. Linda Indergand: +23



The next group on the road is Pauline Ferrand Prevot and Anne Terpstra at 31 seconds.







23:12 pm PDT



The crash leaves Jolanda Neff out in front on her own 18 seconds ahead of Evie Richards. Neff won the test event here and looks to be thriving on this technical track.







23:10 pm PDT



For anyone following



For anyone following the Van der Poel saga , the training ramp has been re-instated for the women's race. The women get over it safely but Pauline Ferrand Prevot crashes just after while running in second.



23:10 pm PDT



The course is damp today and most of the women are having to dismount on the steeper climbs due to lack of traction.







23:05 pm PDT



The current top five after the start loop are:



1st. Loana Lecomte:

2nd. Laura Stigger: +0

3rd. Linda Indergand: +7

4th. Jolanda Neff: +7

5th. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +7



Jenny Rissveds leads out the rest of the field a further 7 seconds back.







23:03 pm PDT



Lecomte and Stigger form a lead group seven seconds ahead after the opening short lap.



