The results are in from finals at Red Bull Hardline and some tricky conditions made it tough for everyone to put down a clean run.Watch the replay here Bernard Kerr: 2:52.109Gee Atherton: 2:55.338Joe Smith: 2:57.886Brage Vestavik: 2:59.828Alexandre Fayolle: 3:00.509