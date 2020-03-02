Final Results: Internacionales Chelva XCO 2020

We may have to wait a little while longer for the XC World Cup series to kick off this year (Round one is on the 23 - 24 May) but that hasn't stopped some of the top riders from getting some early race practice in at the Internacionales Chelva XCO in Spain. In the Men's racing, Victor Koretzky took the top spot after crossing the line 16 seconds ahead of fellow Frenchman Titouan Carod. Jordan Sarrou would come into the finish area 34
seconds back and Stephane Tempier and Maxime Marrotte would make it five French riders making up the top five.
The Women's race saw similar results with Maja Wloszczowska securing the top podium spot with a winning margin of over 30 seconds back to Rocio Del Alba Garcia Martinez. Rounding out the top three riders was Yana Belomoina who was the only other rider to make it within one minute of Maja's times. Check out the full results from the Internacionales XCO Chelva below.Results:
Men:
1st. Victor Koretzky: 1:22:54
2nd. Titouan Carod: +16
3rd. Jordan Sarrou: +34
4th. Stephane Tempier: +1:25
5th. Maxime Marotte: +2:04
Women:
1st. Maja Wloszczowska: 1:26:23
2nd. Rocio Del Alba Garcia Martinez: +35
3rd. Yana Belomoina: +54
4th. Loana Lecomte: +1:26
5th. Elisabeth Brandau: +3:47
Full results are available here
.
