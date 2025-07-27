Final Results: iXS EDC #5 Les Orres 2025

Press Release: Racement
The iXS European Downhill Cup had never been to Les Orres before, so this year's stop was met with excitement and high expectations. The town in southeastern France is still relatively unknown in the international racing scene, but that may have changed last weekend. Excellent organization and a truly challenging course provided the perfect setting, despite mixed but ultimately favorable weather conditions.
The European Cup has received a further boost thanks to changes in the World Cup qualifying requirements and is now perceived as it has always seen itself. The series is the ideal platform as a springboard for entry into the World Cup and is the second most important series in the world. This is where the talents of tomorrow put the finishing touches on their skills and World Cup riders gain confidence. In addition to the professional spotlight, the development departments in particular use the series for international comparison. And so, of course, a stop in France, the home of downhill sports, is a must.
Final Results Elite Women
Lisa Baumann (SUI) went into the race as the favorite. Not only because the reigning European champion is currently in good form, but also because she was able to enjoy something of a home advantage, as she rides for Team Commencal Schwalbe by Les Orres. This means that the 24-year-old has probably made use of the training facilities at the bike park on more than one occasion. Nevertheless, the competition was fierce, so she first had to put in a good run. But even the split times revealed her quality. In the end, she won convincingly with a time of 4:27.521 minutes and a lead of over 4 seconds ahead of Gloria Scarsi (ITA - Romagna Bike). Third place went to Siel van der Velden (BEL - Commencal X1 Racing).
In the Elite Men's race, the field of contenders for the podium was, as usual, quite large, and some had already shown their ambitions in the seeding run. Of course, all eyes were on the fastest rider from the previous day, who was ultimately the only one to remain under the four-minute mark. But it became clear early on that the times were much faster today, and several riders ahead of him had already broken this barrier. In the end, Antoine Pierron didn't even make it onto the podium. Nathan Pontvianne (FRA - Goodman Santacruz) secured victory with a time of 3:51.956 minutes. This is already his second win in the series, as the young Frenchman also won the opening race in Portugal. Jack Piercy (GBR - Commencal / Les Orres) took second place, 3 seconds behind, followed by Baptiste Pierron (FRA - Manigod Hardloop Racing).
Complete results you can find here ixsdownhillcup.com
Pictures: Racement | Sebastian Gruber & Ruben Kretzschmar
Les Orres can be nicely combined in a trip with Orcières (Merlette) which offers an entirely different feel (more open grasslands) but is very nice too in its own way.
The region is more quiet than PDS but the riding is first class.
The local hospital staff is pretty competent too, as I found out waking up in recovery.