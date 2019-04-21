Live Results: iXS European Cup - Round 1 Maribor



Elite Women



1st. Tracey Hannah: 3:41.094

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: +3.996

3rd. Monika Hrastnik: +5.058

4th. Eleonora Farina: +7.401

5th. Veronika Widmann: +8.256







Junior Men



1st. Thibaut Daprela: 3:14.500

2nd. Ethan Shandro: +4.147

3rd. Kye A'Hern: +4.386

4th. Emile Rilat: +8.175

5th. Simon Chapelet: +8.382





Junior Women



1st. Vali Holl: 3:43.176

2nd. Anna Newkirk: +11.603

3rd. Mille Johnset: +18.269

4th. Ottilia Johansson Jones: 1:02.620





Live Updates:



7:22am PDT Dakotah Norton crosses the line in third, two seconds of Hart's pace.



7:21am PDT Danny Hart moves into first place, taking almost a second off Charlie's time.



7:20am PDT Phil Atwill sits in second, only 2.085 back



7:19am PDT Danny Hart sets the fastest split one so far. 1.750 up on Charlie Harrison.



7:17am PDT Charlie Harrison goes fastest, with an incredible 4.377 second gap ahead of Mark Wallace.



7:16am PDT Charlie Harrison is over two seconds up at split one.



7:14am PDT Wyn Masters comes across the line in fifth, only 1.479 back.



7:12am PDT Hatton is slower in the bottom section and sits third, 0.581 off the pace.



7:12am PDT Charlie Hatton looks to be up by over a second on Mark Wallace at split one.



7:10am PDT Mark Wallace just beats Neko's time by 0.233



7:08am PDT Neko Mulally goes into first by 1.422 seconds.



7:07am PDT Reece Wilson goes into second. 0.668 off Gee.



7:07am PDT Gee Atherton sets a time of 3:17.049



7:04am PDT The top 31 Elite Men are now on track. Gee Atherton is first to tackle the course.



7:03am PDT Junior Men's Podium: 1st. Thibaut Daprela 2nd. Ethan Shandro 3rd. Kye A'Hern 4th. Emile Rilat 5th. Simon Chapelet



7:03am PDT Thibaut Daprela takes the win by over four seconds.



7:03am PDT Something went wrong for Ross Blake in the lower part of the course. He was up at split one but drops to 11 when he crosses the line.



7:01am PDT Thibaut Daprela is on an amazing run. He is up by 2.470 on Ethan Shandro's time.



7:01am PDT Ethan Shandro goes into first.



7:00am PDT Ethan Shandro goes faster again. This time beating the fastest split one by over two seconds.



6:59am PDT Kye A'Hern goes fastest at split one. 1.684 up.



6:58am PDT Klaus Janosch goes into second. Just under two seconds from the fastest time of the day so far.



6:57am PDT Kye A'Hern is on track, can he take the top spot today?



6:56am PDT Third place changes hands again with Tarmo Ryynanen coming in just 4.409 off Luke's time.



6:54am PDT Benjamin Beck comes across the line 3rd, 7.5 seconds off the top spot.



6:50am PDT Marko Niemiz goes into second place. Only 3.863 back.



6:43am PDT Robert Johanson slots into third, 14.385 seconds off first.



6:36am PDT Williamson's time seems to be holding well so far. Francesco Savadori was the closest to beating his time and now sits in 2nd 9.551 back.



6:27am PDT Luke Williamson currently sits in first with a time of 3:22.883.



6:25am PDT Junior men are now on track.



6:23am PDT Elite Women's Podium: 1st. Tracey Hannah 2nd. Nina Hoffmann 3rd. Monika Hrastnik 4th. Eleonora Farina 5th. Veronika Widmann



6:22am PDT Tracey Hannah wins in Maribor with a time of 3:41.094.



6:21am PDT Monika Hrastnik goes into second place.



6:20am PDT Tracey Hannah is up by 2.567 at the first split. Can she repeat her qualifying performance?



6:19am PDT Monika Hrastnik is 2.883 seconds back at the first split.



6:18am PDT Tracey Hannah on course.



6:13am PDT Nina Hoffmann is currently in first with a time of 3:45.089.



6:07am PDT Elite Women on track



6:05am PDT Junior Women's Podium: 1st. Vali Holl 2nd. Anna Newkirk 3rd. Mille Johnset 4th. Ottilia Johansson Jones



6:03am PDT Vali Holl takes the top spot in Maribor, 11.603 seconds ahead of Anna Newkirk.



6:01am PDT Vali Holl goes fastest at split one with a time of 1:40.448.



5:59am PDT - The Junior Women are now on course.





See who takes the top step of the podium in the first round of the iXS European Downhill Cup in Maribor. Stay tuned for live updates as they come in from Slovenia.