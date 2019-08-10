Live Results: Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2019

The Junior results are in from Lenzerheide, stay tuned for live updates from the Elite Men and Women's racing.
Junior Men
1st. Seth Sherlock: 3:03.829
2nd. Janosch Klaus: +0.462
3rd. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: +1.250
4th. Elliot Jamieson: +2.050
5th. Kye A'Hern: +2.138
Junior Women
1st. Vali Höll: 3:32.660
2nd. Nastasia Gimenez: +29.681
3rd. Anna Newkirk: +31.108
4th. Lauryne Chappaz: +33.685
5th. Tea Jensen: +56.655
Live Race Updates:Full Results:Junior MenJunior Women
2:00 am PDT: Elite Women will be starting at // 3:30am PDT // 12:30pm CEST // 11:30am BST // 20:30pm AEST // 22:30pm NZST //
