Live Results: Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2019

Aug 10, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
Seth Sherlock doing it for Canada third in Juniors.

The Junior results are in from Lenzerheide, stay tuned for live updates from the Elite Men and Women's racing.


Junior Men

1st. Seth Sherlock: 3:03.829
2nd. Janosch Klaus: +0.462
3rd. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: +1.250
4th. Elliot Jamieson: +2.050
5th. Kye A'Hern: +2.138


Junior Women

1st. Vali Höll: 3:32.660
2nd. Nastasia Gimenez: +29.681
3rd. Anna Newkirk: +31.108
4th. Lauryne Chappaz: +33.685
5th. Tea Jensen: +56.655


Live Race Updates:

2:00 am PDT: Elite Women will be starting at // 3:30am PDT // 12:30pm CEST // 11:30am BST // 20:30pm AEST // 22:30pm NZST //


Full Results:
Junior Men


Junior Women



5 Comments

  • + 5
 Vali Holl what the hell... 29 seconds up on 2nd?!
  • + 2
 Must of been extra motivated since she didn't take first place last week..
  • + 1
 Daprella is by far the fastest junior but by wanting to over show it, he’s gonna throw his chances for the overall by the window (if it’s not yet the case)
  • + 1
 SETH SHERLOCK !!!! Was hoping for a top 20 finish and takes the top step, hell yeah dude!
  • + 1
 They must've got some crazy good Subway in NZ! Well done boys.

