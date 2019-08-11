Live Results: Lenzerheide World Cup XC 2019

Aug 11, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
Jolanda Neff will be looking to take her first win of the season in front of the home crowd.

Racing is under in Lenzerheide, stay tuned for live updates from today's racing.

Live Race Updates:

COURSE PREVIEW



2:20 am PDT The Elite Women are off!

2:20 am PDT Jenny Rissveds leads going into the first climb.

2:23 am PDT Rissveds goes down in the first technical section, she has dropped to around fifth place.

2:26 am PDT Jolanda Neff has a lead of seven seconds halfway around the start lap.

2:30 am PDT Top five Elite Women after the start lap // 1st. Anne Terpstra // 2nd. Jolanda Neff // 3rd. Jenny Rissveds // 4th. Anne Tauber // 5th. Rocio Del Alba Garcia Martinez //

2:45 am PDT Anne Tauber has a seatpost issue and drops back to 25th place.

2:48 am PDT Top five Elite Women after lap one // 1st. Jenny Rissveds // 2nd. Pauline Ferrand Prevot // 3rd. Jolanda Neff // 4th. Anne Terpstra // 5th. Catharine Pendrel //

2:51 am PDT Pauline Ferrand Prevot, Jolanda Neff and Jenny Rissveds have broken away at the front and lead the chasing group by ten seconds.

2:56 am PDT Terpstra has rejoined the leading three riders.

2:57 am PDT Kate Courtney is currently back in seventh, 46 seconds off the pace.



