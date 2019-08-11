Live Results: Lenzerheide World Cup XC 2019

Racing is under in Lenzerheide, stay tuned for live updates from today's racing.
2:20 am PDT
The Elite Women are off! 2:20 am PDT
Jenny Rissveds leads going into the first climb.2:23 am PDT
Rissveds goes down in the first technical section, she has dropped to around fifth place.2:26 am PDT
Jolanda Neff has a lead of seven seconds halfway around the start lap.2:30 am PDT
Top five Elite Women after the start lap // 1st.
Anne Terpstra // 2nd.
Jolanda Neff // 3rd.
Jenny Rissveds // 4th.
Anne Tauber // 5th.
Rocio Del Alba Garcia Martinez //2:45 am PDT
Anne Tauber has a seatpost issue and drops back to 25th place.2:48 am PDT
Top five Elite Women after lap one // 1st.
Jenny Rissveds // 2nd.
Pauline Ferrand Prevot // 3rd.
Jolanda Neff // 4th.
Anne Terpstra // 5th.
Catharine Pendrel //2:51 am PDT
Pauline Ferrand Prevot, Jolanda Neff and Jenny Rissveds have broken away at the front and lead the chasing group by ten seconds. 2:56 am PDT
Terpstra has rejoined the leading three riders. 2:57 am PDT
Kate Courtney is currently back in seventh, 46 seconds off the pace.
