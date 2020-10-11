Live Updates & Results: Leogang Downhill World Championships 2020

The DH World Championships are underway in Leogang, stay tuned for live results and updates.
Live timing is available here
.
Results:
Junior Women
1st. Lauryne Chappaz: 5:41.502
2nd. Sophie Gutohrle: +46.809
3rd. Leona Pierrini: +53.812
4th. Aina Gonzalez Grimau: +1:05.086
5th. Ella Erickson: +2:01.558
Full Results:Junior Women
Live Race Updates:
1:10 am PDT:
Stay tuned for live updates and results from the Elite DH World Championships.
The Women's racing kicks off at: PST 03:50 / EST 06:50 / BST 11:50 / CEST 12:50
The Men will start at: PST 05:10 / EST 08:10 / BST 13:10 / CEST 14:10
