Live Updates & Results: Leogang Downhill World Championships 2020

Oct 11, 2020
by Ed Spratt  
Myriam Nicole slotted into third. The field is stacked this weekend.


The DH World Championships are underway in Leogang, stay tuned for live results and updates.


Live timing is available here.


Results:

Junior Women

1st. Lauryne Chappaz: 5:41.502
2nd. Sophie Gutohrle: +46.809
3rd. Leona Pierrini: +53.812
4th. Aina Gonzalez Grimau: +1:05.086
5th. Ella Erickson: +2:01.558




Full Results:

Junior Women

Full results to follow shortly.


Live Race Updates:


1:10 am PDT:

Stay tuned for live updates and results from the Elite DH World Championships.

The Women's racing kicks off at: PST 03:50 / EST 06:50 / BST 11:50 / CEST 12:50

The Men will start at: PST 05:10 / EST 08:10 / BST 13:10 / CEST 14:10




11 Comments

  • 5 0
 Any more snow yet, its like World champs & Christmas on the same day?
  • 1 0
 Wyn just had a live insta feed going. No snow but pissing rain.....we'll see..
  • 3 0
 webcams show snow falling but not settling at the mid station 1300m (think thats the start hut?), a covering up at 1700m
  • 1 0
 @simonusedtoskate:
It'll settle there soon...It's getting colder :o
  • 1 0
 Vali is out after crashing in practice. According to the rival website.
  • 1 0
 Yep, just saw her ankle on insta - ouch!
  • 3 0
 @thingswelike: major ouch. Looks to be about the size of a school bus.
  • 1 0
 Oh no - Frown
  • 1 0
 Anyone know what the starting gaps are - 30s or 60s?
  • 1 0
 60 second gaps
  • 1 0
 I feel a Hart attack coming on

Post a Comment



