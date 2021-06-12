Live Results & Updates: Leogang World Cup DH 2021

Results:

Junior Women



1st. Sophie Gutohrle: 4:44.565

2nd. Leona Pierrini: 4:55.120

3rd. Izabela Yankova: 4:59.436

4th. Ella Erickson: 5:15.685

5th. Anastasia Thiele: 5:20.790



Junior Men



1st. Pau Menoyo Busquets: 3:44.655

2nd. Jackson Goldstone: 3:45.200

3rd. Dennis Luffman: 3:46.328

4th. Jordan Williams: 3:48.172

5th. Lachlan Stevens-McNab: 3:48.431





Full Results:

Junior Women

Junior Men

Live Race Updates:



1:23 am PDT:



Stay tuned for live updates and results from the Leogang DH World Cup



The Elite Women's racing kicks off at: PST 03:30 / EST 06:30 / GMT 11:30 / CET 12:30



The Elite Men will start at: PST 04:30 / EST 07:30 / GMT 12:30 / CEST 13:30



