Live Results & Updates: Leogang World Cup DH 2021

Jun 12, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
Man of the match Troy Brosnan. He didn t just come out on top he completely smoked the field. And he did it on a track where tenths are normally key.


The first round of the 2021 DH World Cup is underway in Leogang, stay tuned for live results and updates.


Live timing is available here.


Results:

Junior Women

1st. Sophie Gutohrle: 4:44.565
2nd. Leona Pierrini: 4:55.120
3rd. Izabela Yankova: 4:59.436
4th. Ella Erickson: 5:15.685
5th. Anastasia Thiele: 5:20.790

Junior Men

1st. Pau Menoyo Busquets: 3:44.655
2nd. Jackson Goldstone: 3:45.200
3rd. Dennis Luffman: 3:46.328
4th. Jordan Williams: 3:48.172
5th. Lachlan Stevens-McNab: 3:48.431



Full Results:

Junior Women


Junior Men


Live Race Updates:


1:23 am PDT:

Stay tuned for live updates and results from the Leogang DH World Cup

The Elite Women's racing kicks off at: PST 03:30 / EST 06:30 / GMT 11:30 / CET 12:30

The Elite Men will start at: PST 04:30 / EST 07:30 / GMT 12:30 / CEST 13:30




15 Comments

  • 11 0
 Congratulations on 2nd place Jackson Goldstone in your 1st World Cup!!
  • 1 0
 Pretty sick for riding a balance bike!
  • 1 0
 It is pretty sick, but it was always going to happen. Doesn't take anything away from the result, stella effort !!!!! Gwin came 10th in his first race, and nobody had even heard of him though.
  • 1 0
 So sick that DH racing is back on. Jackson Goldstone has a very bright future in this sport.
  • 1 0
 The force is strong with this one
  • 1 0
 Live Race Updates:


1:23 am PDT:

Stay tuned for live updates and results from the Maribor DH World Cup

Maribor????
  • 1 0
 Good spot, that has been fixed now.
  • 1 0
 Solid effort to the Rotovegas lad Lachlan McNabb! 5th place at his first world cup!
  • 2 0
 Congratulations to the winners
  • 1 0
 Sophie Gutöhrle = next Vali Höll???

she opened up a nice gap to the other girls
  • 1 0
 Junior Men's race looks like it was a great tightly contested one!
  • 1 0
 womens live timing finals results already posted? has schedule changed?
  • 1 0
 glitch, now removed
  • 1 0
 Junior women's.
  • 1 0
 Bravo re Alexandre !!!!! polu mpagkas!

Post a Comment



