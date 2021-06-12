Live Results & Updates: Leogang World Cup DH 2021

The first round of the 2021 DH World Cup is underway in Leogang, stay tuned for live results and updates.
Live timing is available here
.
Results:
Junior Women
1st. Sophie Gutohrle: 4:44.565
2nd. Leona Pierrini: 4:55.120
3rd. Izabela Yankova: 4:59.436
4th. Ella Erickson: 5:15.685
5th. Anastasia Thiele: 5:20.790
Junior Men
1st. Pau Menoyo Busquets: 3:44.655
2nd. Jackson Goldstone: 3:45.200
3rd. Dennis Luffman: 3:46.328
4th. Jordan Williams: 3:48.172
5th. Lachlan Stevens-McNab: 3:48.431
Full Results:Junior Women
Junior Men
Live Race Updates:
1:23 am PDT:
Stay tuned for live updates and results from the Leogang DH World Cup
The Elite Women's racing kicks off at: PST 03:30 / EST 06:30 / GMT 11:30 / CET 12:30
The Elite Men will start at: PST 04:30 / EST 07:30 / GMT 12:30 / CEST 13:30
15 Comments
Maribor????
she opened up a nice gap to the other girls
