Live Results & Updates: Leogang World Cup XC 2021

Results:

U23 Women (4 Laps)



1st. Mona Mitterwallner: 1:06:30

2nd. Kata Blanka Vas: 1:07:31

3rd. Caroline Bohe: 1:07:56

4th. Puck Pieterse: 1:08:34

5th. Leonie Daubermann: 1:09:05



U23 Men (5 Laps)



1st. Riley Amos: 1:08:26

2nd. Martin Vidaurre Kossmann: 1:08:38

3rd. Joel Roth: 1:09:15

4th. Simone Avondetto: 1:09:20

5th. Carter Woods: 1:09:24





Full Results:

U23 Women

U23 Men

Live Race Updates:



2:50 am PDT:



The 2021 World Cup XC racing continues with the third round in Leogang.



The Women's racing kicks off on Red Bull TV at: PST 03:00 / EST 06:00 / BST 11:00 / CEST 12:00



The Men will start on Red Bull TV at: PST 05:30 / EST 08:30 / BST 13:30 / CEST 14:30







3:20 am PDT:



The Elite Women are off with Jolanda Neff leading on the start loop before they take on five laps.







3:29 am PDT:



After the start loop the top five Elite Women are:



1st: Loana Lecomte: 7:39

2nd: Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +0

3rd: Haley Batten: +1

4th: Rebecca McConnell: +2

5th: Jolanda Neff: +2







3:32 am PDT:



Just like the past two rounds, Loana Lecomte is starting to pull away from the rest of the group with an 11-second advantage so far.







3:42 am PDT:



After the first lap the top five Elite Women are:



1st: Loana Lecomte: 21:15

2nd: Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +36

3rd: Haley Batten: +36

4th: Rebecca McConnell: +44

5th: Jenny Rissveds: +45







3:48 am PDT:



Jenny Rissveds makes a big move to pass Pauline Ferrand Prevot and slots into 3rd place. The chasing group is now 57 seconds back from Loana.







3:55 am PDT:



After the second lap the top five Elite Women are:



1st: Loana Lecomte: 35:03

2nd: Jenny Rissveds: +1:07

3rd: Jolanda Neff +1:07

4th: Haley Batten: +1:12

5th: Laura Stigger: +1:19







4:10 am PDT:



After the third lap the top five Elite Women are:



1st: Loana Lecomte: 48:58

2nd: Laura Stigger: +1:37

3rd: Pauline Ferrand Prevot+1:37

4th: Jolanda Neff: +1:37

5th: Jenny Rissveds: +1:52







4:16 am PDT:



Jolanda Neff seems to be breaking away from the chasing group with around 10 seconds back to Laura Stigger in third place.



