Live Results & Updates: Leogang World Cup XC 2021

Jun 13, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
Laura Stigger leads the field up the first climb the young Austrian keen to make an impression on home soil.


The third XC World Cup of the year is now underway in Leogang, stay tuned for live results and updates.


Live timing is available here.


Results:

U23 Women (4 Laps)

1st. Mona Mitterwallner: 1:06:30
2nd. Kata Blanka Vas: 1:07:31
3rd. Caroline Bohe: 1:07:56
4th. Puck Pieterse: 1:08:34
5th. Leonie Daubermann: 1:09:05

U23 Men (5 Laps)

1st. Riley Amos: 1:08:26
2nd. Martin Vidaurre Kossmann: 1:08:38
3rd. Joel Roth: 1:09:15
4th. Simone Avondetto: 1:09:20
5th. Carter Woods: 1:09:24



Full Results:

U23 Women


U23 Men


Live Race Updates:


2:50 am PDT:

The 2021 World Cup XC racing continues with the third round in Leogang.

The Women's racing kicks off on Red Bull TV at: PST 03:00 / EST 06:00 / BST 11:00 / CEST 12:00

The Men will start on Red Bull TV at: PST 05:30 / EST 08:30 / BST 13:30 / CEST 14:30




3:20 am PDT:

The Elite Women are off with Jolanda Neff leading on the start loop before they take on five laps.




3:29 am PDT:

After the start loop the top five Elite Women are:

1st: Loana Lecomte: 7:39
2nd: Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +0
3rd: Haley Batten: +1
4th: Rebecca McConnell: +2
5th: Jolanda Neff: +2




3:32 am PDT:

Just like the past two rounds, Loana Lecomte is starting to pull away from the rest of the group with an 11-second advantage so far.




3:42 am PDT:

After the first lap the top five Elite Women are:

1st: Loana Lecomte: 21:15
2nd: Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +36
3rd: Haley Batten: +36
4th: Rebecca McConnell: +44
5th: Jenny Rissveds: +45




3:48 am PDT:

Jenny Rissveds makes a big move to pass Pauline Ferrand Prevot and slots into 3rd place. The chasing group is now 57 seconds back from Loana.




3:55 am PDT:

After the second lap the top five Elite Women are:

1st: Loana Lecomte: 35:03
2nd: Jenny Rissveds: +1:07
3rd: Jolanda Neff +1:07
4th: Haley Batten: +1:12
5th: Laura Stigger: +1:19




4:10 am PDT:

After the third lap the top five Elite Women are:

1st: Loana Lecomte: 48:58
2nd: Laura Stigger: +1:37
3rd: Pauline Ferrand Prevot+1:37
4th: Jolanda Neff: +1:37
5th: Jenny Rissveds: +1:52




4:16 am PDT:

Jolanda Neff seems to be breaking away from the chasing group with around 10 seconds back to Laura Stigger in third place.




