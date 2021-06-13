Live Results & Updates: Leogang World Cup XC 2021

The third XC World Cup of the year is now underway in Leogang, stay tuned for live results and updates.
Results:
U23 Women (4 Laps)
1st. Mona Mitterwallner: 1:06:30
2nd. Kata Blanka Vas: 1:07:31
3rd. Caroline Bohe: 1:07:56
4th. Puck Pieterse: 1:08:34
5th. Leonie Daubermann: 1:09:05
U23 Men (5 Laps)
1st. Riley Amos: 1:08:26
2nd. Martin Vidaurre Kossmann: 1:08:38
3rd. Joel Roth: 1:09:15
4th. Simone Avondetto: 1:09:20
5th. Carter Woods: 1:09:24
Full Results:U23 Women
U23 Men
Live Race Updates:
2:50 am PDT:
The 2021 World Cup XC racing continues with the third round in Leogang.
The Women's racing kicks off on Red Bull TV at: PST 03:00 / EST 06:00 / BST 11:00 / CEST 12:00
The Men will start on Red Bull TV at: PST 05:30 / EST 08:30 / BST 13:30 / CEST 14:30
3:20 am PDT:
The Elite Women are off with Jolanda Neff leading on the start loop before they take on five laps.
3:29 am PDT:
After the start loop the top five Elite Women are:
1st: Loana Lecomte: 7:39
2nd: Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +0
3rd: Haley Batten: +1
4th: Rebecca McConnell: +2
5th: Jolanda Neff: +2
3:32 am PDT:
Just like the past two rounds, Loana Lecomte is starting to pull away from the rest of the group with an 11-second advantage so far.
3:42 am PDT:
After the first lap the top five Elite Women are:
1st: Loana Lecomte: 21:15
2nd: Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +36
3rd: Haley Batten: +36
4th: Rebecca McConnell: +44
5th: Jenny Rissveds: +45
3:48 am PDT:
Jenny Rissveds makes a big move to pass Pauline Ferrand Prevot and slots into 3rd place. The chasing group is now 57 seconds back from Loana.
3:55 am PDT:
After the second lap the top five Elite Women are:
1st: Loana Lecomte: 35:03
2nd: Jenny Rissveds: +1:07
3rd: Jolanda Neff +1:07
4th: Haley Batten: +1:12
5th: Laura Stigger: +1:19
4:10 am PDT:
After the third lap the top five Elite Women are:
1st: Loana Lecomte: 48:58
2nd: Laura Stigger: +1:37
3rd: Pauline Ferrand Prevot+1:37
4th: Jolanda Neff: +1:37
5th: Jenny Rissveds: +1:52
4:16 am PDT:
Jolanda Neff seems to be breaking away from the chasing group with around 10 seconds back to Laura Stigger in third place.
