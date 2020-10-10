Live Updates and Results: Leogang XC World Championships 2020

Results:

U23 Women



1st. Loana Lecomte: 1:13:34

2nd. Kata Blanka Vas: +1:11

3rd. Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado: +2:42

4th. Haley Batten: +3:38

5th. Noelle Buri: +5:32







Full Results:

U23 Women

Live Race Updates:



2:25 am PDT:



Stay tuned for live updates and results from the Elite XC World Championships.



The Women's racing kicks off at: PST 03:15 / EST 06:15 / BST 11:15 / CEST 12:15



The Men will start at: PST 05:45 / EST 08:45 / BST 13:45 / CEST 14:45







3:15 am PDT:



The Elite Women are off, who will master the tricky course in Leogang and take the rainbow jersey?







3:15 am PDT:



A dramatic start to the race today with a crash from Elisabeth Brandau.



