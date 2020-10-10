Live Updates and Results: Leogang XC World Championships 2020

Oct 10, 2020
by Ed Spratt  
Foot out. Flat out isn t really the term here. Foot out and try not to eat it.


The XC World Championships are underway in Leogang, stay tuned for live results and updates.


Live timing is available here.


Results:

U23 Women

1st. Loana Lecomte: 1:13:34
2nd. Kata Blanka Vas: +1:11
3rd. Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado: +2:42
4th. Haley Batten: +3:38
5th. Noelle Buri: +5:32




Full Results:

U23 Women

Full results to follow shortly.


Live Race Updates:


2:25 am PDT:

Stay tuned for live updates and results from the Elite XC World Championships.

The Women's racing kicks off at: PST 03:15 / EST 06:15 / BST 11:15 / CEST 12:15

The Men will start at: PST 05:45 / EST 08:45 / BST 13:45 / CEST 14:45




3:15 am PDT:

The Elite Women are off, who will master the tricky course in Leogang and take the rainbow jersey?




3:15 am PDT:

A dramatic start to the race today with a crash from Elisabeth Brandau.




Posted In:
Racing and Events Results Leogang Xc World Champs 2020 World Championships 2020 World Cup XC XC Racing


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Loana is on a fantastic run of results recently. Along with Evie, the breakout athletes of this truncated season. Chapeau Loana, chapeau French Cycling. Beer

Post a Comment



