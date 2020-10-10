Live Updates and Results: Leogang XC World Championships 2020

The XC World Championships are underway in Leogang, stay tuned for live results and updates.
Live timing is available here
.
Results:
U23 Women
1st. Loana Lecomte: 1:13:34
2nd. Kata Blanka Vas: +1:11
3rd. Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado: +2:42
4th. Haley Batten: +3:38
5th. Noelle Buri: +5:32
Full Results:U23 WomenFull results to follow shortly.
Live Race Updates:
2:25 am PDT:
Stay tuned for live updates and results from the Elite XC World Championships.
The Women's racing kicks off at: PST 03:15 / EST 06:15 / BST 11:15 / CEST 12:15
The Men will start at: PST 05:45 / EST 08:45 / BST 13:45 / CEST 14:45
3:15 am PDT:
The Elite Women are off, who will master the tricky course in Leogang and take the rainbow jersey?
3:15 am PDT:
A dramatic start to the race today with a crash from Elisabeth Brandau.
