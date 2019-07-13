Live Results: Les Gets World Cup DH 2019

Elite Women

Junior Men



1st. Thibaut Daprela: 3:04.615

2nd. Patrick Laffey: +1.661

3rd. Seth Sherlock: +1.805

4th. Kye A'Hern: +2.850

5th. Lucas Cruz: +3.639





Junior Women



1st. Vali Höll : 3:26.218

2nd. Anna Newkirk: +12.778

3rd. Lauryne Chappaz: +29.720

4th. Ainhoa Ijurko: +30.398

5th. Ottilia Johansson Jones: +44.310





Live Race Updates:



3:00 am PDT: Elite Women will be starting at // 3:30am PDT // 12:30pm CEST // 11:30am BST // 20:30pm AEST // 22:30pm NZST //



3:32 am PDT: The Elite Women are now on track with Helena Ronning Frida as the first women out of the start gate.



3:34 am PDT: Helena Ronning Frida completes the first Elite Women's run with a time of 4:21.918.



3:35 am PDT: EWS racer Caro Gehrig goes over 30 seconds fasters.



3:36 am PDT: Miranda Miller is back racing downhill this weekend and currently sits in the hot seat.



3:46 am PDT: Agnes Delest goes fastest by almost two seconds.



3:47 am PDT: Sian A'Hern loses 15 seconds at split 3, something must have happened after the second split.



3:48 am PDT: Nina Hoffmann is green at split two, can she get another top result today?



3:49 am PDT: Hoffmann is almost four seconds up at the third split.



3:49 am PDT: She loses a bit of time at split four but she should still go fastest.



3:50 am PDT: Nina Hoffmann goes into the hot seat with a gap of 3.802 seconds to Agnes Delest.



3:51 am PDT: Veronika Widmann is within a second of the leader at split three.



3:52 am PDT: Widmann goes just behind Hoffmann, avoiding the gap at the bottom has cost her the lead.



3:53 am PDT: Kate Weatherly seems to be way off the pace today.



3:54 am PDT: She crosses the line nearly five seconds back.



3:55 am PDT: Camille Balanche is gaining time after the second split.



3:56 am PDT: Balanche loses a lot of time in the woods.



3:58 am PDT: After pulling back almost two seconds at the last split Camille Balanche avoids the gap jump and loses the time she gained and goes 1.877 back.



4:00 am PDT: Eleonora Farina gains a ton of time for split four. If she takes the gap at the bottom she could take the lead.



4:01 am PDT: Farina goes into the hot seat after sending the gap!



4:02 am PDT: Mariana Salazar is green at the first split.



4:03 am PDT: Salazar keeps it green at split three and puts over two seconds into Farina.



4:03 am PDT: She finds another second at the last split.



4:05 am PDT: Mariana Salazar goes into the lead and crosses the line with a time of 3:29.771. This is still behind Vali Höll's winning run of 3:26.218.



4:06 am PDT: Marine Cabirou has a huge lead at the first split.



4:07 am PDT: She has built a gap of almost three seconds at the next split.



4:08 am PDT: Cabirou maintains her lead in the third sector but she is not able to gain any extra time. Salazar had a great split here.



4:09 am PDT: Marine Cabirou goes fastest!



4:09 am PDT: Tracey Hannah is the last woman on track, can she take the win and beat the time set by Vali Höll?



4:11 am PDT: Hannah is over a second faster at split two.



4:12 am PDT: She loses a lot of time at split three, she is neck and neck with Cabirou.



4:12 am PDT: Tracey Hannah takes the win in Les Gets!



4:33 am PDT: Oliver Zwar sets the first time of the day. His run of 3:06.431 would have placed him inside the top 20 in yesterdays qualifying.



4:35 am PDT: Harry Mollor is the next rider down but he can't quite keep up with Zwar and goes six seconds back.





The Junior and Elite Women's results are in, stay tuned for live updates and the Elite Men's results as they come in from France.