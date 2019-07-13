Live Results: Les Gets World Cup DH 2019

Jul 13, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
Vali Holl sending the final jump that nearly all the women are skipping.

The Junior and Elite Women's results are in, stay tuned for live updates and the Elite Men's results as they come in from France.

Elite Women

1st. Tracey Hannah: 3:27.600
2nd. Marina Cabirou: +0.677
3rd. Mariana Salazar: +2.171
4th. Eleonora Farina: +6.080
5th. Nina Hoffmann: +6.457
6th. Veronika Widmann: +6.501
7th. Camille Balanche: +8.334
8th. Agnes Delest: +10.259
9th. Kate Weatherly: +11.445
10th. Miranda Miller: +12.135


Junior Men

1st. Thibaut Daprela: 3:04.615
2nd. Patrick Laffey: +1.661
3rd. Seth Sherlock: +1.805
4th. Kye A'Hern: +2.850
5th. Lucas Cruz: +3.639


Junior Women

1st. Vali Höll : 3:26.218
2nd. Anna Newkirk: +12.778
3rd. Lauryne Chappaz: +29.720
4th. Ainhoa Ijurko: +30.398
5th. Ottilia Johansson Jones: +44.310


Live Race Updates:

3:00 am PDT: Elite Women will be starting at // 3:30am PDT // 12:30pm CEST // 11:30am BST // 20:30pm AEST // 22:30pm NZST //

3:32 am PDT: The Elite Women are now on track with Helena Ronning Frida as the first women out of the start gate.

3:34 am PDT: Helena Ronning Frida completes the first Elite Women's run with a time of 4:21.918.

3:35 am PDT: EWS racer Caro Gehrig goes over 30 seconds fasters.

3:36 am PDT: Miranda Miller is back racing downhill this weekend and currently sits in the hot seat.

3:46 am PDT: Agnes Delest goes fastest by almost two seconds.

3:47 am PDT: Sian A'Hern loses 15 seconds at split 3, something must have happened after the second split.

3:48 am PDT: Nina Hoffmann is green at split two, can she get another top result today?

3:49 am PDT: Hoffmann is almost four seconds up at the third split.

3:49 am PDT: She loses a bit of time at split four but she should still go fastest.

3:50 am PDT: Nina Hoffmann goes into the hot seat with a gap of 3.802 seconds to Agnes Delest.

3:51 am PDT: Veronika Widmann is within a second of the leader at split three.

3:52 am PDT: Widmann goes just behind Hoffmann, avoiding the gap at the bottom has cost her the lead.

3:53 am PDT: Kate Weatherly seems to be way off the pace today.

3:54 am PDT: She crosses the line nearly five seconds back.

3:55 am PDT: Camille Balanche is gaining time after the second split.

3:56 am PDT: Balanche loses a lot of time in the woods.

3:58 am PDT: After pulling back almost two seconds at the last split Camille Balanche avoids the gap jump and loses the time she gained and goes 1.877 back.

4:00 am PDT: Eleonora Farina gains a ton of time for split four. If she takes the gap at the bottom she could take the lead.

4:01 am PDT: Farina goes into the hot seat after sending the gap!

4:02 am PDT: Mariana Salazar is green at the first split.

4:03 am PDT: Salazar keeps it green at split three and puts over two seconds into Farina.

4:03 am PDT: She finds another second at the last split.

4:05 am PDT: Mariana Salazar goes into the lead and crosses the line with a time of 3:29.771. This is still behind Vali Höll's winning run of 3:26.218.

4:06 am PDT: Marine Cabirou has a huge lead at the first split.

4:07 am PDT: She has built a gap of almost three seconds at the next split.

4:08 am PDT: Cabirou maintains her lead in the third sector but she is not able to gain any extra time. Salazar had a great split here.

4:09 am PDT: Marine Cabirou goes fastest!

4:09 am PDT: Tracey Hannah is the last woman on track, can she take the win and beat the time set by Vali Höll?

4:11 am PDT: Hannah is over a second faster at split two.

4:12 am PDT: She loses a lot of time at split three, she is neck and neck with Cabirou.

4:12 am PDT: Tracey Hannah takes the win in Les Gets!

4:33 am PDT: Oliver Zwar sets the first time of the day. His run of 3:06.431 would have placed him inside the top 20 in yesterdays qualifying.

4:35 am PDT: Harry Mollor is the next rider down but he can't quite keep up with Zwar and goes six seconds back.


Full Results
Elite Women


Junior Men


Junior Women



15 Comments

  • + 13
 Wow, 3 Canadian Jr Men (Laffey, Sherlock, and Cruz) in the top 5! I’ve live announced Canada Cup and BC Cup DH for the last decade and it’s inspiring to have watched these guys start racing as kids and climb the ranks with many ups and downs chasing their dream and getting on the podium today racing the worlds best!! Much respect and stoke!! Yow!!!
  • + 2
 Yeah, with so many good Australian and Canadian riders up there even in the juniors, it may eventually also lead to more WC races outside Europe, which is only a good thing. Curious, anyone knows whether Ethan Shandro is now racing these WC races too? Couldn't find him in the list.

With all those countries doing so great, the only thing that worries me are the Brits. There used to be so much fresh blood 10-15 years ago. Now the national series isn't quite what it used to be and we're seeing fewer young riders make it up there. With all they've brought to the sport, I'd love to see them back up there.
  • + 14
 Vali Höll faster than Tracey Hannah!
First time she is the fastest woman of the day!
  • + 3
 Vali is the real winner here!
  • + 7
 Vali with the fastest time of the day. Next year is going to be interesting
  • + 7
 Holl, better time than Tracey Hannah's quali time
  • + 10
 Höll is best overall.
  • + 4
 Laffey and Sherlock!!! Way to go guys!! #Longlivechainsaw
  • + 4
 Valis time is just awesome. wow!
  • + 1
 What is that for a live update? What about Emilie Siegenthaler and Chappaz??
  • + 1
 close racing in the jrs tight times 5th-9th
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



