Final Results - Lourdes DH World Cup 2017

Apr 29, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Junior Men

1 // Finn Iles
2 // Kaos Seagrave
3 // Sylvain Cougoureux


Junior Women



16 Comments

  • + 8
 Awesome to have junior women again. All three entrants made it onto the podium. Come on UCI, you got to do more than that. Work on the grass routes, support more do something because 3 entrants is dismal.
  • + 4
 I'm curious to see the times of the elite, but I'll say this now : Finn would have made a pretty decent result with his time. Congrats!!
  • + 5
 way to make me shit myself thinking id missed it, pinkbike!
  • + 2
 IS there anything worst than Scribd.
  • + 6
 Sure, red bull media player
  • + 15
 Aids.
  • + 3
 communism
  • - 3
 @Euskafreez: Idiot!
  • + 2
 Killed it Finn!!
  • + 1
 Finn beat Kaos by the looks of it.
  • + 1
 has anyone got a link to the live timing please?
  • + 0
 www.redbull.tv/live/AP-1PWUW9Y591W11/uci-mountain-bike-world-cup
