Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
RACING
Final Results - Lourdes DH World Cup 2017
Apr 29, 2017
by
Pinkbike Staff
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Junior Men
1 // Finn Iles
2 // Kaos Seagrave
3 // Sylvain Cougoureux
Junior Women
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
It's Alive: Santa Cruz Reveals the V10 29er
157144 views
Qualifying Results - Lourdes DH World Cup 2017
104038 views
It's Go Time: Claudio's Track Preview - Lourdes DH World Cup 2017
92771 views
Norco's New DH Bike – Lourdes World Cup DH 2017
91258 views
Randoms Round 2 – Sea Otter 2017
87620 views
Another New Standard? Here Comes Boost 20x110
85082 views
Randoms: One More Lap Around North America's Best Bike Expo - Sea Otter 2017
81514 views
Greg Minnaar's Santa Cruz V10 29er - Bike Check
80628 views
16 Comments
Score
Time
+ 8
T-Bot
(55 mins ago)
Awesome to have junior women again. All three entrants made it onto the podium. Come on UCI, you got to do more than that. Work on the grass routes, support more do something because 3 entrants is dismal.
[Reply]
+ 9
Seven-Second-Betty
(50 mins ago)
www.uci.ch/mountain-bike/ucievents/2017-mountain-bike-uci-mountain-bike-world-cup-presented-by-shimano/162153117/widgets/live-timing-results
[Reply]
+ 4
Aprilfisheye
(38 mins ago)
I'm curious to see the times of the elite, but I'll say this now : Finn would have made a pretty decent result with his time. Congrats!!
[Reply]
+ 5
simooo
(21 mins ago)
way to make me shit myself thinking id missed it, pinkbike!
[Reply]
+ 2
Enduro-Shredders
(51 mins ago)
IS there anything worst than Scribd.
[Reply]
+ 6
Aprilfisheye
(49 mins ago)
Sure, red bull media player
[Reply]
+ 15
km79
(48 mins ago)
Aids.
[Reply]
+ 3
Euskafreez
(27 mins ago)
communism
[Reply]
- 3
isolationismdivision
(19 mins ago)
@Euskafreez
: Idiot!
[Reply]
+ 2
sooboyki
(36 mins ago)
Killed it Finn!!
[Reply]
+ 1
Dimebolt22b
(42 mins ago)
Finn beat Kaos by the looks of it.
[Reply]
+ 1
notphaedrus
(1 hours ago)
has anyone got a link to the live timing please?
[Reply]
+ 0
marinaraul
(56 mins ago)
www.redbull.tv/live/AP-1PWUW9Y591W11/uci-mountain-bike-world-cup
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
- 9
Rabbuit
(1 hours ago)
They haven't even started yet, but congratulations on the win Rachel & Gwin!
[Reply]
+ 6
dh1stan
(45 mins ago)
Leave
[Reply]
+ 1
piersgritten
(12 mins ago)
Shut the door behind you
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
Pinkbike Live
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.031329
Mobile Version of Website
16 Comments
Post a Comment