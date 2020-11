Live Updates & Results: Lousa DH World Cup 2020 - Round 4

Results:

Junior Women



1st. Lauryne Chappaz: 4:52.591

2nd. Aina Gonzalez Grimau: 5.693

3rd. Siel Van Der Velden: +6.171

4th. Leona Pierrini: +6.731

5th. Ella Erickson: +11.130



Junior Men



1st. Dante Silva: 4:00.349

2nd. Goncalo Bandeira: +1.339

3rd. Ethan Craik: +3.199

4th. James Elliott: +3.603

5th. Nuno Reis: +4.595





