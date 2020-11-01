Live Updates & Results: Lousa DH World Cup 2020 - Round 4

The final round of the 2020 DH World Cup is underway in Lousa, stay tuned for live results and updates.
Live timing is available here
Results:
Junior Women
1st. Lauryne Chappaz: 4:52.591
2nd. Aina Gonzalez Grimau: 5.693
3rd. Siel Van Der Velden: +6.171
4th. Leona Pierrini: +6.731
5th. Ella Erickson: +11.130
Junior Men
1st. Dante Silva: 4:00.349
2nd. Goncalo Bandeira: +1.339
3rd. Ethan Craik: +3.199
4th. James Elliott: +3.603
5th. Nuno Reis: +4.595
Full Results:Junior WomenJunior Men
Live Race Updates:
2:30 am PDT:
Stay tuned for live updates and results from the Lousa DH World Cup
The Elite Women's racing kicks off at: PST 04:30 / ET 07:30 / GMT 12:30 / CET 13:30Watch on Red Bull TV here.
The Elite Men will start at: PST 05:45 / ET 08:45 / GMT 13:45 / CEST 14:45Watch on Red Bull TV here.
