Live Updates & Results: Lousa DH World Cup 2020 - Round 4

Nov 1, 2020
by Ed Spratt  
Camille Balanche giving her rainbow stripes some sun. She ll need a bit more magic to crack into a podium spot on Sunday.


The final round of the 2020 DH World Cup is underway in Lousa, stay tuned for live results and updates.


Live timing is available here.


Results:

Junior Women

1st. Lauryne Chappaz: 4:52.591
2nd. Aina Gonzalez Grimau: 5.693
3rd. Siel Van Der Velden: +6.171
4th. Leona Pierrini: +6.731
5th. Ella Erickson: +11.130

Junior Men

1st. Dante Silva: 4:00.349
2nd. Goncalo Bandeira: +1.339
3rd. Ethan Craik: +3.199
4th. James Elliott: +3.603
5th. Nuno Reis: +4.595



Full Results:

Junior Women


Junior Men



Live Race Updates:


2:30 am PDT:

Stay tuned for live updates and results from the Lousa DH World Cup

The Elite Women's racing kicks off at: PST 04:30 / ET 07:30 / GMT 12:30 / CET 13:30

Watch on Red Bull TV here.

The Elite Men will start at: PST 05:45 / ET 08:45 / GMT 13:45 / CEST 14:45

Watch on Red Bull TV here.




Posted In:
Racing and Events Results DH Racing Lousa World Cup Dh 2020 World Cup DH


7 Comments

 Has anyone broken down what place Walker needs to win the overall if Loris wins, gets second, etc? What’s the lead going into the race today after qualifying?
 Yeah Dante, congratulations!!! The nicest kid and now the fastest, too.
 Congrats to Dante Silva!
 Anyone know what happened to Dan Slack?
 he Slacked off... CMON SOMEONE WAS GOING TO SAY IT
 I wonder what that means for junior standings in the overall now
 what happened to Oisin today？

