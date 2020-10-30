Live Updates & Results: Lousa World Cup DH 2020 - Round 3

Oct 30, 2020
by Ed Spratt  
She may very well be retiring after these two rounds here in Portugal but Tracey Hannah isn t going out without going all in.


The third round of the 2020 DH World Cup is underway in Lousa, stay tuned for live results and updates.


Live timing is available here.


Results:

Junior Women

1st. Leona Pierrini: 4:59.667
2nd. Lauryne Chappaz: +3.952
3rd. Aina Gonzalez Grimau: +4.874
4th. Ella Erickson: +14.701
5th. Siel Van Der Velden: +31.658

Junior Men

1st. Ethan Craik: 4:07.602
2nd. Pau Menoyo Busquets: +2.711
3rd. Chris Grice: +3.593
4th. Dan Slack: +3.733
5th. Nuno Reis: +4.100



Full Results:

Junior Women


Junior Men


Full results to follow shortly.


Live Race Updates:


3:24 am PDT:

Stay tuned for live updates and results from the Maribor DH World Cup

The Elite Women's racing kicks off at: PST 05:30 / EST 08:30 / GMT 12:30 / CET 13:30

Watch on Red Bull TV here.

The Elite Men will start at: PST 06:45 / EST 09:45 / GMT 13:45 / CEST 14:45

Watch on Red Bull TV here.




12 Comments

  • 3 0
 CG! Stepping on the box in his 3rd WC race! Great job, but not a surprise.

What happened to Dante?
  • 1 0
 DNS
  • 1 1
 Great Craik!
  • 2 0
 Superb result for Ethan, congrats!!!
  • 1 0
 What happened to Oisin?
  • 1 1
 Ah did he not race? Just looking at the qualifying times again.
  • 1 0
 Crashed looking at the timing. Was almost 30 secs down.
  • 1 0
 Puncture
  • 1 0
 @Freakyjon: That's a shame. He didnt post a qualifying time so wondered if he hadn't raced at all. Congrats Ethan.
  • 3 0
 Sure he did, was second in qualifying.
  • 1 0
 Goncalo Bandeira was on a heater too, green until the fourth split.
  • 2 0
 @rarerider: sorry you are right, i was looking at the timed training, my bad

