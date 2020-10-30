Live Updates & Results: Lousa World Cup DH 2020 - Round 3

The third round of the 2020 DH World Cup is underway in Lousa, stay tuned for live results and updates.
.
Results:
Junior Women
1st. Leona Pierrini: 4:59.667
2nd. Lauryne Chappaz: +3.952
3rd. Aina Gonzalez Grimau: +4.874
4th. Ella Erickson: +14.701
5th. Siel Van Der Velden: +31.658
Junior Men
1st. Ethan Craik: 4:07.602
2nd. Pau Menoyo Busquets: +2.711
3rd. Chris Grice: +3.593
4th. Dan Slack: +3.733
5th. Nuno Reis: +4.100
Live Race Updates:
3:24 am PDT:
What happened to Dante?
