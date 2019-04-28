RACING

Live Updates: Maribor DH World Cup 2019

Apr 28, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
What a run for Canadian Mark Wallace who made short work of the rain to qualify first ahead of Aaron Gwin.

Thibaut Daprela and Vali Holl continue where they left off in 2018 with big wins in Maribor. Thibaut took the Junior Men win with a margin of over three seconds on Ethan Shandro. Kye A'Hern would fall just over four seconds back from first with Lucas Cruz and Goncalo Bandeira completing the top five. In the Junior Women's race, Vali Holl would dominate the field with an almost 10 second lead over Anna Newkirk. Atherton Bikes team rider Mille Johnset would pilot the prototype bike into third just a few hundredths of a second back from 2nd place. Lauryne Chappaz and Ottilia Johansson Jones would come across the line in fourth and fifth.


Junior Men:

1st. Thibaut Daprela: 3:05.557
2nd. Ethan Shandro: +3.041
3rd. Kye A'Hern: +4.266
4th. Lucas Cruz: +6.254
5th. Goncalo Bandeira: +8.289


Junior Women:

1st. Vali Holl: 3:35.775
2nd. Anna Newkirk: +9.943
3rd. Mille Johnset: +10.110
4th. Lauryne Chappaz: +34.350
5th. Ottilia Johansson Jones: +39.631



Live Updates:

2:02am PDT: Elite Women will be starting at // 3:30am PDT // 12:30pm CEST // 11:30am BST // 20:30pm AEST // 22:30pm NZST //


Live timing here.

