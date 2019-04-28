Live Updates: Maribor DH World Cup 2019

Thibaut Daprela and Vali Holl continue where they left off in 2018 with big wins in Maribor. Thibaut took the Junior Men win with a margin of over three seconds on Ethan Shandro. Kye A'Hern would fall just over four seconds back from first with Lucas Cruz and Goncalo Bandeira completing the top five. In the Junior Women's race, Vali Holl would dominate the field with an almost 10 second lead over Anna Newkirk. Atherton Bikes team rider Mille Johnset would pilot the prototype bike into third just a few hundredths of a second back from 2nd place. Lauryne Chappaz and Ottilia Johansson Jones would come across the line in fourth and fifth.
Junior Men:
1st. Thibaut Daprela: 3:05.557
2nd. Ethan Shandro: +3.041
3rd. Kye A'Hern: +4.266
4th. Lucas Cruz: +6.254
5th. Goncalo Bandeira: +8.289
Junior Women:
1st. Vali Holl: 3:35.775
2nd. Anna Newkirk: +9.943
3rd. Mille Johnset: +10.110
4th. Lauryne Chappaz: +34.350
5th. Ottilia Johansson Jones: +39.631
