Live Updates: Maribor DH World Cup 2019



Junior Men:



1st. Thibaut Daprela: 3:05.557

2nd. Ethan Shandro: +3.041

3rd. Kye A'Hern: +4.266

4th. Lucas Cruz: +6.254

5th. Goncalo Bandeira: +8.289





Junior Women:



1st. Vali Holl: 3:35.775

2nd. Anna Newkirk: +9.943

3rd. Mille Johnset: +10.110

4th. Lauryne Chappaz: +34.350

5th. Ottilia Johansson Jones: +39.631





Live Updates:



2:02am PDT: Elite Women will be starting at // 3:30am PDT // 12:30pm CEST // 11:30am BST // 20:30pm AEST // 22:30pm NZST //





Thibaut Daprela and Vali Holl continue where they left off in 2018 with big wins in Maribor. Thibaut took the Junior Men win with a margin of over three seconds on Ethan Shandro. Kye A'Hern would fall just over four seconds back from first with Lucas Cruz and Goncalo Bandeira completing the top five. In the Junior Women's race, Vali Holl would dominate the field with an almost 10 second lead over Anna Newkirk. Atherton Bikes team rider Mille Johnset would pilot the prototype bike into third just a few hundredths of a second back from 2nd place. Lauryne Chappaz and Ottilia Johansson Jones would come across the line in fourth and fifth.